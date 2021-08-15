When terrorists came for the President, it wasn’t the Secret Service or the military that kept him safe.
It was one man, some table knives, and a pantry full of seasoning.
This summer, Ving Rhames is…
Top Chef. https://t.co/YW53vpHCwF
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 14, 2021
Obviously the terrorists in this movie are American white supremacists.
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 14, 2021
“Looks like someone brought guns to a knife fight”
Flexes
“And it looks like it was me.”
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 14, 2021
… Especially if this pillow could be worked in, as one of the weapons against the terrorists:
Pillow fight update:
IKEA out here taking shots at Mike Lindell with their pillows. pic.twitter.com/lsKsJGO55Z
— /S Holbeck (@HolbeckDavid) August 11, 2021
