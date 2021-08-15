.@Schwarzenegger: “There is a virus here, it kills people. The only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, wear masks, (etc) and not just think ‘well my freedom is being disturbed here.’ No. Screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligation and responsibilities.” https://t.co/3Bbtv2Ad2q — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) August 11, 2021





Average US cases/day via @CNN: Right now: 128,871 cases/day

10 days ago: 90,576 cases/day

20 days ago: 51,448 cases/day

30 days ago: 25,255 cases/day

40 days ago: 13,164 cases/day

50 days ago: 11,659 cases/day — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 14, 2021

I totally understand feeling like things cannot change, but often that is an emotional reaction not analysis. — Vice President of Getting Things Done (@DavidKaib) August 14, 2021

The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the nation's unvaccinated population. Hospitals in virus hot spots say they are seeing more admissions and deaths among people under the age of 65. https://t.co/HkhTMeNlg4 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2021

The number of children hospitalized with Covid in the US has hit a record: 1,902 Saturday as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting the highly transmissible #DeltaVariant. The variant is rapidly spreading among the unvaccinated https://t.co/unJgL3fEda — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 14, 2021

Opinion: The pandemic has become more dangerous for children. Here’s how to help keep them safe. https://t.co/U82JDOkcJe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2021

This is, I think, an excellent read for all parents who, like me, regularly wonder if we’re missing something amidst the latest “younger, sicker, quicker” narrative about covid and the delta variant.

https://t.co/7gLhl0ibFe — Rob Hughes (@R_Hughes1) August 13, 2021

This one chart is the single most powerful thing to show people in your life. pic.twitter.com/3LAxS20WvY — carolynryan 🏳️‍🌈🏓 (@carolynryan) August 13, 2021

What 6 health experts say about traveling during the delta variant https://t.co/ztS8nT87GX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 14, 2021

Airlines begin to see drop in travel demand as virus numbers rise https://t.co/Tycws9ZCgU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 11, 2021

Orville Redenbacher risks becoming face of popcorn. https://t.co/BHnt0nahe6 — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 11, 2021

======

Global donations of coronavirus vaccines have become a political contest. “We should have the American flag on every vial,” said one lawmaker as China announced plans to share 2 billion doses by the end of the year. https://t.co/gEDJBQBwXM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2021

Some AP photographers who traveled from around the world to cover the Tokyo Olympics must now deal with hotel quarantines in their home countries as a COVID-19 precaution. Their photos offer a window into their quarantines. https://t.co/Dm45SdMPuH — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2021

Daily new cases are dropping in China to a two-week low. The reason? Lockdowns, masks and mass vaccination campaigns. https://t.co/Vpxc2KgYZn pic.twitter.com/lZ5o7HZY2Z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 14, 2021

India reports 36,083 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/E5Zx35dHxf pic.twitter.com/ZGliVtQ99e — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

New South Wales, Australia 'in worst ever Covid situation' https://t.co/eZ9URBfDs3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 14, 2021

Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland https://t.co/VgbfaOXjK1 pic.twitter.com/CtSWvPuEHZ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

Iranian state media says authorities will impose a six-day-long “general lockdown” on Monday in cities impacted by the coronavirus. It includes a travel ban between all Iranian cities. Iran reported 29,700 daily cases and 466 confirmed deaths on Saturday. https://t.co/omuFohzFXM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2021

"The COVID-19 situation is catastrophic," says the president of Iran's Intensive Care Association. "Hospitals have reached their limit…. Sometimes they just wait for patients to die because there is no treatment [available] for this [number] of admissions." #sosiran https://t.co/sof8cPEnHe — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) August 14, 2021

WATCH: Britain's Heathrow Airport said that passenger numbers surged in July as the government eased travel restrictions and a recovery was underway, but warned that overall numbers were still down 80% as many barriers remain https://t.co/Q8K4r3Sf12 pic.twitter.com/rX9lZfvVmN — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

“‘If Africa were to experience an outbreak of the level of India or Brazil, my worry is for state collapses,’ says @mfallah1969. The resources of most African nations aren’t enough to sustain the social & economic shock of large outbreaks”#EndVaxApartheidhttps://t.co/KoLPnbAvlV — Eric Reinhart (@_Eric_Reinhart) August 14, 2021

Mexico invites a massive southward surge of US anti-vax asylum seekers https://t.co/k3u6Vtqacm pic.twitter.com/k3H1uy6UKf — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 14, 2021

======

Moderna's mRNA Covid vaccine found to be still effective 6 months after the 2-dose shots https://t.co/iQaY6sge3U pic.twitter.com/yUBmcaTb42 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 14, 2021

"We give them billions and THIS is what they come up with" is an argument for giving them more money, actually. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 9, 2021

======

Hospitals struggle with staff shortages in coronavirus hot spots https://t.co/i4e7RXl6yk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2021

Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge https://t.co/hAMD2yA3Ci pic.twitter.com/dgNrHCwWFi — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

Back-to-school is not going smoothly nationwide. More than 10,000 students and staff members across 14 states are quarantined after exposure to the virus. For most, it's only the first week of school. https://t.co/MVtJyPKz6O — Jaclyn Peiser (@jackiepeiser) August 13, 2021

More big news: The other major teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers, has changed their official position on vaccine mandates as well. They now support them, following a unanimous vote by their executive council last night, per @AFTunion — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) August 12, 2021

They regret not getting the vaccine — and became social media evangelists for the shot https://t.co/ZdFIBTky6L — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2021

GOP Senator Rand Paul is a terrible person, citation #34567: