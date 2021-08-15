Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 14-15

GOP Senator Rand Paul is a terrible person, citation #34567:

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      115 new cases based on NYS Dept of Health data.
      It looks like the local tracker took the weekend off.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Spanky

      This one chart is the single most powerful thing to show people in your life.

      OH MY GOD WHAT DID YOU DO WITH MARYLAND?!?11

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      I guess it would be too much to ask for Madison Cawtborn to not have been vaccinated.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      This one chart is the single most powerful thing to show people in your life.

      Powerfully incomplete? Why even have a legend at all?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/14 China reported 24 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 46 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 zones & 2 villages at Ruili, & 1 village at Longchuan County, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 18 new domestic confirmed cases. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 740 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 7 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 184 active domestic confirmed (36 mild, 147 moderate & 1 critical) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District has been re-designated as Medium Risk. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 18 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 15 moderate), all already under quarantine. There currently are 542 active domestic confirmed (101 mild, 399 moderate, 26 serious & 16 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 6 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 27 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. There are currently are 107 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 8/10. There currently are 69 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an.

       

      Henan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic suspect case was cleared of COVID-19. There are currently 160 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, found from screening of individuals deemed at risk of exposure. There currently are 138 active domestic confirmed & 1 active 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu reported 5 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Official case information released by the Yucheng County authorities are still incomplete and contradictory, there is still lack of clarity over who some of the new cases are. There was confusion w/ official data on 8/14. No medical staff at the woman’s & children’s hospital have tested positive so far. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all in transmission chains connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, 1 domestic suspect case was cleared of COVID-19. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 4 zones & 2 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Hubei Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 87 active domestic confirmed & 71 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 1 township has been re-designated as Low Risk, 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingmen there are currently 39 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 40 active domestic confirmed & 48 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. 1 residential compound & 1 industrial part remain at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/14, China reported 29 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 11 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 6 Chinese national returning from Myanmar & 1 each from the Philippines, Thailand, Kuwait, the DRC (via Nairobi) & Canada; 10 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Kuwait, 2 each from Bangladesh & the Philippines, & 1 each from Myanmar, Qatar & Saudi Arabia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania (via Nairobi); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Liberia & the DRC (both via Nairobi); all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya
      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Benin (via Paris CdG), Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG), Mali (via Paris CdG), Ethiopia, Thailand & Surinam (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France & the DRC (both via Paris CdG), no information released yet for the 3rd; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the DRC (via Paris CdG)
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Bengali new members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & a Pakistani crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Oman
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a South Korean national coming from South Korea
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Beijing Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yiwu in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Columbian national coming from Columbia (via the US); the case had arrived at Shanghai on 7/23, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/6 the case was transferred to Yiwu & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 8/14

       

      Overall in China, 38 confirmed cases recovered, 8 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 3,959 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,922 active confirmed cases in the country (738 imported), 64 in serious condition (10 imported), 504 active asymptomatic cases (394 imported), 2 suspect cases (1 imported). 44,300 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/14, 1,853.839M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 9.457M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/15, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported. 54.4% of eligible residents have taken at least 1 shot of vaccine, 42.3% are fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      The county no longer reports on the weekends, but cases in CA overall are down 4%, which is a relief.

      [Edited to add that South Dakota is up 206%, even before Sturgis numbers are in.]

      That AP article where their photographers took pictures of the meals they got to eat in quarantine hotels was interesting. Australia gives an ear of corn, by itself, for lunch?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      I was reading about Alabama’s recent state of emergency. From The Hill.

      Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Friday issued a “limited, narrowly-focused” state of emergency declaration to help hospitals respond to the surge in coronavirus cases.

      The governor tries to frame the argument in terms of typical conservative ideology, but the bottom line is that instead of trying to mitigate the virus, she is trying to get medical staff from outside the state.

      “I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like,” Ivey said in a press release. “This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors.”

      And, as always, business gets more protection than people do.

      Alabama remains open for business,” Ivey said in a statement. “Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against covid-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot.”

      As of August 11, 45.6 percent of state residents had received one vaccine dose. Only 35 percent were fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      charon

      Keeping my own historical tab from NYT site:

      .. 8/13/2021 cases 125,894 +24,695
      ..
      .. 8/06/2021 cases 100,199 +28,968

      .. 7/30/2021 cases 71,231 +25,999

      … 7/23/2021 cases 45,232 + 16,917
      ..
      .. 7/16/2021..cases 28,315 +12,107
      ..
      .. 7/09/2021 cases 16,208

      So U.S. total looks like leveling off.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      This one chart is the single most powerful thing to show people in your life.

      The hell it is.  Without a time period given, it means nothing.  If it’s the case numbers for the past 3 months, when about half of us were fully vaccinated, then yep, very persuasive.

      But if these are the case numbers for the entire duration of the pandemic so far, then the vast majority of those cases happened when everyone or almost everyone was unvaccinated because you couldn’t get the vaccine even if you wanted it.  Which was as recently as early April.

      Reply

