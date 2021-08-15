Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs / Courage and Cowardice

Courage and Cowardice

by | 80 Comments

This post is in: , ,

John Cole’s post on the chaos in Afghanistan addresses the human catastrophe unfolding there. I want to praise a rare example of political courage here at home. Here’s an excerpt of a statement President Biden released yesterday:

When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces. Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our Forces and our allies’ Forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict. I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.

It was the right decision. It was a brave decision.

Biden understood there were no good options in Afghanistan and that the status quo was unsustainable. He knew if he chose to withdraw, he’d be pummeled from all sides by craven opportunists who will make political hay out of this mess, including the rancid orange blob who put U.S. and allied forces more squarely behind the eight ball. Biden did the right thing anyway.

It shouldn’t be remarkable for political leaders to disregard political fallout and make decisions in the best interests of the people they serve.  That’s the job.

But we’ve come to expect politicians to kick the can down the road to avoid hard decisions. Over the past couple of years, the spectacle of governors actively sabotaging disease mitigation efforts to audition for higher office has been covered as a savvy political move. We’re unsurprised when political leaders coddle domestic terrorists to chase votes. In this context, Biden’s courage is notable.

Open thread.

    80Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      The NYT is of course battering away at him

      ETA: As David Rothkopf pointed out, Biden advised Obama to get out in 2009.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      It’s a mess and I hope and pray that we can remove our diplomats and those in Afghan that have helped us. The Afghanistan military just took off their uniforms, and changed sides.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      There is so much to love in Biden’s statement.

      I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor—which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019—that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces. Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500.

      I bolded my absolute favorite part.  As I commented yesterday, that was Obama-level shivving.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      The professional Fox News types are hoping this makes Biden unpopular with voters.

      But even the reddest MAGATs, with their hats and camo and social media accounts are against any more forever wars.

      It sounds like the only ones making the “we should stay there!” arguments are the pundits.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: It was so typical of TFG to do something that got him lauded for ending the forever wars, but then didn’t follow through to the inevitable conclusion, which Biden is now taking the heat for

      ETA: I wonder (not really) what GG is saying about all this.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl:   To answer my own question… (Washington Post)

      KABUL — The spectacular collapse of Afghanistan’s military that allowed Taliban fighters to reach the gates of Kabul on Sunday despite twenty years of training and billions of dollars in American aid began with a series of deals brokered in rural villages between the militant group and some of the Afghan government’s lowest-ranking officials.

      The deals, initially offered early last year, were often described by Afghan officials as cease-fires, but Taliban leaders were in fact offering money in exchange for government forces to hand over their weapons, according to an Afghan officer and a U.S. official.

      Over the next year and a half, the meetings advanced to the district level and then rapidly on to provincial capitals, culminating in a breathtaking series of negotiated surrenders by government forces, according to interviews with more than a dozen Afghan officers, police, special operations troops and other soldiers.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      Pompeo's deal with Taliban stands out as the most stupid ever, forcing the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison. That was the only real substance in that agreement. Dumb,dumber, Pompeo. https://t.co/LEeA0rc7EX
      — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) August 15, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      smith

      Same as it ever was. Republicans get us into a mess for which there are no good solutions, and when Democrats take the least bad option to get us out, they are the ones who get pummeled. Murc’s Law again: only Democrats have agency, so only Democrats get blamed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      Chris Wallace throws Mike Pompeo's past praise for the Taliban back in his face."Do you regret giving the Taliban that legitimacy? Do you regret pressing the Afghan government to release 5,000 prisoners… some of whom are now back on the battlefield fighting with the Taliban?" pic.twitter.com/cfISbYYgTD

      — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s an example of how Biden is getting it from every side:

      Ryan Crocker, a U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan under President Obama, said last weekend on ABC’s “This Week”: “I think it is already an indelible stain on his presidency.”

      Fuck you, Ryan Crocker.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Over at OTB I said this yesterday:

      However much he says that he does “not regret” his decision, his Presidency will be held responsible for whatever happens in Afghanistan now, and the key words that will forever be associated with the long American sojourn there will include hubris, ignorance, inevitability, betrayal, and failure.

      Yes, because in a mere 205 days he destroyed all that his predecessors had accomplished over the preceding 7038 days. That’s what I call efficiency. s//

      Pretty sure Joe knew this was going to happen. Also pretty sure he did not expect it to happen so fast, but he had to know the Afghan govt was not going to outlast his first term. So he said, “I’ll take the political hit because I don’t want a single other family to lose a child fighting a war we can not, will not win.”

      I just want to say, “Thank you, Joe.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500.

      Oh, but those 2500 would have turned the tide! As Biden said the question was not continue to follow Trump’s fake policy or get out. Trump’s was transparently bullshit ass covering so not an option. The question was whether to ramp it back up or get out. There was no status quo option.

      The people who are saying he should have stayed are not advocating for the status quo of 6 months ago. They’re talking about an escalation. They need to make that clear if they want to be honest- they mostly don’t want to be honest so they won’t, but they should.

      Biden would have had to double down on the war or get out. Those were his two choices.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      Pretty good summation:

      US policy in Afghanistan has been 20 yrs of bad decisions & bad execution in the face of an insoluble challenge. Our local allies were very flawed, our enemy was resolute & the last 3 US presidents have wanted out & knew what’s happening now would happen. But sure, it’s on Biden.

      — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 13, 2021

      But doing the right thing even when it is likely to be politically controversial and even when it reveals uncomfortable realities is what strong leadership is about.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MomSense

      Like I said in the thread below, if the Afghan government can fall so quickly after 20 YEARS and TRILLIONS of dollars, it was never going to succeed.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @zhena gogolia:

      Fucking NPR had yet another interview with GW’s Ambassador, Ronald Newman. Of course he would focus on Biden’s “failure”; of course he would side step his administration’s total fuck-up in Afghanistan.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      Crocker was active in the W.Bush administration.

      He was also arrested for “reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident” which might be a good metaphor for his foreign policy achievements.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Also, this was in the Guardian yesterday: Why is Afghanistan falling to the Taliban so fast?

      In 2010 I wrote an article titled War on the Brink of Failure in the Armed Forces Journal that plainly stated, that “absent a major change in the status quo that currently dominates in Afghanistan, the US-led military effort there will fail … and despite our best effort to spin it otherwise, we will lose the war in Afghanistan.”

      Two years later, while still an active-duty army officer and after my second combat deployment to Afghanistan, I wrote a detailed report which revealed that things had gotten much worse. Senior ranking US military leaders, I revealed, had intentionally deceived the American public.

      “Despite overwhelming physical evidence of our failure to succeed on the military front,” I wrote, “senior US and [Nato] leaders inexplicably continue a steady stream of press releases and public statements that imply the exact opposite.” Without a change in strategy, I concluded, “the likelihood of the United States Armed Forces suffering an eventual defeat in Afghanistan is very high.”

      The Pentagon’s response to my argument that we were losing the war? Lt Gen Curtis Scaparrotti, commander of US troops in Afghanistan at the time, dismissed my views as “one person’s opinion,” and said he was confident in the military’s optimistic appraisal. “These [Afghan] soldiers will fight,” the general confidently said, “There is no question about that. They are going to be good enough as we build them to secure their country and to counter the insurgency.” Scaparrotti was far from the only one to deceive the American people, however.

      Much more at the link.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @zhena gogolia

      It was all lost the minute GWB decided to invade Iraq.

      Absolutely right. No good outcome here is possible.

      I know that the warrior class and their supporters don’t want to hear it, but many problems don’t have a military solution and the AMERICA FUCK YEAH behavior made me sick at the time and it still does.

      I for one hope this demoralizes everyone who ever supported this shitshow, either with their vote, words, or their enlistment, into waking TF up and realizing that they wasted American blood and treasure by being bloodthirsty.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      These people are acting as if they are neutral observers but they’re not. They were all part of this. They are all responsible for it. They’re choosing not to admit their role in the failure- I knew they would– but they can’t expect me to buy this bullshit. Own your role then go after the person who made the decision or you’re not credible to me.

      I accept that Biden gets the blame but I am not obligated to accept the opinions of the others involved if they won’t own their own role. They can do the “success has many fathers, failure is an orphan” thing if they want to but I can also reject it.

      Biden gets the blame-  many many fathers. That’s what’s going on here. Both of those things can be true and both of them are true. I accept them both.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      debbie

      @JPL:

      The Afghanistan military just took off their uniforms, and changed sides.

      Yep, twenty years’ training and a trillion dollars for this. //

       

      Reply
    32. 32.

      pat

      When I ran into a friend while this was going on (the invasion of Iraq) we agreed it was The ASSES of EVIL who were in charge.
      Just imagine if Gore had not been cheated out of the vote in Florida….

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just Chuck

      @WaterGirl: Let’s also not forget the abandonment of the Kurds.  Even those who don’t care about them should have been revolted at seeing Russian flags flying over our former bases.  But of course TFG’s fucking imbecilic etch-a-sketches didn’t want to remember that either.

      Taliban leaders were in fact offering money in exchange for government forces to hand over their weapons.

      Smarter than we were.  We could have carpet-bombed the country with $100 bills and gotten better results for less.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: Speaking of Ambassadors to Afghanistan:

      One particularly egregious example came in November 2009. A classified cable, sent by then ambassador Karl Eikenberry to Hillary Clinton, the secretary of state, argued against Obama’s surge, laying out arguments that have proven prescient. It was likely, Eikenberry wrote, that “sending additional forces will delay the day when Afghans will take over, and make it difficult, if not impossible, to bring our people home on a reasonable timetable.”

      Eikenberry’s extensive cable was remarkable for its accuracy in detailing why the surge would fail. In a telling section he wrote that US leaders “overestimate the ability of the Afghan security forces to take over.” The ambassador concluded that he “cannot support DoD’s recommendation for an immediate presidential decision to deploy another 40,000 troops here.” Yet one month later, in public testimony before Congress, Eikenberry said the opposite.

      Regarding Obama’s speech announcing his decision to order the surge, Eikenberry said to Congress the president’s plan “offers the best path to stabilize Afghanistan and to ensure al Qaeda and other terrorist groups cannot regain a foothold to plan new attacks against our country or our allies. I fully support this approach [emphasis mine[].” Official government lying only increased from there.

      from the article I linked to above.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      It’s a really good question, and, I think, part of the panicked piling on.

      Oh, well, Biden knows better than just about anyone that the job involves nightmare decisions and sucks. This is the “sucks” part.

      I’m grateful to him for the clarity of the decision and for telling the truth. But he won’t get rewarded for it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @Kay: Aaron Rupar has clips of Liz Cheney on some morning show blowing her mouth off blaming TFG, not a word about her father and his puppet.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias 39m
      On Afghanistan, both Trump & Biden have been swimming against the main currents of opinion among military leaders (who want to avoid the conclusion that this is an embarrassing failure *on their part*) and a lot of reporters are very comfortable openly siding with the generals.

      I started to type “After 9/11…” the idea that “boots on the ground” would somehow, some way put us on teh road to the desired outcome in X foreign country, but now that I think of it, the phrase may be from the Aughts, but it was in the 90s, after the perceived success of Kosovo and the failures of the international community to intervene in Rwanda that the Beltway Press adopted “send in the troops” as a box to be checked on your Very Serious Person card, along with “teachers’ unions are the problem” and “we’ve got to get Serious about entitlements…”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      debbie

      Nice that Ashraf Ghani managed to spirit himself out of the country. What kind of betrayal would this be thought to be?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      germy

      Breaking News: President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan fled the country, a top political figure said on Sunday. Members of the Taliban have entered the gates of the capital, Kabul, the last stronghold of the Afghan government. https://t.co/c5e9q2LoNW— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 15, 2021

      Since 2016, security threats have prevented US personnel from traveling to meet with Afghan security officials *at their offices in Kabul* without using heavily armored convoys or helicopters, according to the July SIGAR report, so perhaps “stronghold” is a bit much. https://t.co/DpkiHa7xpz— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 15, 2021

      Reply
    45. 45.

      zhena gogolia

      Another person who should STFU

      6. I understand the Biden Administration seems to have decided to accept defeat. But defeat with such dishonor?END— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 15, 2021

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: He might not get rewarded for it but I don’t think he’s going to pay any real political price. First off, the timing is rather fortuitous. It will be old news by the time the 2022 elections come around and 2ndly it will be really really old news in ’24. By then it will have sunk in what a complete waste that those 20 years there really were.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      germy

      Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says he is remaining in Kabul with his daughters and his family, calls on the Taliban and Afghan army to protect Afghans.

      AP reports current President Ghani has fled for Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/VWnu4oLTEa

      — Julia Macfarlane 🇮🇩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@juliamacfarlane) August 15, 2021

      Another one who pocketed bags of U.S. cash.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ramiah Ariya

      As someone living in India, this is a shitshow for our nation. The last time Taliban was in power in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan considerably increased in India. The Taliban is closely aligned with Islamists in Pakistan – in fact, for a brief period there was a Pakistani version of the Taliban.

      The truth about this withdrawal is also that American liberals now view Muslims in the US as allies; and therefore do not view Islamic fundamentalism anywhere else in the globe as a threat. This is the way in which immediate Western priorities are imposed on the rest of the world.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: I quit reading Dowd regularly back in the ’08 cycle when she kept describing Obama vs Clinton as “Obambi and the Dominatrix”, and no one in her personal or professional circle apparently saw fit to intervene. I’ve glanced at a couple of her recent columns about Biden, and while she likes Biden (as someone with four Irish-born grandparents, never underestimate the power of the Irish-American Identity Cult), she also used those columns to indulge in her hatred of Obama. It’s really something to behold.

      I think this is the first column of hers to get national/viral attention since that incredibly dishonest tripe about the time she tried edibles in Denver and went all Mrs Grundy on The Pot.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: But he had a lovely green cape.

      This whole thing is just bringing back all my rage against GWB and Cheney. I thought TFG had erased it. But it’s still there, burning as hot as ever.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Just Chuck

      @Ramiah Ariya:

      The truth about this withdrawal is also that American liberals now view Muslims in the US as allies; and therefore do not view Islamic fundamentalism anywhere else in the globe as a threat.

      I take the bizarre position of regarding Muslims as humans.  Fuck off and take this horse shit with you.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      https://laurajedeed.medium.com/afghanistan-meant-nothing-9e3f099b00e5
      I remember Afghanistan well. I deployed there twice — once in 2008, and again in 2009–2010. It was already obvious that the Taliban would sweep through the very instant we left. And here we are today.
      I know how bad the Taliban is. I know what they do to women and little boys. I know what they’re going to do to the interpreters and the people who cooperated with us, it’s awful, it’s bad, but we are leaving, and all I feel is grim relief.
      This is what I remember:
      I remember Afghanistan as a dusty beige nightmare of a place full of proud, brave people who did not fucking want us there. We called them Hajjis and worse and they were better than we were, braver and stronger and smarter.
      I remember going through the phones of the people we detained and finding clip after clip of Bollywood musicals, women singing in fields of flowers. Rarely did I find anything incriminating.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      I just loathe religious fundamentalism. Every flavor sucks for women and treats women as second class people so being female I refuse to accept this as a valid belief or way to operate in the world.

      If anything they get too much deference. I listen to people with this utter nonsense about Amish and I know they haven’t seen them up close by how they romanticize it. It’s a brutal, punishing life for women. Get all misty-eyed over the apple butter if you want to but know those girls and women are treated as lesser human beings and outright abuse of women in those communities is so common the sheriff’s deputies consider it a special case.

      To ask women to accept “well, this is what they BELIEVE” It’s what fucking domestic violence perpetrators “believe” too and no one is ordered to “understand” them.

      No. Do not respect them or it.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      zhena gogolia

      Another Rothkopf thread:

      It is hard to stomach the master planners who have emerged from the woodwork to say they would have handled Afghanistan better when no one…no one…handled it well for 20 years, when we spent $1 trillion dollars and thousands of lives to cover the asses of misguided leaders.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 15, 2021

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt

      If we’d wanted to stay there for another twenty years, all it would’ve taken was a rumor that the Taliban wanted to introduce universal health care – goodness knows there’s plenty of fight in the centrist Dems against anybody who tries that.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ramiah Ariya:

      The truth about this withdrawal is also that American liberals now view Muslims in the US as allies; and therefore do not view Islamic fundamentalism anywhere else in the globe as a threat.

      As an American liberal living in the US, this is nonsense. Sorry.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JPL

      @Kay: CNN and Fox will find an interpreter who was murdered by the Taliban, even though Congress wasn’t able to pass a law allowing them to come into our country it will be Biden’s fault.    They will show the same clip over and over.   That will be how they hurt Biden.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      The Beeb has a lot of assets in Afghanistan (reporters, government officials, educators, NGOs, etc.) and the cumulative impact of listening to their observations and experiences is pretty devastating. There’s a resignation that whatever the “new normal” will be, it’s here and stay/go is the only point of discussion now. Of course, go is an option for a relative few, despite reassurances from the the Taliban’s PR wing that anybody who wants to leave Kabul can totally.

      And then they yank the listener’s chain interviewing a Tory MP who also served in the military in Afghanistan. This guy is 100% on the Biden Fail train and sounds just like a Brexiteer in how if we just stay the course then Afghanistan can be a functioning democracy and bulwark against regional shenanigans of all kinds. But now we’ve blown it (no mention of the two very long decades it took for said blowing). J’accuse Biden. Believe I hate Tories now as much as I hate Republicans. They just have better subject-verb agreement; in the lying for profit realm they’re on par.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Spanky

      I get the distinct impression through the sum total of his actions (to date) that Joe Biden doesn’t give a shit about a second term. I also will bet real cash that by the time he should be announcing for 2024, the results over time of these aggregate actions will make him a shoo-in, should he decide for it.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      sab

      I know a couple of Army wives whose husbands have been deployed to Afghanistan over the last ten years. They say  their husbands have said it was terrible. These are Army wives of career men. These folks don’t normally complain to us civilians.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Cermet

      As someone in the comments section of the WP pointed out – this is a relatively peaceful and negotiated deal to hand power over to the Taliban – just all done on the local level since the Government wouldn’t.  Rather accurate point.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Benno

      @Ramiah Ariya: As an American liberal who lives in Pakistan I agree with your first paragraph. This is going to be bad for Pakistan and India. But Just Chuck’s assessment of your second paragraph is spot on.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      oldster

      @Ramiah Ariya:

      “The truth about this withdrawal is also that American liberals now view Muslims in the US as allies; and therefore do not view Islamic fundamentalism anywhere else in the globe as a threat. ”

      That sounds entirely inaccurate to me. “American liberals,” to the extent they share any views at all, still abhor Islamic fundamentalism as vehemently as ever.

      We may not have a knee-jerk reaction to secularizing Muslims, and we may not attack Sikhs for wearing turbans, so to that extent we have a more positive view of Muslims than American right-wingers do.

      But treating fundamentalists as allies? No way.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: Good for Nichols.

      Eli Lake is such a caricature of a Bush-Cheney dead-ender from 2006 I thought for a long time he had to be someone like Bolton or some other boll weevil from the Rumsfeld DoD, but apparently he’s always been a “journalist”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Cermet

      @Ramiah Ariya: You really need to either watch a better news source or invest in better drugs; no liberal in the US supports religious fundamentalist – not christian, hindu or islamic. Get a grip.

      By the way, unlike many in India, we in the US do in fact respect and view our fellow amerikan Muslims as friends, and allies. Duh. They are loyal and often serve in our military and are fantastic members of our society, by the way

      And I do know that many Indian’s respect their fellow Muslims, too.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Elizabelle

      @Ramiah Ariya:

      The truth about this withdrawal is also that American liberals now view Muslims in the US as allies; and therefore do not view Islamic fundamentalism anywhere else in the globe as a threat.

      As others have pointed out, you have been badly, badly misinformed.

      Source for your comment?  Because it is bull.

      Reply

