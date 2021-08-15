Got the first run of peaches done today and another run of kraut. Gonna get the next run of peaches done on Tuesday. Had an entire cask of kraut go bad on me this year. Opened it up and 2-3 times the normal mold, and when I lifted the weights and then the cheesecloth, it just did not smell right, was mushy, and had a snotty like viscosity. I just chucked it all in the compost bin. No point taking any chances.