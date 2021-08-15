Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Canning Update

Got the first run of peaches done today and another run of kraut. Gonna get the next run of peaches done on Tuesday. Had an entire cask of kraut go bad on me this year. Opened it up and 2-3 times the normal mold, and when I lifted the weights and then the cheesecloth, it just did not smell right, was mushy, and had a snotty like viscosity. I just chucked it all in the compost bin. No point taking any chances.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      Those peaches are gonna be so good in January.  I’m just a bit envious

      Eta: chickens would eat that bad kraut. You need chickens 😊

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      The pictures reminded me what a good job you did on the kitchen.    It’s a nice workspace, for cooking, and canning.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RepubAnon

      They have some fancy crocks with one-way valves to let fermentation gasses out, and keep out unwanted microscopic visitors … this avoids the “usual mold” problem.  Check the home beer brewer sites…  “bubbler airlock” or “fermentation airlock” should yield results.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      We have some neighbors who like to make their own pickles, so right now we have three jars of Bread & Butter chips.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      steppy

      The peaches look real good. I’ve had kraut failure too. It’s nasty but it happens. Most times it works like a charm and is 1. Ridiculously easy and 2. Vastly superior to any other kraut.

      We did our first batch of crushed Roma tomatoes. Got 9 pints from 16 pounds of maters. Also 5 pints of pickled okra and 2 pints of pickled green beans.

      I wanted to put this in the garden update but was a bit busy.

      Reply

