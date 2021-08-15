Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

As the X-Rays Clearly Show This Thing Was Broken Long Ago

Might it be possible that a group of nationalist fighters in a country that has a multi-hundred year history of ejecting foreign invaders would choose just lie in wait until the foreigners were leaving, once the foreigners announced their intention to leave? Do you think that thought even crossed Kinzinger’s mind? Even this guy knows the score:

“We got the [Afghan forces] we deserve,” Douglas Lute, an Army lieutenant general who served as the White House’s Afghan war czar under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, told government interviewers.

If the U.S. government had ramped up training between 2002 and 2006, “when the Taliban was weak and disorganized, things may have been different,” Lute added. “Instead, we went to Iraq. If we committed money deliberately and sooner, we could have a different outcome.”

That quote is from an absolutely damning installment from a 2019 Post series on Afghanistan. It details the corruption among Afghan police, which one Navy official called “the most hated institution” in Afghanistan. Ryan Crocker called them “useless” because “they are corrupt down to the patrol level.” Another advisor called them “stealing fools” who wasted ammo by firing their shiny new rifles constantly. The notion that this institution was going to do anything but fold once we left, or that we were somehow making progress with them in the past year even though we got nowhere with them in prior years, is laughable.

When I look at our COVID response and see all the wasted opportunity and massive human stupidity, I have the same feeling as I had when I first heard that Bush wanted to invade Iraq. I wonder if 19 years from now, we’ll still be reading about how Democrats are to blame for stupid Republican COVID decisions. My guess is that we will.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      The odds are excellent that someday in the not too distant future we will see another idiot named Bush sitting in the White House.

    2. 2.

      Van Buren

      In the horrifying alternate universe where TFG won reelection, the media would have no trouble at all blaming Afghanistan on Team D. Not only will COVID be Biden’s fault, but when the Atlantic and the Gulf are meeting up in Orlando, that will be Democrats’ fault as well.

    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      Iraq mostly gets blamed on Democrats already. To hear Republicans talk about it now, Hillary Clinton was President from 2001 to 2009.

    4. 4.

      smith

      @Matt McIrvin: And why was Obama so slow to respond to Katrina? And how could he have let 9/11 happen?

    7. 7.

      Cermet

      This isn’t fully correct; without installing a highly religious based government, anything we do after that mistake will lead to failure. Afghanistan is an extremely religious country and making it a secular democracy was failure #1, 2 and 3.

    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      People with few possessions and not much else to lose can afford to fight occupiers together. Throw in an absurd level of tribal/clan loyalties, ignorance and extremist faith, and you get Afghanistan. Wall the place off from air travel and trade, cut off SWIFT access.

      It was REALLY smart in the 70s and 80s to ally with fundamentalist Muslims against secular Soviet-aligned states, wasn’t it (they were also “helpful” voices in getting population control efforts shuttered). Fuck Zbigniew Brzezinzki, Henry Kissinger, Ronald Reagan, JPII, Ratzinger and the like.

    9. 9.

      IbnBob

      It’s been pretty obvious for an awful long time that the only way we could have continued fighting the Taliban would have been some form of colony or client/protectorate. Make Afghanistan the 51st state?

    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Barry McCaffrey, who I never remember showing any dovish or even reluctantly hawkish tendencies, has addressed Kinzinger’s fantasy: trump promised the Taliban we’d get out if they stopped shooting. Biden is acting on that deal before they start shooting again. What we’re seeing now is the Taliban had penetrated further in to the Afghan government and military than we knew, because we have never– as Cermet indicates above– really learned anything about this country and culture, even after twenty years.

    11. 11.

      craigie

      I wonder if 19 years from now, we’ll still be reading about how Democrats are to blame for stupid Republican COVID decisions. My guess is that we will.

      But that’s completely logical, because as we know only Democrats and liberals have agency. Conservatives are the Zeligs of history.

    12. 12.

      bbleh

      I wonder if 19 years from now, we’ll still be reading about how Democrats are to blame for stupid Republican COVID decisions.

      Well, of course we will.  Otherwise Republicans would throw a practiced hissy-fit, and the MSM would lose eyeballs and hence ad revenue, and publishers and owners would get disapproving looks from their fellow Republicans, and editors and reporters wouldn’t be invited to the good cocktail parties, and none of that is good for anyone’s career.

    13. 13.

      Chris

      It details the corruption among Afghan police, which one Navy official called “the most hated institution” in Afghanistan. Ryan Crocker called them “useless” because “they are corrupt down to the patrol level.” Another advisor called them “stealing fools” who wasted ammo by firing their shiny new rifles constantly.

      Sounds like the NYPD.

      No wonder our neocons didn’t see anything wrong with them.

    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Richard M. Nixon @dick_nixon 13m
      There are many reasons behind the failure of the Afghan Defense Force but primary is that Ghani and most under him are spectacularly corrupt. Money never got to who earned it.

      J T @Mr_JJT 11m
      “Earned” in Afghanistan meaning “allegiance bought”. The Taliban were much more effective in buying off allegiance. Different currency than $, different forms entirely, but seems to have gotten to right people.

      I know Twitter Nixon is really a playwright and I have no idea who Mr JT is, some twitter rando, but I think this is probably right.

    15. 15.

      Fair Economist

      @Chris: I’ll bet the wingnuts who have screwed up our police by filling it with sociopaths and gun nuts were paid billions to do the same to the Afghani. And this is the result.

    17. 17.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I’d like to see Kinzingers DD 214, if you don’t mind.  He like all talking heads should be on a pike when it comes to opining about military operations that they are utterly ignorant of.

    18. 18.

      Yutsano

      *sigh*
      All our arguments don’t matter. The Narrative has been set. Joe Biden lost Afghanistan. And The Narrative can never be wrong.​

      @ChuckInAustin: ​ General Shinseki had as I recall said we would need something like 300,000 troops in Afghanistan to have any chance. But this whole exercise that lasted 20 years was nothing but a pretext so Dubya could find some justification to invade Iraq. There was never any serious effort by his administration to hold Afghanistan because for Dubya it was an afterthought.

    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      I’ve seen this movie before: American politician with little to no foreign policy experience (LBJ, Dubya, Trump) gets fed a lot of bad advice from poor quality hires (McNamara, Rice, Powell, Pompeo) while the military leadership paints a rosy picture of the situation on the ground that’s completely at odds with reality. It will happen again.

    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      More I think about it, wonder what the world would look like with a strong secular Syria, strong secular Egypt, strong secular Turkey, strong secular Iraq, a strong secular Iran and a strong secular Afghanistan? How much better would it be?

    24. 24.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The Afghan Hawks should man, up and put their money were their mouth is an organize a private special forces operation with their own money, take out the Taliban leadership and show us how the pros do it.  Too much talk-talk out Conservatives and not enough Do-Do.

    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yutsano:

      “Rumsfeld was saying that we needed to bomb Iraq,” Clarke said to Stahl. “And we all said … no, no. Al-Qaeda is in Afghanistan. We need to bomb Afghanistan. And Rumsfeld said there aren’t any good targets in Afghanistan. And there are lots of good targets in Iraq. I said, ‘Well, there are lots of good targets in lots of places, but Iraq had nothing to do with it.

      “Initially, I thought when he said, ‘There aren’t enough targets in — in Afghanistan,’ I thought he was joking.

    27. 27.

      Sloane Ranger

      Here in the UK there have been lots of interviews with injured veterans or the family members of service people who were killed there which basically boil down to I lost a limb, my son died, all for no meaning. We have betrayed the Afghans. Backbenchers are also slamming the Foreign and Defence Secretaries for not doing anything. One has even likened it to Suez.

      The point is, once the US decided to pull out, we had to follow suit. We simply don’t have the men and resources to do otherwise and these people are fooling themselves and others by pretending we do. Likewise, the dead and injured did their duty. That is not meaningless. There were failures but these weren’t the fault of the ordinary squaddie/junior officer on the ground. Both the British and US government’s bear a lot of responsibility. They made a lot of very poor decisions, particularly in the early days, including invading the country to start with. But the lion’s share of the responsibility for today’s clusterfuck rests with the Afghan leadership at national and local level. We have both spent years training the Afghan military and millions of pounds and dollars in supplying them and that has all been wasted by corrupt and cynical Afghan politicians and tribal leaders playing one side off against the other.

      It was a mistake to invade in the first place and anyone who knew the history of the country said so at the time but was shouted down, but it’s been 20 years now. It’s not our responsibility to police Afghanistan and oversee it’s development in perpetuity.

      Sorry if this is a bit incoherent.

    29. 29.

      Anyway

      The evil Saudi regime doesn’t get enough attention/ blame. They know how to play DC and the village and have bought up influence by funding think tanks and pundits. Looking at you, Tom Friedman …

    30. 30.

      Chris

      @Fair Economist:

      We’ve sent a bunch of police advisers to Central American nations to “advise” them with their gang problems, which have pretty much only gotten worse ever since.  Because all we encourage them to do is “hit hard, jail lots of people, and just generally be a right-wing jaw-breaking asshole.”  Doesn’t help that the anti-gang assistance is contingent on them passing and applying counterproductive “tough on crime” laws.

    31. 31.

      Ohio Mom

      I think I’ve said this before, I thought we’d go into Afghanistan for a month or two, break a lot of stuff, declare victory and leave. Duh, don’t bet on my predictions.

      In my hazy memory, I confuse the voices against going into Afghanistan and those against going into Iraq. A fair number of lefty-bloggers made terrible calls (and then later made apologies) but I do remember Atrios standing firm against each war.

    32. 32.

      Chris

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I mean, to be fair, Syria, Egypt, and Iraq’s regimes were all secular and they invited revolution because they were all corrupt as hell and repressive as hell.  Same with Afghanistan with that mess of a socialist republic the Soviets invaded to prop up.

      As with the “government” we’ve propped up in Afghanistan, there’s a pretty big credibility problem.

    33. 33.

      Steeplejack

      We wanted to understand what’s happening in Afghanistan. So we talked to three unvaccinated Trump supporters at an Arby’s in Harrisburg.

      — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 14, 2021

    34. 34.

      Kay

      “But the president was unmoved. If the Afghan government could not hold off the Taliban now, aides said he asked, when would they be able to? None of the Pentagon officials could answer the question.”

      None of them. Not then and not now and if they can’t who can? There’s no second set of experts to ask that we somehow forgot to ask over 20 years. That person or plan will not magically appear.

    35. 35.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Sloane Ranger: ​
        The stramash in Afghanistan is a NATO effort after the US invoked Clause 5 of the Treaty back in 2001. If the US has negotiated a withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan then all the NATO troops stationed there have to go. That includes the British, the French and the soldiers and staffs of whatever other NATO nations are still there carrying out “training” of the Afghan state forces (there has officially been no combat role for NATO in Afghanistan since, I think, 2005 when victory was declared by President GW Bush).

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Mike in NC: I think Cheney and Rumsfeld had a lot more say in Bush’s decision making than than did his Secretary of State or National Security Advisor. Condoleeza Rice was chosen for her lack of clout.

    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom:

      I thought we’d go into Afghanistan for a month or two, break a lot of stuff, declare victory and leave. 

      The military-industrial complex and the American gunhumpers would never allow that.

