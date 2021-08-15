For those repeating the “how long do we stay then, forever?” line, remember, at points we had over 100,000 troops in #Afghanistan. We had 2500, and no combat death since Feb of 2020. That sounds like serious progress… but we like to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 15, 2021

Might it be possible that a group of nationalist fighters in a country that has a multi-hundred year history of ejecting foreign invaders would choose just lie in wait until the foreigners were leaving, once the foreigners announced their intention to leave? Do you think that thought even crossed Kinzinger’s mind? Even this guy knows the score:

That quote is from an absolutely damning installment from a 2019 Post series on Afghanistan. It details the corruption among Afghan police, which one Navy official called “the most hated institution” in Afghanistan. Ryan Crocker called them “useless” because “they are corrupt down to the patrol level.” Another advisor called them “stealing fools” who wasted ammo by firing their shiny new rifles constantly. The notion that this institution was going to do anything but fold once we left, or that we were somehow making progress with them in the past year even though we got nowhere with them in prior years, is laughable.

When I look at our COVID response and see all the wasted opportunity and massive human stupidity, I have the same feeling as I had when I first heard that Bush wanted to invade Iraq. I wonder if 19 years from now, we’ll still be reading about how Democrats are to blame for stupid Republican COVID decisions. My guess is that we will.