A Few Receipts

Before they clean up their timelines, here’s a few receipts from some of America’s most strategeric geniuses!

This one is courtesy of Soonergrunt:

And so you don’t have to click through, here’s the screen grab:

That’s enough for now.

Open thread!

    3. 3.

      Punchy

      Meh. TPM’s Josh Marshall has been writing a good series of posts about just how predictable this was, how this shows the Afghan gov’t and military was all phony and make-believe. That they couldnt hold for even a few days says this set up was more artificial than Kim K.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Punchy:

      If someone knew the Afghan military would collapse as fast as they did, they should have spoken up. Loudly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie: The overall impression I had is that just about everyone thought they’d fail, and it was just a question of “failing really quickly” or “failing in 6 months with some kind of power-sharing agreement that gets gradually abrograted”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      Apparently, our senior military officials have been lying to us for years on the progress in Afghanistan. Even when we surged more troops there a few years back under Trump, the Taliban still made progress. I’d like to know why they lied to us and who was involved

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      You got to love the hawks in this one – so who’s kids are supposed to die making Afghanistan American? Inversely,  whose up for a war of extermination on the Taliban?  If you’re not willing make the population suffer for harboring terrorists then you are on the wrong side of  the war.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      As a rule of thumb, critics who only say, “You’re doing it wrong” are worthless. Unless they’re willing to suggest something better, they can and should be ignored. This is true in any field, but it’s especially important in politics, where there are plenty of people like the ones shown above, who are willing to say whatever the other guy is doing is wrong, even when yesterday they were advocating exactly what he’s doing today.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie: I should be clear – this is everyone I looked at for foreign policy. Most of the Republicans (like Adam has documented) were saying things would be just ducky and we should have pulled out even faster several months ago.

      But the FP people I pay attention to were all of the opinion that the Afghan Army and Government were going to collapse, because they were corrupt, useless, and pretty much always had been. They didn’t have any popular support, either.

      @Roger Moore: The only significant criticism I’ve seen that I’m willing to agree with is that Biden’s people should have had better contingency plans for “What if the Afghan Army doesn’t last a week – do we have all our refugees out?” Etc.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      The newly elected chair of University of St. Thomas’ College Republicans was arrested in Florida on sex trafficking charges, according to FBI Minneapolis.
      Jail records show that Gisela Castro Medina faces charges for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, sex trafficking of a minor, and obstruction. She was arrested on Thursday night and was transferred to federal custody on Friday.
      Minnesota College Republicans said in a statement that Castro Medina was arrested alongside Anton “Tony” Lazzaro on Thursday. The organization said it is “absolutely disgusted by the actions of Ms. Medina, and have cut all ties with her effective immediately.”

      It’s just odd that this particular crime keeps coming up, is all I’m saying. Also- always “in Florida”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Dangerman

      We should have packed up and left after Tora Bora. This whole CF is on Bush (and Cheney, since Bush was an idiot).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @MisterForkbeard: A lot of us were making the same inputs inside the tent for a very long time as well. You just never hear about it because the papers we write and the briefings we give aren’t released to the public.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @debbie:

      [Just wanna say up-front, that I could be wrong about this history.  This is my recollection]

      Wait, wut?  The same thing happened in Iraq.  Remember the fall of Mosul?  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of_Mosul

      On 4 June, the insurgents began their efforts to capture Mosul. The Iraqi army had 30,000 soldiers and another 30,000 federal police stationed in the city, facing a 1,500-member attacking force. However, after six days of fighting, the city, Mosul International Airport, and the helicopters located there all fell under ISIL’s control. An estimated 500,000 civilians fled from the city, due to the conflict.

      It was Iran that stood up the PMUs and other forces that eventually fought ISIS back.  And yes, US air support helped.  But it was the Shia PMUs that actually took and held territory.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HRA

      Adam a friend sent some information out tonight. Brian Tyler Cohen wrote in 2018 that Trump gave a presidential pardon from prison to the current head of the Taliban and now the president of Afghanistan.

      She also had that memo from the RNC too late and which had been blocked.

      They are still discussing it on her FB page.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Urza: There’s a lot of stove piping. And the senior leaders often have ways of controlling what information gets to whom and when. Finally, the Trump people broke the Interagency process. And I’m not sure that getting a couple of dozen appointees in place at DOD, CIA, DOJ means it’s been fixed in only six months.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      If that’s so, then they lied like they lied about Viet Nam, and I never thought we’d see something like that again.

      It wasn’t for lack of trying. Reagan was always trying to get the US into military adventures IIRC. Grenada, for one. Hell, during the first Presidential Armed Forces Farewell was in 1989, he had this to say re: the military and Vietnam:

      Basking in the post-Cold War peace, Reagan noted that America had at last shed its post-Vietnam feelings about the military. “The luster has been restored to the reputation of our fighting forces after a time during which it was shamefully fashionable to deride or even condemn service such as yours. Those days will never come again.”

      I remember several Dead Kennedy songs making reference to “trying to start another Vietnam”, so I guess the US FP and military establishment, the Neocon kind, have been itching to wipe the stain of Vietnam from our national memory for a long time, which they sort of did during the Gulf War. It will be interesting to see the aftereffects on military morale and how we view the military in light of the collapse of the Afghan government

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HRA: Yep, I’ve seen all that. Not surprising at all.

      Back in 2009 I got tasked with preparing a briefing on recidivism and terrorism for the SOCOM J3, which is the operations section. They were very concerned about the potential for detainees, especially those being kept at GITMO, to return to the battlefield, take up arms, and get right back into the fight. So

      Reply

