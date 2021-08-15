Before they clean up their timelines, here’s a few receipts from some of America’s most strategeric geniuses!

Mike Pompeo a month ago, with a Biden-level prediction: "It's time for them to step forward& actually deliver on security for themselves. I am confident that they can do that. It's a matter of will. Do they have the will to actually stand up for things they say they care about?" — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 15, 2021

This one is courtesy of Soonergrunt:

How quickly can the politics around Afghanistan change? Here's a section on the RNC's website in June; click it now and you get a 404 error. (Rest of page was about Kosovo/Israel-Arab deals.) https://t.co/kDJo95QfiF pic.twitter.com/HkZok9mgJW — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 15, 2021

And so you don’t have to click through, here’s the screen grab:

We’ve been in Afghanistan for more than half my life. We need to end the endless wars. https://t.co/h1gWKACf2F — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 1, 2021

That’s enough for now.

