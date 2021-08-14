Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes, Afghanistan Is a Tragedy. Please Learn From It

Yes, Afghanistan Is a Tragedy. Please Learn From It

by | 25 Comments

Yes, Afghanistan Is a Tragedy

What is happening right now in Afghanistan is horrifying. It’s awful. Tens of thousands of people will be slaughtered, the women and children of the area will be sent backwards in history hundreds of years, chaos and brutality and backwards ass theology will rule the day, and it will be awful for a long time to come. And it was all entirely predictable and completely inevitable:

Taliban fighters captured the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

It was the latest important victory for the hardline militants, who have swept through the country in recent weeks as U.S.-led forces withdrew. Kabul and Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, are now the only big cities not in Taliban hands.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was authorizing the deployment of 5,000 troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an “orderly and safe” drawdown of U.S. military personnel. A U.S. defence official said that included 1,000 newly approved troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

We’ll see a lot of blame thrown at Joe Biden over the next couple of months, and no doubt right-wingers will blame him for “losing” Afghanistan, but most of it is bullshit. Are there some things that could possibly have been done better? Sure. Much of the bitching by our warrior class is focused on the timing of the withdrawal (often ignoring the fact that it was Trump who set the original date), saying we should have waited until the winter when the majority of the Taliban will be at home and it won’t be “the fighting season,” the name for what you and I know as summer and fall. And I suppose he could have. And then we would be reading all of these headlines next spring and summer instead of right now. That’s the thing about delaying the inevitable, it is, in fact, just a delay. This was going to happen no matter when we left and there is nothing anyone can say that will convince me otherwise.

Just like every other empire that before us tried to go in and “fix” things in Afghanistan, we have cut and run and will get to live through the ignominy of gruesome pictures of fallen innocents and backwards goatherders driving around in our HMMW’s and other abandoned equipment, and we’ll hear about the damage to America’s image and reputation, and what not, but this was baked in from the moment we decided to go there and stay in the first place after failing to do the one thing we set out to do.

There is a reason terms like “mission creep” exist. There is a reason when I was a young E-3 my tank commander and Troop CO gave me reading lists, and included on those lists were books like Bernard Fall’s Street Without Joy and A Bright Shining Lie and All Quiet on the Western Front and About Face and so many others that sit on my bookshelf to this day. There were lessons to be learned. And we didn’t learn them, myself included. I will grapple with my own culpability the rest of my life.

And I know that my seeming nonchalant writing here about this can seem smarmy and irritating, and I hope that is not what you are taking from this. It’s horrible. I feel terrible for all those innocents. I feel terrible for all our guys who served there and are dealing with trauma and injuries, barely getting their lives back together finally, only to turn on the tv, stare at the horrible images unfolding while glancing at the scarred stumps where their legs and arms used to be, realizing everything they gave everything for has turned out to be nothing.

But while this horror is occurring right now, we can still take advantage of the opportunity to learn this lesson once more. Maybe this will save us a couple generations of needless military adventurism, like Vietnam did before we went and fucked up our memories in Gulf War I and thought war was easy again. Stop listening to the war pigs. Ignore them. Stop listening to the Kagans and Ledeens and the Cheneys and the Kristols and the Tom Cottons and the Friedmans and that one curly hair young twat name Michael something or other who was all over the tv in the late aughts. Don’t let this happen again.

The only people who benefited from the last twenty years were Haliburton and Lockheed Martin.

    25Comments

    4. 4.

      Honus

      Also, I have been through this before. My cardiologist (doctor Nguyen) told me Saigon fell the day he graduated from medical school. His family were boat people and he ended up in Clarksburg West Virginia.  I said “I grew ip Twenty miles from Clarksburg”

      we need to take the afghans in now

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      The best that we could possibly do is get out as many translators, their family, as much of the current government, and as many refugees as we can out. We don’t know how much time there will be until Kabul falls. Evacuation needs to be the order now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      The only people who benefited from the last twenty years were Haliburton and Lockheed Martin.

      And Raytheon, don’t forget Raytheon.

      And toxic masculinity.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Honus:

      told me Saigon fell

      I’m not trying to be a smartass, and I know it’s not your point, but can anyone look at modern Vietnam, its economy, its relationship with the US, and tell me what “fell” means?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      I don’t know if you have read this one, but Barbara Tuchman’s March of Folly gives a good historical context to foolish enterprises like this one and the invasion of Iraq. Just tragic that people can’t learn from the past. Bush/Cheney and company were so full of hubris.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bard the Grim

      It wasn’t for nothing, John. For a generation, millions of people had a better life. Not great, not what we and they hoped for, not what it could have been, but better, and for awhile, and that’s worth something. Maybe a lot, at least for some lucky ones.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      We will not learn from it, because we still believe in the inherent inferiority of people like the Afghans to rule themselves. Shit, half this country doesn’t even believe Democrats have the capacity to do it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Gin & Tonic: I’m no apologist for communism.  It means that the elites we supported lost, and the elites we opposed won.  And sure, those latter elites were drawn somewhat from the poorer classes in Vietname.  But still, by the time they won, I strongly doubt that North Vietnam was some socialist paradise.

      It turned out, those elites that won, had nearby enemies (like the PRC).  Eventually, they saw the value in having the US as an ally, and of course, they saw other East Asian countries embracing capitalism and got in on that, too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      waspuppet

      I’m sure the Sunday shows will explain to me how this is all the fault of the America-hating anti-war hippies and the Incredibly Smart And Realistic Pro-War Guys are Incredibly Smart and Realistic and the fact that their 20-year project fell apart in a week just proves all that somehow.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      Can’t argue with any of it, but I’m not at all hopeful — see under “Vietnam, US withdrawal from” — in part because I think the “we” in this post is doing a lot of lifting.

      I don’t know how much “learn”-ing is to be done by the front-line soldiers, airmen, et al., or how much good it would do even if there were a lot and it were all done. I think they got screwed almost as badly as anyone in this sorry episode. One hopes the junior and mid-level officer corps does some serious learning, since they’ll likely be in more senior roles the next time one of these situations develops, and maybe they’ll be able to do (or stop, or at least slow) something. But where I think the real problem lies — where most of the blame for this situation lies, and where there is unlikely to be any learning at all, since they probably don’t think they did anything wrong — is among the senior officers, the civilian policy-makers, and the political class who approved it and enabled it and sold it to the voters. I expect they’ll blunder right on in the next chance they get, thumping their chests and waving flags in all the approved ways (white papers and policy memos, staff meetings, campaign speeches, etc., all with lots of harrumphing), and for all the same reasons: career, the Iron Triangle, the approval of their peers, fame, and did I mention career. And they will dutifully feed the next generation of soldiers, airmen, et al, to the meat grinder, destroy villages in order to save them, and create a whole new generation of enemies, six months at a time, because light at the end of the tunnel just around the corner etc. etc.

      Sorry just not very optimistic about any learning. This lesson-book is kind of tattered already.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Great piece. Cosign.

      When I was a lad growing up in Cobb County GA, I was in middle school before the ’72 election. One of our classes had a debate between a McGovern side and a Nixon side. I got assigned to the McGovern side. Learned a lot and it helped me to see things differently. (The Nixon side won the debate, of course.)

      In music/choir class one of the songs we sang was Ballad of the Green Berets.

      I remember thinking – why it was that we only heard about horrible things happening in Viet Nam (2 words back then) and why it was taking so long to win? We won WWII in 4 years, why was it taking so long? Was I going to be drafted or end up fighting over there too?? …

      There are lots of lessons to learn and to remember about 9/11 and the reaction to it. Including Afghanistan. I do hope we do so.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bbleh

      @Yutsano: I’ve asked elsewhere about this, and the only reasonably authoritative answers I’ve seen suggest strongly that this just isn’t legal, thanks to restrictions on immigration — including by refugees — enacted by the Republicans during the last administration.  Happy to be wrong if someone knows better …

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Damned_at_Random

      @Betty: I read March of Folly and A Bright and Shining Lie within the past y ear and I guess I see the “loss” of Afghanistan as inevitable. I understand why we went in, but time after time we end up supporting extremely corrupt governments that are incapable of achieving popular support. I guess we buy the guy who says he has a plan because it means we won’t have to hard work of developing a stable society from scratch.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Chetan Murthy: I think it’s fair to say that post-war Vietnam wasn’t great. Cambodia’s worst shit was postwar. Vietnam has suffered through a LOT of corruption.

      I don’t know if a postwar democratic Vietnam would have gone any better, and the corruption is better than ongoing bombing, but I think Vietnam and Afghanistan are both illustrative of problems that have no good solutions. It was going to be shit no matter what you did – you’re just choosing between more and less odious versions of shit. That doesn’t mean to not act. A flooded house is arguably better than one that’s burned to the ground. The only good option is to not set it on fire in the first place.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Invading a foreign country is never a good idea. The invaders are seldom greeted as liberators. Quite the opposite, actually.

      Reply

