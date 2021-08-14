Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread: Let's Stop Cossetting the Plague Enablers

Saturday Night Open Thread: Let’s Stop Cossetting the Plague Enablers

      HeleninEire

      Yea this is me. The EU is now reconsidering whether they will allow Americans in. I will lose my everloving shit if Ireland denies me entry in September. I am a NYer. I did EVERYTHING right while I watched 35,000 of my neighbors die. And now because of those stupid dumb science denying hillbillies (apologies Ozark, not you) I will be denied my right to spend my birthday with my wonderful Irish friends.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I heard an interview with a doctor somewhere in the Old Confederacy saying they’re turning away people with chronic conditions to treat the un-vaxxed, that’s ass-backwards

      also, the big anti-vax rally in LA included a segment of Interperative Dance of Feelings to whatever the hell the successor to Lee Greenwood is. I heard the lyric “there’s a statue comin’ down in a town near you”

      dmsilev

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: First bit of the LA Times story:

      An anti-vaccine rally at Los Angeles City Hall turned violent Saturday, with one person stabbed and a reporter saying he was assaulted, according to police and protesters on the scene.

      Could you imagine having to explain that to someone who just woke up after being in a coma for the last couple of years?

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I agree. If they’re going to force doctors and hospital admins to make tough but responsible decisions about resources, then I am all for making the unvaxxed wait until everyone else’s needs are addressed. Maybe they’ll make it, but fuck ’em.

      Another Scott

      I think a huge reason for the dip in vaccination rates is that too many saw no consequences for refusing vaccines, and being noisy about it increased their status in their MAGA tribe. And it became a talisman.

      Once vaccines are required, with real consequences for not having it, more people will get them and most of the holdouts will be the hard-core types who cannot be reached as long as it remains a political totem.

      And we’re seeing daily vaccination rates rise as people realize – yes, there are actual consequences in not being vaccinated. And in a few weeks, people see the stark reality that they may lose their job if they don’t get vaccinated. (Remember the big Texas hospital worker protest about not getting vaccinated – they’ll all quit!! Only 25 quit.)

      It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this, but it’s not surprising. And we should continue doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated and make it difficult for people who are out in their communities to say no.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Jim Appleton

      I have no epidemiological expertise.  It seems highly unlikely that this pandemic can be stopped anytime soon.

       

      Worse, all of us are susceptible to the stupidity of low-information pawns.

      Dan B

      If Delta doesn’t burn itself out soon ER’s will be forced to Triage.  As I understand the protocol the people who are not vaccinated will be made as comfortable as the staff can manage and the vaccinated who are more likely to survive will receive treatment.  The same should be true for children who can’t be vaccinated yet (c’mon CDC!?) but are more likely to live.

       

      There are some immunocompromised who will perish because of the pandemic of right wing rage that is driving this endless cycle of crises.

      The Dangerman

      Feeling judged? Oh, you poor, poor dears, what can I do … nah, just kidding, fuck you.

      If Folks don’t want the shot, they should forfeit their right to any medical insurance they might have. Of course, that means they probably go bankrupt and lose the house and the cars; too bad.

      Dan B

      • The other horror about to befall us is Africa.  I pray (agnostic prayers) that the mant BIPOC in the Biden / Harris administration are on top of this.
      Poe Larity

      We just need a crazier conspiracy. Like Hillary is QAnon and realized she’d need a Soros-Sino virus to trick the MAGAts into self-extermination for electoral winning.

      Perhaps pics of Emergency Room entrances with “Vaxxed” and “Unvaxxed” admission lines.

      Dan B

      @The Dangerman: I have in-laws (out-laws, not married…) who are furious at leftist activists who are impolite.  Being treated “politely” would make doing nothing, changing nothing, so much easier.

       

      They believe we don’t notice the blatant hypocrisy.  We don’t spend time with them anymore.

