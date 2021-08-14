"I couldn't afford childcare" is not often a phrase you often hear out of men's mouths, and certainly not out of the president's. But here we are, with a president talking about his childcare struggles. A moment when you realize change is slow, when it comes, it's easy to miss. https://t.co/aED05VU0Cf

Astronauts have captured images and a timelapse video showing the Aurora Australis — the southern lights — from space. The colorful display is caused by strong solar wind hitting Earth’s magnetic shield. https://t.co/mhqoWDlqKw pic.twitter.com/lCJLdH0uFK

… “Doodle Champion Island Games,” which was not officially commissioned by the International Olympic Committee, features seven sports, including skateboarding, archery, the marathon, rock climbing and more. You play a calico cat athlete, or “cathlete,” in the game’s parlance. Google lets players pick a team, either red, blue, yellow or green, and submit high scores by competing in these virtual sports to raise the team’s standing on the global leader boards.

Controls for the game are limited to the space bar and arrow keys. Despite the simplicity, the “Doodle Champion Island Games” still manages to hit a diverse range of minigames, from a Dance Dance Revolution-style game where pressing arrow keys is part of the artistic swimming challenge to a rugby event where pressing space bar will toss the ball to a teammate.

Google faced technical challenges in bringing the doodle to life, which included needing the game to run on lower-end mobile phones, tablets and PCs. The game also had to remember a player’s progress (which the team achieved by saving data to local storage).

The gameplay, which has a look inspired by older, pixel art JRPGs, is interspersed with anime cutscenes that bring to mind Studio Ghibli films. Google worked with animation company Studio 4°C to develop those anime scenes and work on broader concept development…

Google engineers built tools to allow Swinehart and fellow doodler Sophie Diao to write and program side quests, such as helping deliver a letter from a ghost, while the engineers focused on getting the feel of the sports events right. Throughout the process, the engineers would express surprise at how many quests had been added to the game, said Swinehart…

The doodle will return to Google.com when the 2020 Paralympics start on Aug. 24.