Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Everybody saw this coming.

There will be lawyers.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This fight is for everything.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Women: they get shit done

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This is how realignments happen…

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Open Thread: (Still) Rolling Up the Insurrectionists (Roger Stone Edition)

Open Thread: (Still) Rolling Up the Insurrectionists (Roger Stone Edition)

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Roger Stone is the frantic cartoon critter who’s overshot the cliff edge and is frantically pedalling in mid-air… but, hey, it’s worked for him so far

Roger Stone refuses to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, paranoid about unknown side effects and claiming “the swine flu epidemic we had under Obama” caused more deaths than COVID-19.

Me: “That is not true.”

Stone: “We’re still under those numbers, in terms of deaths.”

Me: “That is not true.”

Stone: “It is true.”

Me: “That is false.”

Stone: “It’s not false.”

It’s demonstrably false, but Stone maintains a white-knuckle grip on his own version of reality. He’s been banned from most social media (he was kicked off Instagram for operating a network of Proud Boy ghost accounts) and is currently writing a book about the Russia imbroglio, which nearly landed him in prison for three years until Trump pardoned him, weeks before leaving office. He promises a frontal attack on New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Russia investigation, which explored whether Stone was the link between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks. “I take Schmidt’s articles, sentence by sentence, and I rip them to shreds with facts,” growls Stone. “I destroy this guy. He’s a cocksucker. He should turn his Pulitzer back in because he’s a liar.” (This isn’t to say Stone dislikes all Times reporters: “Maggie Haberman is one of my oldest and best friends,” he says.)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • Comrade Colette
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • dr. bloor
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • H.E.Wolf
  • James E Powell
  • Jersey Tomato
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • p.a.
  • Quinerly
  • rikyrah
  • sdhays
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      This isn’t to say Stone dislikes all Times reporters: “Maggie Haberman is one of my oldest and best friends,” he says

      Huh. I am the-opposite-of-surprised. Completely not-shocked.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      (This isn’t to say Stone dislikes all Times reporters: “Maggie Haberman is one of my oldest and best friends,” he says.)…

      Somebody oughta ask ol’ MAGAHabs what she thinks of this. Inquiring minds would very much like to kno

      Also, it’s interesting to know that Roger Stone is completely out of touch with reality re:COVID-19. I figured he was one of the types that “knows better” and doesn’t believe the propaganda. Apparently he’s high on his own supply. Or just being a trolling, gaslighting ass to an MSM journalist

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      This isn’t to say Stone dislikes all Times reporters: “Maggie Haberman is one of my oldest and best friends,” he says

      Reminds me of how Tim Russert thought the fact that Rush Limbaugh was a fan of his was something to brag about

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT – Have been committing a song list to a binder. Have printed and indexed them with lyrics and chords. Have over 30 with another 10-15 yet to go from my original list (when I get time).

      It’s a mix of John Prine, Jimmy Buffett, Jim Croce, Johnny Cash, John Melllencamp, Allman Bros, Jethro Tull.

      Am welcoming suggestions along these lines.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      Wondering how his Monty Python “that’s not an argument, that’s just disagreeing” schtick will play in front of a judge.  Not well, I’m imagining.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sdhays

      Roger Stone is such a liar I assume he’s had twice as many shots of every vaccine as our own Le Comte de Monte Cristo.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      As a theoretical proposition, it might be daunting to be tasked with identifying the six stupidest people on the planet, but those oathkeepers are the chalk in any sane bookie’s ledger.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      James E Powell

      Right now, CNN is giving an anonymous lunatic free air time to promote anti-vaxx bullshit from downtown Los Angeles. I’m talking like two straight minutes of uninterrupted ranting, no context, no pushback, just glorification of assholes telling lies.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dr. bloor

      @James E Powell: CNN is the Diane Rehm of cable teevee. Heart is mostly in the right place, but their fetish for “balance” renders them completely ineffectual and more of a liability than an asset.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Yutsano: THANK YOU! You’re the first to ever express that recognition of the pun!

      As a former righty/FReeper, it’s good to be recognized for the journey….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dr. bloor

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Reminds me of how Tim Russert thought the fact that Rush Limbaugh was a fan of his was something to brag about

      Hadn’t heard that before, but not surprising. Tim Russert is his generation’s taliking head version of Ronald Reagan–popular and seen as “wise” despite all evidence to the contrary.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jersey Tomato

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tim Russert was a Republican. It’s documented that during the 2004 election he wore a Bush pin on the underside of his lapel, and used to flash it to fellow Republicans and GE executives. Every time I hear a liberal cite Russert as an example of a “tough but fair” journalist, I have to laugh.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dr. bloor: Russert was by all accounts a very decent guy behind the scenes. Protected Keith Olbermann back when he was about the only prominent TV voice critical of the Bush administration, in a favorite story of mine (now scrubbed from the internet) once reamed out David Gregory (remember him?) for being rude to a waitress. But as the headlines are all about Afghanistan, he was one of a trio at the NBC Borg, along with Brokaw and Tweety, who really pumped the idea of Bush as a manly man war president, who’s only flaw was that he wasn’t their shared surrogate Daddy, John McCain. Brian Williams was the Shemp to those three Bush Stooges.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @Comrade Colette:

      A source is a source, of course of course
      and no one can talk to a source, of course
      that is, of course, unless that source is the famous Roger Stone
      –Lyrics M Haberman

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      Mr. Suzanne and I went to a comedy show last night. Opening comic was really funny. He said, “I’m on a great drug. It’s called ‘having a new President’.” Then he made a nasty joke about Trump supporters, and she said, “It’s all right, none of them are here. They’re all in jail. Or on ventilators.”

      I approved.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Made the mistake of having Williams’ show running in the background this week when he had on (for an inordinately long time, to plug his book) Andrew Sullivan, over whom Brian fawned like an avid hormonal teenybopper and all but performed an on-air tongue bath. Repeatedly.

      Appetite squelching TV.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      @debbie:

      Kinda related, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss will be doing a second album. Can. Not. Wait.

      And Allison deserves to be in this list.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Quinerly

      The entire Vanity Fair piece is a wild ride. I can’t remember if there was a link here earlier this week or if I latched on to it from somewhere else. Ann Coulter and company, including Drudge….

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ohio Mom

      @Yutsano:
      Glad you got to hospital in the nick of time.

      Did anyone ever figure out why you sprung that leak? Would be nice to know how to prevent another one.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Quinerly

      @Suzanne: Josh Ritter… I swoon..

      Huge groupie here. Seen him 3 times. Twice here in St. Louis. Puts on a great show. Got turned on to him  thru a Terry Gross interview 15 years ago. “Kathleen” is his best, imo. 

      “Snow is Gone” close second.

      I used to think a bit Dylanesque. But I have backed off of giving him that crown b/c of some of his newer stuff.

      He’s a published author, though. Oberlin grad. 💜

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.