all six of the apparent #OathKeepers in this Visual Investigation who guarded Roger Stone and entered the Capitol have been arrested:

Mr. Stone, a convicted felon who was pardoned by Mr. Trump, has a long history as a self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” political operative. On Jan. 5 and 6, Oath Keepers provided security for him, something he himself confirmed.

and 11/12 of the "stack" have been arrested, but there's still more to go…

#CapitolRiot : Three indicted co-defendants in the case have already agreed to plead guilty: Graydon Young, Mark Grods and Caleb Berry. Grods will testify that he and other Oath Keepers conspired to stash weapons outside of DC ahead of January 6.

Roger Stone is the frantic cartoon critter who’s overshot the cliff edge and is frantically pedalling in mid-air… but, hey, it’s worked for him so far…

… Roger Stone refuses to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, paranoid about unknown side effects and claiming “the swine flu epidemic we had under Obama” caused more deaths than COVID-19.

Me: “That is not true.”

Stone: “We’re still under those numbers, in terms of deaths.”

Me: “That is not true.”

Stone: “It is true.”

Me: “That is false.”

Stone: “It’s not false.”

It’s demonstrably false, but Stone maintains a white-knuckle grip on his own version of reality. He’s been banned from most social media (he was kicked off Instagram for operating a network of Proud Boy ghost accounts) and is currently writing a book about the Russia imbroglio, which nearly landed him in prison for three years until Trump pardoned him, weeks before leaving office. He promises a frontal attack on New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Russia investigation, which explored whether Stone was the link between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks. “I take Schmidt’s articles, sentence by sentence, and I rip them to shreds with facts,” growls Stone. “I destroy this guy. He’s a cocksucker. He should turn his Pulitzer back in because he’s a liar.” (This isn’t to say Stone dislikes all Times reporters: “Maggie Haberman is one of my oldest and best friends,” he says.)…