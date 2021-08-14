Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make Your Voice Heard: Ohio Redistricting Commission Hearings

Make Your Voice Heard: Ohio Redistricting Commission Hearings

BREAKING NEWS

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has announced its first schedule of public hearings.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has announced its first schedule of public hearings.
Ten hearings at college campuses are scheduled:
  • Monday, August 23, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Cleveland
  • Monday, August 23, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Youngstown
  • Tuesday, August 24, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Dayton
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati
  • Wednesday, August 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Zanesville
  • Wednesday, August 25, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Rio Grande
  • Thursday, August 26, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Lima
  • Thursday, August 26, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Toledo
  • Friday, August 27, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Akron
  • Friday, August 27, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Mansfield
(Information about locations and parking, etc, at this link.)

Participation in public hearings is our most important opportunity to influence the redistricting process. 

We are calling on everyone who cares about fair maps to give testimony, submit testimony, or simply show up! Here are some links to help you get prepared:

Let’s pack each of these ten meetings with citizens who care about fair maps and fair districts!
You can sign up here if you intend to present testimony at one of these public hearings. We are also happy to review your testimony beforehand. Simply email us a copy at [email protected].
Thanks for all you do,
Mia Lewis for Common Cause Ohio and Fair Districts

Come on, Ohio peeps!  If there is any way you can attend one or more of these, please do it.

If you’re not in Ohio, but you know someone who is, please call them and ask them to attend.

Do it for Ohio, do it for the entire country.

Chime in below if you can attend a meeting or you know someone who could.

Otherwise, totally open thread.

  • JR
  • Kathleen
  • Ohio Mom
  • WaterGirl

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      This is probably a good time to mention the red Alert button (top right on computer).

      If there’s a time-sensitive political action item, I have been putting it up with the Alert button.  So for everyone here who is up for taking action when possible, look for the alert button and jump in to help when you can.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      Thanks for this! I will clear my calendar for the Cincinnati meeting and dust off my snuggest masks (metaphorically speaking).

      Here is how gerrymandering has affected me:
      A long time ago, the city of Cincinnati and its county, Hamilton, were one congressional district that reliably sent a Democrat to Washington.

      Then Republicans in Columbus split the county in two: a western half and an eastern half. Each half was attached to a BIG chunk of rural, Red areas.

      As a result we now send TWO Republicans to D.C. (remember Mean Jean Schmidt, that is my district. Her replacement is quieter but just as bad).

      Similar shenanigans for the districts that send state Reps and Senators to Columbus.

      Every now and again (right now!) my area manages to send a Democrat to the Ohio House but it really shouldn’t be as fraught as it is. My suburb gets more and more blue because those soccer moms are catching on to the Republicans they grew up identifying with.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      I will add, that if you look at a map of Ohio’s Congressional districts, without knowing anything about my state, you can tell immediately where the cities are.

      They are little knots of district borders, doubling over on themselves in order to dilute the Blue vote.

      https://www.google.com/search?q=ohio+congressional+districts+map&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari#imgrc=jz5A-4paY9QnSM

      Reply

