The Ohio Redistricting Commission has announced its first schedule of public hearings.
Ten hearings at college campuses are scheduled:
- Monday, August 23, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Cleveland
- Monday, August 23, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Youngstown
- Tuesday, August 24, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Dayton
- Tuesday, August 24, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati
- Wednesday, August 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Zanesville
- Wednesday, August 25, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Rio Grande
- Thursday, August 26, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Lima
- Thursday, August 26, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Toledo
- Friday, August 27, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Akron
- Friday, August 27, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Mansfield(Information about locations and parking, etc, at this link.)
Participation in public hearings is our most important opportunity to influence the redistricting process.
We are calling on everyone who cares about fair maps to give testimony, submit testimony, or simply show up! Here are some links to help you get prepared:
- Recording and slides from our 8/3 training on how to prep for giving testimony
- LWVNYS Easy Testimony Fill
- LWVNYS Story Telling Guide
- In-District Meeting with Your Legislator Toolkit – Google Docs
- Fair Districts Legislative Advocacy Website PageLet’s pack each of these ten meetings with citizens who care about fair maps and fair districts!You can sign up here if you intend to present testimony at one of these public hearings. We are also happy to review your testimony beforehand. Simply email us a copy at [email protected].Thanks for all you do,Mia Lewis for Common Cause Ohio and Fair Districts
Come on, Ohio peeps! If there is any way you can attend one or more of these, please do it.
If you’re not in Ohio, but you know someone who is, please call them and ask them to attend.
Do it for Ohio, do it for the entire country.
Chime in below if you can attend a meeting or you know someone who could.
Otherwise, totally open thread.
