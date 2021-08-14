The Ohio Redistricting Commission has announced its first schedule of public hearings.

Ten hearings at college campuses are scheduled:

Monday, August 23, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Cleveland

Monday, August 23, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Youngstown

Tuesday, August 24, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Dayton

Tuesday, August 24, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati

Wednesday, August 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Zanesville

Wednesday, August 25, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Rio Grande

Thursday, August 26, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Lima

Thursday, August 26, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Toledo

Friday, August 27, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Akron

Friday, August 27, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Mansfield

Participation in public hearings is our most important opportunity to influence the redistricting process. We are calling on everyone who cares about fair maps to give testimony, submit testimony, or simply show up! Here are some links to help you get prepared:

Let’s pack each of these ten meetings with citizens who care about fair maps and fair districts!

You can sign up here if you intend to present testimony at one of these public hearings. We are also happy to review your testimony beforehand. Simply email us a copy at [email protected]

Thanks for all you do,

Mia Lewis for Common Cause Ohio and Fair Districts