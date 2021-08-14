The craziest, most aggressive people can push more reasonable people out of public discussions. That, in turn, makes the decision-making body crazier, which gives more people the impression that, if they're reasonable, fact-based, and don't like being harassed, it's not for them https://t.co/yRsyrMhzZH — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 11, 2021

Motif for this whole week has been It’s so much easier to BREAK things than to BUILD things…

can’t emphasize enough how much it distorts public policy that only the craziest people show up for open meetings pic.twitter.com/bVcMipd7UT — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) August 11, 2021