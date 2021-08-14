The craziest, most aggressive people can push more reasonable people out of public discussions. That, in turn, makes the decision-making body crazier, which gives more people the impression that, if they're reasonable, fact-based, and don't like being harassed, it's not for them https://t.co/yRsyrMhzZH
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 11, 2021
Motif for this whole week has been It’s so much easier to BREAK things than to BUILD things…
can’t emphasize enough how much it distorts public policy that only the craziest people show up for open meetings pic.twitter.com/bVcMipd7UT
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) August 11, 2021
a *seriously* under-discussed dynamic in how GOP electeds started enabling anything & everything the crazy people wanted to do: they are fairly sure the crazy people will murder them & their families if they push back https://t.co/4gKeZULUpb
— kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 11, 2021
