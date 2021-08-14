Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The house always wins.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I really should read my own blog.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Han shot first.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

We have all the best words.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Yes we did.

Good luck with your asparagus.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 13-14

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 13-14

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)


Everything is interconnected…

======

======

For your ‘rationalist’ acquaintances…

You are not a 1200lb ungulate, so don’t eat horse paste — not even the apple-flavored variety!

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Rob
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY web site says 122 new cases on 8/12, 4.5% test positivity. 143 new cases based on NYS Dept of Health site data.
      I still N95-masked-and-gloved up and went out yesterday to get a new cell phone activated. Within 2 weeks I’ll know if that was a mistake.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/13 China reported 30 new domestic confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild, a Chinese national), at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. The case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 47 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 zones & 2 villages at Ruili, & 1 village at Longchuan County, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 18 new domestic confirmed cases. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 729 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 8 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 191 active domestic confirmed (39 mild & 152 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 4 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 18 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 17 moderate), 14 already under quarantine & 4 from mass screening. There currently are 524 active domestic confirmed (104 mild, 378 moderate, 26 serious & 16 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 27 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 106 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. The last Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. The Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 5 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/10, respectively. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases was released from isolation. There currently are 68 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. Both Medium Risk areas in the city have been re-designated as Low Risk.

       

      Henan Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) cases. There are currently 155 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) cases. There currently are 138 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, a woman who had just given birth at a local women’s & children’s hospital, as well as a doctor that had treated her. The cases were identified when the patient developed symptoms. In the morning of 8/14 4 more positive cases have been reported, all immediate family of the couple, though the spouse has yet to be identified as a positive case. All 6 new cases are at Hucheng County. Apparently 1 of the family members had close contact w/ a confirmed case at a shopping mall on 7/30 (w/o masking), but somehow slipped through the contact tracers. The couple would have tested negative at hospital intake on 8/6. However, w/ 2 weeks since exposure & 1 week since last testing negative, there could easily have been 3 – 6 generations of transmission, & dozens of cases in the city by now. The women’s & children’s hospital is also one of the worst settings for an outbreak. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all in the same transmission chain connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 1 hospital & 1 village have been elevated to High Risk. 2 hospitals & 1 residential compound have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 sites are currently at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk. The city will commence another round of mass screening of all residents.
      • At Zhumadian there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan, & 1 active domestic suspect case in the city. 5 villages remain at High Risk & 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng rthere currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22. 1 residential building has been elevated to Medium Risk.

       

      Hubei Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) cases. There currently are 87 active domestic confirmed & 71 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 2 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) cases. There are currently 39 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 40 active domestic confirmed & 48 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. The 2 Medium Risk residential compounds have been re-designated as Low Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 2 sites remain at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/13, China reported 36 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 18 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 11 confirmed cases, 10 Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia & 1 from Malaysia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chines national returning from Croatia
      • Putian in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Brazil (via Switzerland); the case had arrived at Shanghai Municipality on 7/27, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/11 the case returned to Putian via high speed rail & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 8/12
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning trio Brazil (via Switzerland) & 1 each from Spain, Thailand & the DRC (via Paris CdG)
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), 2 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt & 1 each from Cambodia & Thailand
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Bengali new members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & a Pakistani crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Oman
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Korea
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iran & Saudi Arabia; 1 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; all of flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa (via Switzerland); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Japan & 1 from Sri Lanka
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Serbia & the UK (both via Paris CdG); 6 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Serbia & Senegal (both via Paris CdG) & a Polish national coming from Poland, no information released yet for the other 3 cases
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Nigeria & Egypt
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 43 confirmed cases recovered, 24 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 7 were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 4,953 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,907 active confirmed cases in the country (739 imported), 62 in serious condition (10 imported), 487 active asymptomatic cases (383 imported), 2 suspect cases (1 imported). 46,044 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/13, 1,844.382M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.932M doses in the past 24 hrs. 777.056M individuals have been fully vaccinated in the country, or 55% of the population.

      On 8/14, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive case, all imported (from Switzerland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & the US).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      More reports are emerging from the outbreak at Hucheng County in Shangqiu, Henan Province, specifically possible attempts by members of the county authorities to hide cases. Apparently, 1 of the family members reported as domestic confirmed case on 8/14 actually has been under quarantine since 8/3 & had developed symptoms on the same day, but was not tested until 8/13. Therefore, at least 1 member of the family was identified as a close contact, but the person was not tested to prevent her identification as a confirmed case. When the couple checked into the hospital on 8/6, they were asked whether they or their family members have been to any Medium or High Risk areas, including the shopping where 2 of the early confirmed cases had worked at, they did not answer truthfully.

      The confirmed case that 1 of the members of the new family cluster had close contact w/ on 7/30 was sent to quarantine 7/31, after a colleague had tested positive (that person had cared for a relative at the #6 Hospital at Zhengzhou). The case was only identified as a positive case on 8/3, yet he may have been infectious on 7/30. Was he not tested when entering quarantine? Perhaps the hiding of cases started at end of Jul. Alternatively, the case was infectious for at least 4 days before testing positive, which is scary w/ the Delta Variant.

      I suspect the family may have powerful local connections. The woman was giving birth to her 3rd child, which meant her pregnancy started well before the Chinese government announced raising of limit to 3 children per couple. Unless she or her spouse is an ethnic minority, the pregnancy would have violated the then 2-Children Policy. If the relative under quarantine had tested positive when first developing symptoms on 8/4, the couple would have been identified as close contacts, & she would have been sent to a designated COVID-19 hospital to give birth, & her spouse may not have been able to serve as caretaker.

      I do not understand the thought processes of people who purposely lie to contact tracers, or officials who hide cases. With the kind of big data available to Chinese authorities, they will be able to find at least some circumstantial evidence for a close contact in most case. Hiding cases means not triggering NPI measures, & the resulting outbreak will be detected sooner or later, especially w/ the high transmissivity of the Delta Variant. In China, the outbreak will be detected sooner, rather than later.

      1 selfish old lady circumventing pandemic response measures shut down the city of Yangzhou. The same will happen to Hucheng County, & probably the larger Shangqiu city.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.