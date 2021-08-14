Strongest 24 hours of vaccinations since before July 4th. Vaccine requirements and incentives are starting to pay off — as well as the tragedy of seeing so much needless illness and loss due to Delta's impact on the unvaccinated. https://t.co/EKk2zdDzuj — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 13, 2021





CDC advisers back 3rd vaccine doses for immunocompromised people. Additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech & Moderna mRNA vaccines could be available as soon as this weekend. The CDC independent advisory panel approved the booster dose a day after FDA approval https://t.co/AQ8OgCaxHE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 13, 2021

Evidence-based guidance @CDCgov on boosters for some immune-compromised people *only*.

-Some studies show that many don't generate antibodies after full vaccination

-They account for >40% of hospitalized breakthrough cases

-They make up <3% of the US adult population pic.twitter.com/O5F4SNx8Sq — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) August 13, 2021

The delta variant is moving the goalposts for ending the pandemic https://t.co/xEXO24dM1P — Bloomberg (@business) August 13, 2021

As #DeltaVariant spreads, so does PTSD among health care workers: 'I'm living in a parallel reality,' reports a clinician who has been inundated w/ patients https://t.co/adVIa1I6QF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 13, 2021

The Delta waves in the US and Canada, a striking contrast. Fully vaccinated of total population:

Canada 64%

US 50% pic.twitter.com/eoEjSGZ3uK — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 13, 2021

Everything is interconnected…

Could wildfires be exacerbating Covid? Researchers estimate that there were nearly 20,000 extra coronavirus infections and 750 Covid deaths associated with wildfire smoke between March and December 2020. https://t.co/R2qlnBcaB3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has paid $1 billion to 150,000 people to help cover coronavirus funeral expenses. Nearly 620,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus. https://t.co/w2oejkWDg1 11:44https://t.co/w2oejkWDg1 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2021

======

Poor countries were supposed to get coronavirus vaccines through a shared international system. But in June, Britain got twice as many doses as all of Africa. https://t.co/JXvxGxXyEd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2021

China's new locally transmitted COVID cases down for the 4th straight day https://t.co/VTaYQBy0lt pic.twitter.com/Ym8q5VvVK9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

China has issued new guidelines upping requirement of mask wearing, including in outdoor areas, as the country grapples with its worst resurgence of #COVID19 in over a year. The #DeltaVariant is spreading across more than half of China's provinces.https://t.co/HgiDRpPlhs — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 13, 2021

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/pkPlia7ysy pic.twitter.com/lbyBhMC27z — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

Tokyo reported a record 5,773 coronavirus cases on Friday. Japan’s daily cases have topped 10,000 for more than a week, hospitals are filling up and thousands of infected are isolating at home. About 36% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated. https://t.co/xUv41Uuaq3 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2021

Philippine health ministry says no corruption in $1.3 bln pandemic funds https://t.co/6znqMtnHZT pic.twitter.com/S6ySVXAk4d — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

Sydney lockdown extended statewide as Australia faces 'worst' COVID episode https://t.co/bainDYhQ4X pic.twitter.com/X6QhlyYGvy — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in COVID-19 cases to 466 https://t.co/3Mf51xswxA pic.twitter.com/URvsRBqt0M — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

Australia’s vax program is racing ahead, with record ?? in 24hrs. But its Indigenous communities — most at risk — have been left behind. Now the worst case scenario has happened: an outbreak in a remote Outback town with a sizable Aboriginal population. https://t.co/GGNvID1oit — Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) August 13, 2021

Nurses in Walgett’s vaccination center prepare to give out Pfizer doses this morning. (Photo courtesy of Walgett Shire Council General Manager Michael Urquhart) pic.twitter.com/bHj64h2Hbx — Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) August 13, 2021

With parliamentary elections looming, the Kremlin is wary of pushing Russians too hard to do something a majority are against: getting vaccinated, @JakeCordell reports https://t.co/EQPBvuM38x — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 13, 2021

Canada will require travelers on commercial planes, trains and ships to be fully vaccinated, along with federal employees. @shellykhagan https://t.co/b8fYJuc6sY via @bpolitics — Danielle Bochove (@daniellebochove) August 13, 2021

======

For your ‘rationalist’ acquaintances…

An evidenced-based response to vaccine hesitancy concerns: https://t.co/fW2b0jHeNK — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 13, 2021

Some 2.5 million full genome sequences of #SARSCoV2 have been uploaded to @GISAID https://t.co/kOxRo7phCZ

Global pattern show:

– declining alpha & beta variants

– soaring #DeltaVariant in most of the world

– #Brazil steady with gamma form

– And lambda still concentrated in #Peru. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 13, 2021

Young people have questions about COVID-19 vaccines. Experts from @JohnsHopkinsSPH have answers. ⬇️ Check out this informative thread, available in both English and Spanish: https://t.co/2owOMIzxyH — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) August 13, 2021

You are not a 1200lb ungulate, so don’t eat horse paste — not even the apple-flavored variety!

A doctor strongly advises against taking vet meds for coronavirus: "Lets say it was manufactured for a large horse but a human takes it, it can create lo blood pressure, rapid heart rates, seizures; there are even episodes when layers of your skin fall off https://t.co/13SLkclvic pic.twitter.com/Q5g1cerTq0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 14, 2021

======

Jeff Zeints @WhiteHouse #Coronavirus Resp Coordr:

"In the past week, Florida has had more #COVID cases than all 30 states w/the lowest case rates, combined. #Florida & #Texas have acct'ed for 40% of new hospitalizations across the country."

Thanks @GovRonDeSantis & @GovAbbott . pic.twitter.com/LPEIZGHK0u — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 13, 2021

NEW From @acolleendg and @carla_astudi: COVID cases are skyrocketing in Texas nursing homes, where nearly half of workers are unvaccinated https://t.co/Li5P6sub0n #txlege pic.twitter.com/PqeU0lVBjA — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) August 13, 2021

A person who had a heart attack had to take a 2-hour ambulance ride, passing 6 hospitals, to find a facility to care for them. The other hospitals were filled with COVID patients. “If you don’t think this does not impact you, you’re absolutely wrong."

https://t.co/varNnm1Q5Y — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) August 14, 2021

A rural Mississippi community is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after hosting the Neshoba County Fair that drew thousands who lived in cabins, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and listened to stump speeches. https://t.co/tOh5vbVKa7 — WNCT (@wnct9) August 14, 2021

NYC transmission rates skyrocket as delta variant hits 90% of Covid cases: https://t.co/n1phX2NCzs via @NBCNewYork — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 13, 2021

BREAKING: AEG, the second largest concert promoter in the US behind Live Nation, is taking the dramatic step of requiring proof of vaccination at all of its US venues. https://t.co/4WAgZvd1ZX pic.twitter.com/k36KUq1d5r — Consequence (@consequence) August 12, 2021