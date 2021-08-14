Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Canadiana

Canadiana

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Looking at this morning’s COVID update, there’s this graph of what could have been:

It isn’t just vaccines. From what I can tell, the most populous provinces kept their mask mandates in place. But I wonder how long they’re going to be able to keep this up, because there’s no vaccination for being an asshole “conservative”:

But Alberta has repeatedly said it will not bring in vaccine passports and Premier Jason Kenney has outright dismissed the notion of mandatory vaccinations, even amending the province’s Public Health Act to remove a 100-year-old power allowing the government to force people to be vaccinated.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also firmly rejected the possibility of vaccine passports last month, even for health-care workers, saying the province is “not going to have a split society.”

These guys say “no” to mandates today, but let’s just wait and see. I think this person is 100% right about vaccine mandates:

“They’re coming — one way or the other,” said Raywat Deonandan, a global health epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa.

“Do you want to do it while we are calm in the water? Or do you want to do it when the storm is raging around us?” 

On Sept. 1, Quebecers will have to show a vaccine passport to enter bars, gyms and other non-essential venues. This is the sane and rational thing to do, so only expect a few places to do it. Alberta, for example, is not mandating masks in schools, because apparently their Education Minister lives in some fantasyland :

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said that at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, those measures are “best left” to local authorities to decide for themselves.

“Thanks to the power of vaccines and the dedication of Albertans, parents, students and school staff can look forward to a normal school year this September, which includes a return to in-person classes, field trips, team sports, extracurricular clubs, school celebrations and reconnecting with friends and colleagues,” LaGrange said.

This is BC, not Alberta, but nothing is going to be “normal” in September with this kind of a curve:

    36Comments

    1.

      Ken

      Let’s see, how does that meme go…

      measures are “best left” to local authorities to decide for themselves.

      “Tell me you’re a cowardly politician who doesn’t want to be the one the lunatics are yelling at, without saying you’re a (etc.)

      Reply
    2.

      dr. bloor

      It really is quite remarkable and plainly the result of sheer dumb luck that our species has lasted as long as it has.

      Reply
    3.

      germy

      https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2021/08/imagine-rupert-murdoch-owning-no-major-media-companies-in-your-country-its-easy-if-you-try

      The fact that the reactionary death cult is just a minority faction of a minority faction nationally, however, makes up for a lot. Even Alberta and Saskatchewan, the provinces with the most wingnutty provincial governments, would rank #2 and #5, respectively, for first vaccination rates among American states. No similarly influential equivalent to Fox News and a more equitable healthcare system makes up for a lot, and here we are.

      Reply
    4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Ken: Yup.

      Another one that kills me:  I was listening to the superintendent of the Rochester City Schools, who has the absolutely daunting task of opening up our inner city schools during the Delta wave, and she couldn’t say that vaccination is an “individual choice” enough.   Why not just say “we encourage everyone to get vaccinated” and leave it at that?  Why use that right wing frame?  Because she, and a lot of other politicians, are pretty spineless.

      (Superintendent of a big urban school district is absolutely a politician’s position if you ask me, btw.)

      Reply
    5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Total vaccination numbers in the U.S. are at the highest they have been in more than a month as companies, organizations and, most recently, cities have begun announcing vaccine mandates. At the same time, Covid cases have also climbed around the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
      White House chief of staff Ronald Klain said in a post on Twitter Friday that Covid vaccinations had reached their highest 24-hour total since before July 4, with 918,000 doses administered and 576,000 newly vaccinated, up from 821,000 and 565,000 respectively last Friday.[…]
      “Vaccine requirements and incentives are starting to pay off — as well as the tragedy of seeing so much needless illness and loss due to Delta’s impact on the unvaccinated,” Klain wrote.
      The 900,000-plus doses administered is the highest total reported in a day since 1.1 million doses in the U.S. were reported July 3, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from a low of about 243,000 doses administered July 20.

      Reply
    6.

      Anonymous At Work

      But I wonder how long they’re going to be able to keep this up, because there’s no vaccination for being an asshole “conservative”:

      Get forced into intensive care and then proceed to insult your doctors and nurses enough, there might be.

      Reply
    7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I try to avoid BIDEN NEEDS TO rhetoric, but I haven’t heard an explanation of why there isn’t a vaxx requirement for passenger air travel

      Reply
    8.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      One way to not have a split society is for everyone to be vaccinated but insecure assholes gotta insecure asshole. It isn’t about individual choice. Individual choice would mean mask wearers wouldn’t get harassed. This is all about I’m better than you so don’t you dare show me otherwise. In other words, a split society where what our betters say goes.

      Reply
    9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy:  Agree with that quote, but with an attitude like Doug Ford’s (saying he doesn’t want a “split society”, implying that Ontario will have a large unvaxxed minority), and that absolute gimbus Kenney in Alberta, they can still throw it all away.  Alberta is apparently where shit politicians appear out of the oil sands, kind of like Orcs out of mud, but dumber.  Stephen Harper being a prime example.

      Reply
    11.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve been wondering why some studies of vaccine efficacy–particularly if they are from Israel, for some reason–seem to show so much lower efficacy than others. Israel started vaccinating very early, so a time effect makes sense… but they seem to show much lower efficacy even over the same time periods with the same exact vaccines.

      What I know is mostly gleaned in fragments from listening to the experts who actually know things, but I suspect from stuff they say that it’s the criterion for what constitutes infection. Take an unrealistically extreme case: I’m guessing that if you gave some study population a PCR test for COVID, say, every day, you’d find that the efficacy of the vaccines at preventing getting enough virus in your nose to test positive at some point would be very low, maybe close to zero. Combine that criterion with having the sniffles and you’ve got a low efficacy against “symptomatic infection”. But compare that to efficacy against getting sick enough that it motivates you as a non-study-participant to get tested for COVID, and the latter is probably considerably higher. (Just looking at recent raw American case numbers gives a rough efficacy of about 88% against becoming a case, which is consistent with numbers out of the UK.)

      But that is me spitballing.

      Reply
    12.

      Urza

      Canadian conservatives remind me that one of the few things consistent in Conservatism around the world, aside from racism and nationalism, is their unerring ability to look at data and science and ALWAYS choose the wrong thing, and not just wrong for themselves but wrong for everybody.

      Reply
    13.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Matt McIrvin: What I’ve read is that the vax doesn’t fight COVID in the upper respiratory system but stops it on its way down to the lungs.  That would be consistent with lots of positive tests in asymptomatic and slightly symptomatic vaccinated individuals.

      Reply
    15.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I’m hoping enough employers require vaccinations to make a difference.

      I was very disappointed that Delta, American and Southwest didn’t follow United’s lead in mandating vaccinations for all employees.  They will, soon enough, in the middle of the storm, to use that epidemiologist’s metaphor.

      @Matt McIrvin:   Yep.

      Reply
    16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: …mostly I’m just tired of every single statement from a public-health authority about vaccine effectiveness being followed up by “no the vaccines are no good, I guess you haven’t seen the latest numbers out of Israel” (with some quoted statement the commenter probably doesn’t understand.)

      Reply
    19.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Matt McIrvin: Imagine if last October/November the news came out that the vaccines were just a smidge more effective than the flu vaccine.  We’d still all take it and be grateful.  Instead, they’re a fucking miracle.  Incredibly effective.  But that’s not good enough. It’s this all or nothing black/white right wing mentality that I posted about the other day, as well as the media’s inherent “gotcha” mentality and lazy inability to understand what words like “effective” mean in this context..

      “Scientists said that the vaccine was over 90% effective but here we have people testing positive.  We asked Joe Doakes on the street how he felt about that.  ‘My facebook friends tell me that ivermectin is 100% effective so I think I’ll just stock up on horse dewormer instead.’  See — More evidence that people are conflicted about vaccines!”

      Reply
    20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      saying the province is “not going to have a split society.”

      Bullshit, he’s just putting the split between the living and the dead* instead of the vaxed and the unvaxed.

      *and those with long covid too

      Reply
    24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: My favorite version is when they apply inconsistent standards in the same sentence: “I’m scared of the risks of bad long-term side effects from the vaccine–why are we taking that chance against a virus that’s 99% survivable?” Literally stating that you’re willing to take a 1-in-100 risk to avoid a sub-1-in-100,000 risk.

      Reply
    25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      On the one hand:

      A vaccination center in southeastern France inundated with a fire hose, its walls vandalized with words equating vaccines with “genocide.”
      A piece of paper found in a vaccination center in Toulouse, France, with a message: “One day all this will blow up.”

      on the other:

      While the protests have been vocal, recent polls show that a majority of French people support the health pass policy, while a surge in the number of vaccinations also suggests that it has proved to be effective.

      Reply
    26.

      cope

      I will take advantage of the open status of this post to comment that the NHC missed the call by not naming this year’s “G” storm Ginger.

      Reply
    27.

      Just Chuck

      @Matt McIrvin: Your first mistake is in assuming they’re even thinking in logical terms rather than moving their word hole to produce logical sounds as cover for willful ignorance and/or assholery.

      Reply
    29.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Just Chuck:

      @A Ghost to Most: I lived in Rochester for five years and never heard that term.  Canuck, Huskie, and Fucking Quebeccer.  The latter is never said without the f-bomb.

      Ditto, never heard the term, lived here for 20+ years.

      Reply
    31.

      Puddinhead

      @Matt McIrvin: sterilizing immunity (i.e. preventing infection altogether) is a very high bar that most vaccines don’t meet. Preventing disease is primarily what SARS CoV-2 vaccines do, although there is some data that suggests a lower rate of infection. For whatever reason, a much higher antibody timer is required to neutralize SARS CoV-2 in the upper airway than in the lungs, so you might test positive because you’ve been infected but be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic because the infection never establishes itself in your lungs.

      Time is also a factor as the antibody titer for some of the current vaccines wanes after about 8 months.

      Reply
    32.

      Eunicecycle

      My daughter (an NP) took a shift in a hospital last night. She said there’s lots of Covid, but luckily the ICU was not overrun. They did have to intubate a 26 yo and a 44 yo. Another woman had been in Texas at a religious conference and said, “There must have been something wrong with the air conditioning because so many people were coughing.” She was a presumed positive.

      Reply
    33.

      Spanky

      @zhena gogolia:  The vaccine works on blood-borne virus. The virus in your upper respiratory tract lives on, well, snot. Once it’s inhaled into the lungs where there’s the air/blood interface, the vaccine can go to work. Up top the virus can be blown out to infect others.

      This is how this scientist understands it. Of course, astronomers aren’t great at biology, as a general rule.

      Reply
    34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Puddinhead: What happens, though, is that some of the people who see the low efficacy numbers then put those together with small-N studies saying that some huge fraction of people with even “mild” cases come away with permanent damage, and conclude that, oh my God, everyone’s going to get maimed. And I can’t say definitively that they’re wrong aside from my general feeling that putting that particular 2 and 2 together is not warranted. Would like more solid confirmation though.

      Reply
    35.

      Jay

      BC opened up 3 or 4? weeks ago, so the spike is “normal”.

      Stupid though. All the Interior towns are blowing up with Covid because we can “travel”, “vacay”, party now. Of course the Interior is burning down as well, and now we have a flood of US and American tourists.

      So, at work, we are back to “masks required”, but of course, that three week summer has blown away mask protocols and social distancing. Skytrain was standing room only and while “masks are recommended” only 1/3rd are wearing masks properly or at all.

      We are going to blow well past 1,000 new cases a day, just in time for school, but there won’t be a shut down. Too much fatigue, little political will.

      Reply

