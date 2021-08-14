Looking at this morning’s COVID update, there’s this graph of what could have been:

The Delta waves in the US and Canada, a striking contrast. Fully vaccinated of total population:

Canada 64%

US 50% pic.twitter.com/eoEjSGZ3uK — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 13, 2021

It isn’t just vaccines. From what I can tell, the most populous provinces kept their mask mandates in place. But I wonder how long they’re going to be able to keep this up, because there’s no vaccination for being an asshole “conservative”:

But Alberta has repeatedly said it will not bring in vaccine passports and Premier Jason Kenney has outright dismissed the notion of mandatory vaccinations, even amending the province’s Public Health Act to remove a 100-year-old power allowing the government to force people to be vaccinated. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also firmly rejected the possibility of vaccine passports last month, even for health-care workers, saying the province is “not going to have a split society.”

These guys say “no” to mandates today, but let’s just wait and see. I think this person is 100% right about vaccine mandates:

“They’re coming — one way or the other,” said Raywat Deonandan, a global health epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa. “Do you want to do it while we are calm in the water? Or do you want to do it when the storm is raging around us?”

On Sept. 1, Quebecers will have to show a vaccine passport to enter bars, gyms and other non-essential venues. This is the sane and rational thing to do, so only expect a few places to do it. Alberta, for example, is not mandating masks in schools, because apparently their Education Minister lives in some fantasyland :

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said that at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, those measures are “best left” to local authorities to decide for themselves. “Thanks to the power of vaccines and the dedication of Albertans, parents, students and school staff can look forward to a normal school year this September, which includes a return to in-person classes, field trips, team sports, extracurricular clubs, school celebrations and reconnecting with friends and colleagues,” LaGrange said.

This is BC, not Alberta, but nothing is going to be “normal” in September with this kind of a curve: