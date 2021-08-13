Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The house always wins.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

What fresh hell is this?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Yes we did.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

The willow is too close to the house.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Whole House Generators

Whole House Generators

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

For the umpteenth time in the last few months, my power has been on and off all damned day because of the storms, which are not going to go away but just keep getting worse and worse over the years, and I have caught a case of the ass am officially fucking over it. You can’t do anything when it happens because it is either raining or snowing like hell out, or too dark, and sooner or later we’re gonna lose power for an extended period of time.

This didn’t use to be so annoying because I would just sit on the porch and drink. But, you know, that is not an option anymore.

So what do you know about them?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anon
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Betsy
  • David Fud
  • emrys
  • FlyingToaster
  • Haroldo
  • HeleninEire
  • James E Powell
  • John Harrold
  • Ked
  • KT
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • Motivated Seller
  • NotMax
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Poe Larity
  • Skepticat
  • TammieKinNC
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tjlabs
  • wmd
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      John Harrold

      I live in California in a place where we get our power shut off for days at a time because PG&E didn’t bury their power lines. Last year we got a Generac 22kW unit. It runs off of natural gas and has worked really well. Runs the whole house and we only loose power for a moment until it kicks in. Its expensive though.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anon

      I got a quote for one five years ago, I think $15K installed, for my new house. But turns out unnecessary as my neighborhood has buried power lines.

      Maybe if someone has a medical equipment that needs powering, but unless you have $15k to light on fire, seems better just to have a portable for the essentials. I’m getting a transfer switch installed for a portable to run the furnace motor in the winter and that’s about it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Poe Larity

      I can’t find any portable coal powered generators, so you’ll need something fueled beyond what you can dig out of the back yard.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tjlabs

      After Sandy, when we lived in New Jersey we had a whole house Generac generator installed. When we moved to Florida this year the first thing we did was to order the same in our new house. They are very efficient and are based upon how much you want to power in an emergency. They run on either natural gas or propane. As soon as the power goes out, the generator automatically turns on. When the power comes back on, it shuts itself down. Ain’t cheap but worth every penny for peace of mind. And they’re amazingly relatively quiet.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Motivated Seller

      Install a solar array, and put aside a little extra for battery storage.  It won’t power the whole house (not for long anyway), but you’ll be doing the planet a solid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      Ours is a Briggs & Stratton. We got it before the supposedly quieter ones came in. It’s noisy. But it has saved our butts a few times.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      KT

      Generac system. I have had one for years and with yearly maintenance, it has saved my ass numerous times. I have sump pumps in my basement.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      We run our refrigerator off of a power inverter that we attach to our car battery. I might consider a generator if we didn’t have gas stove top and hot water, which continue to work when the power goes out. Yes, agreed, it’s happening more frequently.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TammieKinNC

      Alternative option: Buy an electric car and run your house off the batteries. I’ve got the car (2017 Bolt) but now I need to look into what is needed to power my house from the car — but like you said, the power is on now so no need.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David Fud

      If you are willing to go with a lower budget, more manual version of a backup, I would recommend a Jackery 1000: https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Emergency/dp/B083KBKJ8Q/

      I used it to go on a trip to power a small AC unit for two nights, and to power a portable freezer unit. It worked really well in that context.

      So, if you are talking a few hours, this thing will keep your food cold and your computer working. If you would like something that could be also used in a portable application, this is your ticket. Maybe that isn’t enough, and you need to spend $15k. I dunno. But I thought I would put this option out there.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Haroldo

      We had installed a turn-key, LP fired Kohler generator.  We’ve got many, many birds and we’d like them to survive a power outage in the winter – they can occur here in NE Massachusetts.  20 kW (power is relatively cheap). About $12,000, go to whoa. Not cheap, but no frozen birds.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      emrys

      We are in the Big Bend of Florida (hello Fred). After Michael came within 40 miles, we, too, got a whole house Generac that works on natural gas. While most lines in the subdivision are buried, there are lots of above ground lines to connect to the substation and tons of trees and canopy roads. Had two outages in the past week because of limbs on lines. It meant taking out a HELOC, but worth it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      They’re expensive, and you REALLY need them done to code with the whole house auto-disconnect thing that trips before the generator starts – it takes your whole house off the grid so you don’t kill any linemen working on your circuit.

      I don’t know if this is something you’ve been dealing with all your life in West VA, but here in SoCal, until the Enron fuckery in the late 90s, the power never used to go off.  Since 2010 I can now count on the power going off at least five times a year.  The infrastructure is broken.  It’s going to stay broken because the 1 trillion dollars we’re trying to throw at it is nowhere near enough.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      James E Powell

      All I know about those generators is what I learned in movies & TV shows: when they are desperately needed they either don’t work or inexplicably malfunction right after giving a glimmer of hope. Cf. The warp engines or transporter every third episode of Star Trek.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      There must be a dozen Generac whole-house things in our natural gas NoVA neighborhood. Various vintages. When there’s an outage, you can hear several of them. They’re loud. They seem pretty reliable – I never notice any of them being worked on. I think they kick on once a month to make sure they work, but I can’t say I notice that.

      Our nearly 60 old home has an ancient circuit breaker box that I want to get replaced and upgraded so we can do home charging of eventual electric car(s), and some other changes. And we have talked about solar panels for the roof. And we have had extended power outages at times (one time in winter when we got a couple of feet of heavy snow that brought trees down. An elderly woman down the street who used oxygen died because she had no power for her concentrator and oxygen delivery trucks couldn’t navigate the streets… :-( ), and once we had to be up at 2 AM when a thunderstorm dumped a mountain of water on us and we had to bail out the sump pump well because the power was out and we were risking the basement getting wet, so at least having the option for adding whole-house generator is appealing (home solar puts power on the grid, so if the grid goes down, you still lose power). We have a 5kW gas generator that we can drag out, but that can only run the refrigerator and a few space heaters… A PowerWall would be nice, but they don’t have the capacity for extended outages for a sensible amount of money. One of these days I’ll finally decide to get quotes on all this stuff… :-/

      We’ve got several buildings at work that have big Kohler generators. I don’t think they make normal-house sized ones. It would be nice if Honda made them, but I don’t think they do either. But there are other brands for normal house-sized generators. But, honestly, it probably makes sense to get a Generac given their ubiquity.

      Do you have a portable one? A 3-6 kW one can be very handy for keeping your sanity when the power is out for more than half a day or so. And much, much less spendy.

      My $0.02. HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HeleninEire

      I grew up on Long Island. Occasionally our lights would go off. Here in NYC my lights never go off. And it occurred to me (stupidly) that those lines??? you know those lines that are up there on the telephone poles?? Yeah. Those lines are underground in NYC.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      We spoke to my brother and his wife tonight, and they basically said it rained damn near every day in July on the south shore of Boston. We could use that here.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Skepticat

      Our first five years in The Bahamas, everyone on the cay (all ten houses) used a one-lunger Lister generator. Once we got real power, most people disposed of them, but after Dorian, they were priceless. Most houses do have big diesel generators (though diesel was $7 a gallon when I left last month). All that said, I’d strongly suggest you go solar.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      FlyingToaster

      @Mike in NC:  Yeah, in July we had like 3 days without rain, and the second rainiest month in history (and we’ve been recording this stuff since the 1880s).

      June was hotter than July. And so is August, but the incessant rain and smell of mildew* has finally gone away.

      *I live two blocks off the Mighty Charles.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @HeleninEire: Burying powerlines absolutely should be done.  But one still has to maintain underground utilities.

      Wired – Explaining DC’s Exploding Manholes (from 2013):

      Even more disturbing than the thousands of large [natural gas] leaks on the street were the levels of methane in manholes. In some, the researchers found levels as high as 100,000 ppm. Natural gas companies typically consider 40,000 ppm to be the threshold for a risk of explosion. D.C. manholes have a tendency to blow up — there are an average of 38 “manhole incidents” per year in the district, according to a report by Stone & Webster Consultants in Boston, including one yesterday on 33rd Street in Georgetown that forced the evacuation of a cupcake shop. Although Jackson cannot say for certain that leaking natural gas is the reason for these blasts, the leaks certainly don’t contribute to safety.

      The researchers aren’t sure why D.C. has so many gas leaks, but the city is old and has corroded iron pipes carrying gas. Old, rusted-out iron pipes are the culprits in Boston, Jackson’s team found.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      My opinion is to listen to PaulWartenberg above. Go with a whole house battery. You don’t know where fuel prices and availability will go over time (¼ of the nations gas stations have already closed). And if your home is then wired to be islanded and has the necessary inverter, then you open up options to reverse charge from an EV, etc.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ked

      What I know is that you’re not losing power more often because the storms are worse – though they are probably worse – but because the fucking power companies are skimping on infrastructure. Fuck them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @Martin: A PowerWall 2 can only provide 14 kWh (max continuous power 5 kW), and apparently costs around $5500. If one is without power for more than 6 hours or so (unless one is very, very frugal), one is going to be hurting. So, one probably needs 2-3 of them – it gets spendy quickly. (But, yes, so do whole-house generators but they have much, much higher uptime.)

      One of the reasons I’ve put off our electrical upgrades is that I keep hoping batteries will get better and cheaper in time…

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.