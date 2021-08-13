For the umpteenth time in the last few months, my power has been on and off all damned day because of the storms, which are not going to go away but just keep getting worse and worse over the years, and I have caught a case of the ass am officially fucking over it. You can’t do anything when it happens because it is either raining or snowing like hell out, or too dark, and sooner or later we’re gonna lose power for an extended period of time.

This didn’t use to be so annoying because I would just sit on the porch and drink. But, you know, that is not an option anymore.

So what do you know about them?