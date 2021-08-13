Rule of thumb in DC — anyone calling themselves “Problem Solvers” actually create more problems than they solve:

Nine Democratic House moderates are threatening to withhold their support for their party’s must-pass budget resolution until Speaker Nancy Pelosi changes course and instead allows their chamber to first vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan the Senate approved this week. The threat, outlined in a letter provided to CNN, could put Pelosi’s plans in jeopardy to advance the budget resolution later this month since she can only afford to lose three votes from her caucus in the chamber that they narrowly control. “We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” the letter to Pelosi said. […] Now the new letter – led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, the Democratic co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus – could throw Pelosi’s strategy into flux and underscores the complex balancing act that the White House and Democratic leaders must perform to keep their fragile coalition together. […] A senior Democratic aide told CNN “there are not sufficient votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this month. This is 9. There are dozens upon dozens who will vote against the BIF unless it’s after the Senate passes reconciliation.”

I’d love to be a fly on the wall when Pelosi meets with this confederacy of dunces, if she bothers.

Anyway, this just emphasizes the point that the DC media world is wired to give attention to people who stop shit rather than get shit done. This is a subplot in the overarching DC narrative, which is that Republicans’ role is to break everything and Democrats’ role is to fix everything. Some Democrats see the Republicans getting attention for being adult babies, and they want some of it, so they start breaking things, too. Breaking things makes lots of noise, and it’s easy to cover (“look at that broken thing, there’s who broke it”), so it gets a lot of attention.

Also, we need to bring back earmarks. Then these toddlers would have something to brag about during the August recess, rather than their earnest, serious centrism. (Oops, as pointed out in the comments, I guess they did, and these assholes must not have gotten any.)

.Edited to add: If you live in one of the districts represented by this group, feel free to call and give them a piece of your mind: