They Want Lucy to Take Away the Football

Rule of thumb in DC — anyone calling themselves “Problem Solvers” actually create more problems than they solve:

Nine Democratic House moderates are threatening to withhold their support for their party’s must-pass budget resolution until Speaker Nancy Pelosi changes course and instead allows their chamber to first vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan the Senate approved this week.

The threat, outlined in a letter provided to CNN, could put Pelosi’s plans in jeopardy to advance the budget resolution later this month since she can only afford to lose three votes from her caucus in the chamber that they narrowly control.

“We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” the letter to Pelosi said. […]

Now the new letter – led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, the Democratic co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus – could throw Pelosi’s strategy into flux and underscores the complex balancing act that the White House and Democratic leaders must perform to keep their fragile coalition together. […]

A senior Democratic aide told CNN “there are not sufficient votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this month. This is 9. There are dozens upon dozens who will vote against the BIF unless it’s after the Senate passes reconciliation.”

I’d love to be a fly on the wall when Pelosi meets with this confederacy of dunces, if she bothers.

Anyway, this just emphasizes the point that the DC media world is wired to give attention to people who stop shit rather than get shit done. This is a subplot in the overarching DC narrative, which is that Republicans’ role is to break everything and Democrats’ role is to fix everything. Some Democrats see the Republicans getting attention for being adult babies, and they want some of it, so they start breaking things, too. Breaking things makes lots of noise, and it’s easy to cover (“look at that broken thing, there’s who broke it”), so it gets a lot of attention.

Also, we need to bring back earmarks. Then these toddlers would have something to brag about during the August recess, rather than their earnest, serious centrism. (Oops, as pointed out in the comments, I guess they did, and these assholes must not have gotten any.)

.Edited to add: If you live in one of the districts represented by this group, feel free to call and give them a piece of your mind:

Reps. Gottheimer, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Filemon Vela of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Ed Case of Hawaii, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jim Costa of California and Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia.

    25Comments

    4. 4.

      guachi

      Clowns. Clowns, all of them. What a bunch of morons.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Republicans’ role is to break everything AND then loot the wreckage, because that’s “business” and business is Good and Democrats’ role is to fix everything which OMG taxes! deficit! AIYEEEEE!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dr. bloor

      I can’t imagine being dumb enough to play Chicken with Pelosi, particularly since Smilin’ Joe has
      an interest in this matter as well…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      patrick Il

      Mc Connell was betting on this happening. It is why he let 19 repubs vote for the bill. Let Dems kill both halves of the bill and let them – and Biden – take responsibility .​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      From the WaPo link downstairs:

      “Some have suggested that we hold off on considering the Senate infrastructure bill for months — until the (budget) reconciliation process is completed. We disagree,” said the letter from moderates, dated Thursday. “With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package. It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work.”

      As I said down there, I don’t see why the reconciliation bill would take “months” in the House. It’s the actual appropriations bills that take all the time. This $3.5T bill just sets the topline numbers. The Senate did it less than a day after passing the “bipartisan” bill.

      Like Sinema’s “I will not vote for $3.5T” before she voted for $3.5T, it seems like this is preening – trying to make it sound like a hard line, when it’s not.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Another Scott:

      Like Sinema’s “I will not vote for $3.5T” before she voted for $3.5T, it seems like this is preening – trying to make it sound like a hard line, when it’s not.

      I think everyone’s favorite Instagram influencer voted for the resolution that lets them start debating, not for the final bill.  It will be $3.45T after she’s done removing what she’ll represent as “wasteful”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Is this a real parliamentary Thing, or this week’s One Weird Trick? Basically combining both bills into one vote? Beutler is smart, but has got caught up in Do Something Emo Twitter in the last year

      Brian Beutler @brianbeutler Aug 11
      Humble non-prediction prediction: Pelosi will eventually bring up the bipartisan bill under a self-executing rule that deems the reconciliation bill passed, too. Demon Pass, 2021. One and done.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      Some of this is because there’s a DC disease which distorts their brains and hearts: Republicans are the winners.

      They get more press, more money, more devoted voters. They are feted with expensive bottles of wine and lark’s tongues in aspic. They misbehave with impunity. It’s an asshole paradise!

      Somewhere, deep in their shriveled raisin souls, they want to go R…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      My take is these folks are trying to swim in the same lane as Susan Collins does on the other side…like perpetually concerned Susan they’ll eventually vote the way party leaders want them too but will milk every drop of attention they can get out of “I might not because I’m concerned, just look at my furrowed brow!” which is a lot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      ‘Moderates’ are very irked that the leftward wing of the D party is getting positive ink. So, they are stamping their feet and not peepeeing  and holding their breath until they turn blue. Nana Pelosi knows how to deal with that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      From the article….

      “Some have suggested that we hold off on considering the Senate infrastructure bill for months – until the reconciliation process is completed. We disagree,” the group says, referring to the process used to advance the $3.5 trillion package. “With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      burnspbesq

      Gottheimer represents the town I grew up in. Pretty much everybody I know considers him an ass, but he’s an upgrade over the last Republican to represent the district, and probably the best you can hope for.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yeah, let’s risk the much bigger bill to get the smaller amount of money from the much smaller bill into people’s hands.  Groan.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Looks like it’s a thing:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-executing_rule

      I assume that Pelosi and her leadership will do that or something similar to make sure everyone’s on board.

      @germy:  I’ll take this opportunity to praise Bernie for leading the budget committee and getting two reconciliations through in one year, without pulling an Mancinema, and the Squad for being part of Pelosi’s conference that won’t vote on the bipartisan bill alone.  All these supposed purity pony people know a win when they see it and aren’t going to obstruct like the problem makers caucus.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: No, the Senate passed it.

      CNN:

      (CNN)Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

      The vote was 50-49 and the measure passed after a lengthy series of amendment votes known as a “vote-a-rama,” which started on Tuesday afternoon and went until just before 4 a.m. ET.
      The Democratic-controlled House must next take up and pass the budget resolution. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a letter to colleagues Tuesday saying the chamber planned to return the week of August 23 to consider the budget resolution.

      […]

      If that is right, then the House will start voting on it before the end of the month.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Yes, this “deem and pass” (which the Repubs labeled “Demon Pass” when the Dems used it back in 2010) is a thing.  They used it to pass the ACA fixes (getting rid of the ‘Cornhusker kickback,’ etc.) at the same time as passing the ACA back in early 2010.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I know none of this has anything to do with me personally but if it did I’d say, Roads and bridges, feh, my family really needs the budget resolution. Especially the increase in funding for home and community-based services. I want to know there’s money to pay someone to keep tabs on Ohio Son after I shuffle off this mortal coil.

      Also, I think earmarks might have been restored (hooray!) but they are too new to have done any of their magic. IIRC, it was that rotten drunk John Boehner who banned them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @burnspbesq:

      he’s an upgrade over the last Republican to represent the district, and probably the best you can hope for.

      sounds familiar….

      Golden is one of a half dozen or so Dems who holds a district trump won (also, one of those “the Squad” used to make their convoluted argument that M4A was a winning stance in swing districts). Cuellar was an early target of K-Dos back in the early Bush years. He was the dragon to Ciro Rodgriguez’s St George, IIRC.– I bought in to all that, some of my first campaign donations. The dragon won. Rodriguez now holds a different district and I’m surprised he didn’t sign this letter. Boudreaux won I believe an upset win in GA last cycle.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Another Scott: It’s confusing but the resolution is not the reconciliation bill:

      In its annual budget resolution, Congress sets total spending, revenues, the surplus or deficit, and the public debt. The budget may also include reconciliation instructions. These instructions direct one or more committees to recommend changes to existing law to achieve specified changes in spending, revenues, deficits, and/or the debt limit.

      In the Senate, the resulting reconciliation bill incorporating those proposals is considered under expedited procedures that limit debate and amendments. Like the budget resolution, a reconciliation bill cannot be filibustered in the Senate and therefore needs only a simple majority to move to a final vote. However, there are limitations on the substance of what can be included in a reconciliation bill, although a 60-vote majority in the Senate can override any objections.

      Source: https://budget.house.gov/publications/fact-sheet/budget-reconciliation-basics

      So what’s insidious and dumb about their request is that they want to get the bipartisan bill put into law before the reconciliation bill is passed.  The deal was bipartisan bill plus reconciliation at the same time so preening “problem solvers” couldn’t torpedo reconciliation.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Yes, this “deem and pass” (which the Repubs labeled “Demon Pass” when the Dems used it back in 2010)

      ah, thanks. If this somehow brings back Demon Sheep, then we’ll be having some fun.

      Reply

