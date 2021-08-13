I have the utmost respect for Adam Schiff and other politicians who care about the country and don’t have time for petty politics. Schiff is definitely on my top-ten list of Democrats.

Who is on your list?

Update: While you are thinking about that, consider that Adam Schiff is asking for $5 donations to be split between him and Gavin Newsom, in an attempt to get Dems as fired up to vote as the Republicans are. I accidentally donated 3 times while I was trying to get the URL to not include my ActBlue information. Oh well, I can afford $7.50 to help save California.

I can’t recall who linked to this yesterday, but it was fun.

