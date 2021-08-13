Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

I have the utmost respect for Adam Schiff and other politicians who care about the country and don't have time for petty politics.   Schiff is definitely on my top-ten list of Democrats.

Who is on your list?

Update: While you are thinking about that, consider that Adam Schiff is asking for $5 donations to be split between him and Gavin Newsom, in an attempt to get Dems as fired up to vote as the Republicans are.  I accidentally donated 3 times while I was trying to get the URL to not include my ActBlue information.  Oh well, I can afford $7.50 to help save California.

I can't recall who linked to this yesterday, but it was fun.

Totally open thread.

    2. 2.

      James E Powell

      Every mofo who supported the Great & Glorious Afghan Adventure is on cable TV today claiming that everything was going fine until Biden decided to end it.

      Nobody asks the key questions: Why does the current Afghan government have so little support? Why won’t the Afghan government forces fight the Taliban? What explains the apparent popularity of the Taliban?

      As our blog host tweeted:

      We can’t get half our own fucking country to embrace modern medicine. The idea we can change Afghanistan from the outside is ridiculous.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Edmund Dantes

      Got my Recall ballot in the mail this morning. Going to fill it out and send it back over the weekend.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      $25 donated.  I'm not leaving Q2 blank, but I don't know who we'll be entering.  I too feel like this strategy of leaving it blank is questionable.

What would happen if he resigned today and and the Lt Gov took over?

      What would happen if he resigned today and and the Lt Gov took over?

      Reply
    burnspbesq

      burnspbesq

      I don't like admitting it because he's a Terp and Dookies are taught from the cradle to loathe those mouth-breathing, battery-throwing, inbred asshats, but I'm increasingly impressed by Eric Swalwell.

      Reply
    dr. bloor

      dr. bloor

      I have the utmost respect for Adam Schiff and other politicians who care about the country and don’t have time for petty politics.

      Hmmm…gonna need a definition of “petty” here. In addition to his assets as a legislator, part of Schiff’s effectiveness is because he is excellent at politics. See Also: Kicking $ to Gavin Newsom, a moron we desperately need to keep the Governor’s chair warm with a D fanny.

      I’d offer my own list of top Democrats, but aside from Nancy SMASH, I’ve probably never heard of them and would prefer to remain anonymous.

      Reply
    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      Republicans were against nation building before they were for it. Somebody named Dubya changed their minds. So for 20 years we pissed away billions in a country where bloodthirsty warlords run the show.

      Does anybody know if Rep. Ted Lieu has introduced that legislation whereby no federal project (building, bridge, etc.) will be named to honor the traitor at Mar-A-Lago?

      Reply
    Mary G

      Mary G

      I think Gav's in a bit of trouble. He's down a bit in the polls and the Republicans are in rabid Tea Party/TFG worshipper mode. I'm going to start doing some phone banks and post cards. Potus and Flotus are coming out to GOTV. Plus get the housemate's stepfather to nag their extended family. Democrats are terrible at special elections.

      Reply
    dr. bloor

      dr. bloor

      @Mary G:

       
      East Coaster here: how much damage could a lunatic R do with a solidly D legislature in place during the remainder of the term? From a distance, it seems like the good citizens of CA might need a short-term wake-up call reminding them how they got to be more prosperous and powerful than the vast majority of countries on the planet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Edmund Dantes

      @WaterGirl: Yeah I hope people aren’t doing that. I will be putting an answer done for two once I figure it out.

      But it’s a real problem. I had a conversation the other day with a fairly politically savvy person. I had to do a lot of work to convince that “A ‘no’ vote doesn’t mean their 2nd question won’t be counted”.

      kind of shocking but goes to show how poorly underfoot the process is by even people that I know are politically paying attention more than the average person.

      Reply
    Mary G

      Mary G

      Here’s an excellent piece by Ed Kilgore at NY Mag. The front runner for replacing Gav is not Larry Elder (the state is short of Republicans for sure), but some 29-year-old YouTube star named Kevin Paffrath who’s running as a Democrat, but I doubt he’s liberal:

      Paffrath graduated from UCLA in 2014 after studying economics, accounting and political science. He also became a real estate broker and opened his own company, Meet Kevin, The No-Pressure Agent.

      In 2018, he launched his “Meet Kevin” channel on YouTube. Today, Paffrath has nearly 1.7 million subscribers and eight videos with more than 1 million views each, with his most popular video a 40-minute primer on how to purchase a rental property as a novice investor. In one video, Paffrath says his net worth is around $5 million thanks to real estate investments, stocks, YouTube income and other assets.

      A Trump-style scam artist, sounds like to me, but probably won’t overturn the mask mandates like Elder would, so he’s my second choice vote.

      Reply
    Shana

      Shana

      Since it's an open thread: we recently returned from a week's vacation in Rehoboth Beach, DE where we have vacationed many many times over the last almost 30 years. Our week ran from Saturday to Saturday but our first real day on the beach was Monday. Around 10:30 am a couple of helicopters flew overhead along the ocean just off shore. There are frequently small planes towing advertising banners along the beachfront advertising various spots in the area but I've never seen helicopters before. It took me a minute or two to realize what was happening, Joe Biden was returning from his home in Rehoboth Beach to DC. What tipped me off was the scattered applause.

Then on Thursday or Friday we saw the helicopters again, this time accompanied by a group of 10 year old girls on the beach calling out "Hi Joe!" as they flew overhead. It was lovely to see the reactions of the people around us, pleased to be, even at a distance, near the President.

      Then on Thursday or Friday we saw the helicopters again, this time accompanied by a group of 10 year old girls on the beach calling out “Hi Joe!” as they flew overhead. It was lovely to see the reactions of the people around us, pleased to be, even at a distance, near the President.

      Reply
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @dr. bloor: I meant pettiness in politics.  Schiff (apparently) wanted to be made AG of California, but wasn’t chosen.  Now he is raising funds for Gavin Newsom.

      He is of the “just win, baby” no petty grudges variety of politics that I can respect.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      KrackenJack

      So far at least, it doesn't feel like the neo cons and generic blame Biden RW media are getting much traction on their stabbed in the back narrative. Not as much media oxygen available these days combined with a core of American isolationism.

Obviously, no country will trust us after Korea, Viet Nam, Beruit, Iraq, Afganistan. We must fight forever!

      Obviously, no country will trust us after Korea, Viet Nam, Beruit, Iraq, Afganistan. We must fight forever!

      Reply
    laura

      laura

      I'm keen on my State Assemby Member Kevin McCarthy (CA 7th). He spends his political capital. He's been the driving force behind two important issues – police reform and early childhood education and has been dogged about them for years. I'd proudly support his political future when he terms out of his current office.

To be clear, he is not that SoCal numpty House minority leader- that shite-bag is the evil opposite Kevin.

      To be clear, he is not that SoCal numpty House minority leader- that shite-bag is the evil opposite Kevin.

      Reply
    Poe Larity

      Poe Larity

      I accidentally donated 3 times

      You and me both since the vaccine made me magnetic. I need to degauss my keyboard.

      Reply
    smith

      smith

      Does the CA Constitution absolutely require this cockamamie system for running recalls? It would be hard to devise something more confusing, except maybe butterfly ballots. Even having a primary to choose possible replacements would be vastly superior. And the added cost would just be another disincentive to the minority trying to oust a duly elected governor.

      Reply

