I visited Auckland for a couple of days in 2002. At the time, the America’s Cup racers were training in Auckland Harbor.
The Sky Tower is the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere, In addition to broadcasting television and radio signals, there is an observation deck at the top of the tower, which provided the vantage point for some of the pictures that follow. You also have the opportunity to bungee jump off the top of the tower, if you are wont to do so.
Preparation for the 2003 Louis Vitton Cup was underway in the Hauraki Gulf. Craig Mccaw, who helped start the cell phone industry, owned one of the racing boats, named One World.
Oracle’s Larry Ellison also had a boat in the competition. His crew eventually lost the Cup race to the Swiss challenger Alinghi, which happened to be skippered by the Kiwi Russell Coutts. Ellison’s yacht is the white vessel.
New Zealand won the first of it’s four America’s Cup trophies in 1995. I had the opportunity to spend half a day on one of the boats, NZL 40.
Once away from the dock, raising the sail is accomplished by crew members designated as ‘grinders’.
Mission accomplished.
The Auckland skyline from Auckland Harbor.
The Auckland Harbour bridge. What makes this different than most bridges like this you are familiar with? You can give the AJ Hackett Bungy company your money, and they will allow you to either bungee jump off the bottom of the bridge (about 130 feet), or walk under, around, and above the traffic along the very top of the bridge.
