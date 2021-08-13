Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Han shot first.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

What fresh hell is this?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Verified, but limited!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The willow is too close to the house.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This blog will pay for itself.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Paul in St. Augustine – North Island New Zealand 2

On The Road – Paul in St. Augustine – North Island New Zealand 2

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Paul in St. Augustine

I visited Auckland for a couple of days in 2002. At the time, the America’s Cup racers were training in Auckland Harbor.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 7

The Sky Tower is the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere, In addition to broadcasting television and radio signals, there is an observation deck at the top of the tower, which provided the vantage point for some of the pictures that follow. You also have the opportunity to bungee jump off the top of the tower, if you are wont to do so.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 6

Preparation for the 2003 Louis Vitton Cup was underway in the Hauraki Gulf. Craig Mccaw, who helped start the cell phone industry, owned one of the racing boats, named One World.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 5

Oracle’s Larry Ellison also had a boat in the competition. His crew eventually lost the Cup race to the Swiss challenger Alinghi, which happened to be skippered by the Kiwi Russell Coutts. Ellison’s yacht is the white vessel.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 4

New Zealand won the first of it’s four America’s Cup trophies in 1995. I had the opportunity to spend half a day on one of the boats, NZL 40.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 3

Once away from the dock, raising the sail is accomplished by crew members designated as ‘grinders’.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 2

Mission accomplished.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2 1

The Auckland skyline from Auckland Harbor.

On The Road - Paul in St. Augustine - North Island New Zealand 2

The Auckland Harbour bridge. What makes this different than most bridges like this you are familiar with? You can give the AJ Hackett Bungy company your money, and they will allow you to either bungee jump off the bottom of the bridge (about 130 feet), or walk under, around, and above the traffic along the very top of the bridge.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.