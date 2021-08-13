Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nanci Griffith RIP…Taken Too Soon.

Nanci Griffith RIP…Taken Too Soon.

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

Like a number of commenters in Betty’s post below, I just learned that Nanci Griffith has died at the way-too-young age of 68.

We’ve lost too many good ones lately–John Prine still stings, and there are so many others. This one hurts. A friend of mine turned me on to Griffiths in the late 80s–about a decade late, given that she released her first album in 1978. She wrote beautiful songs and sang them like angel; she covered great music and made those pieces come to life anew; she did duets and trios and ensembles and every grouping was better for her presence. I listened to her a lot in the months after my friend played her album Lone Star State for Mind for me, and that was part of the soundtrack of my life for a while, up to and including the time I met the woman foolish enough to agree to marry me.

I’m sure many here have favorites; toss the titles (and links if you have them) into the comments.  Here are a few to be going on with, not an attempt at a greatest list, just some of the ones that I have loved.

Damn, Nanci. It’s a poorer world without you in it, and one sounding so much less sweet.

Here’s one Raven praised below:

 

Here’s a cover duet she did with Townes Van Zandt on one of his songs that breaks my heart every time I listen to it:

 

This one always makes me smile:

 

Here she is covering a John Prine tune (you knew I was going to post this one):

 

Finally, I don’t know if you can say Griffith had a single singular tune, the one you think of first when you think of her. But at a minimum, this is a good one with which to sing her out:

“When you get to be four or five years old you wake up one morning and you walk into the living room and look out at the members of your family and you scratch your head and think to yourself ‘why do I always have to hang around with these people. And then you go out and you find yourself a friend…”

Rest in peace, Nanci. You gave the world a gift; we are richer for your presence and saddened by your leaving.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      damn

      She’d kind of fallen off my radar, but my sister turned me on to her many years ago, I think she saw them with the Chieftains?. A beautifully haunting voice

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Haroldo

      The tune ‘Once in a Very Blue Moon’ was my introduction to her.  And I was then a fan forever.

      I seem to remember her recounting that she received uncountable marriage proposals.  Understandable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      There go two miscreants

      I don’t remember exactly what songs of hers I first started listening to…it was over 25 years ago and has faded. I think my favorite is her duet with Ian Tyson, Summer Wages, on Other Voices 2. But Other Voices 1 is probably my favorite of her albums; lots of great songs there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Republican is the way you vote
      You’ve got a sticker on your bumper that’s how I know
      And you think true love is around this bend
      You’ve been around the bend since the age of ten
      But you think you’ve got it made
      Think you’ve got it made
      Think you’ve got it made
      When you’re one blade shy of a sharp edge
      Now, I’m a little too old for your toupee curls
      I’m a full grown woman and you’re lookin’ for girls
      Hey, it’s Saturday night so go on down the road
      I’ll cancel you out when I go to the polls
      But you think you got it mad

      1991

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dan B

      James Hormel died as well.  He was a good one who did not die young – 88.  He was the first gay ambassador.  Clinton appointed him to Luxembourg in a recess appointment.  The right wing and evangelicals believed it would insult Luxembourg.  He also was a philanthropist who kick started significant parts of the LGBT infrastructure we have today.  He leaves behind a husband and children.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Dan B: Was it Jesse Helms leading the opposition to his appointment? (A safe bet, but I don’t remember exactly). One of my earliest memories of John McCain as a politician was him being asked if his sexuality was a reason to deny Hormel confirmation. McCain gave a simple and straightforward “no”. A fairly evolved position for a Republican in 1993.

      RIP, Ambassador.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      This makes me so sad.  It’s hard to lose the artists who have seen us through the good and the bad times in life.

      ETA in the Townes song above he sings a lyric “her ways were free and it seemed to me the sunshine walked beside her”  Perfect way to describe Nanci.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Citizen Scientist

      I saw Nanci G live  one time back in the early 90s.  She opened for Hootie and the Blowfish, and I only remember her playing LSSOM and a Buddy Holly cover.  I have been a fan since.  TFG is alive and she and John Prime are not.  There’s no justice in this world.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Dangerman

      @Haroldo

      Absolutely. She had a unique gift (and I’m talking about more than her singing). Among other things, she told great stories. I saw her with Jim Messina opening once and she walked on stage early to talk about her time as a teacher (Kindergarten, IIRC) and she would sing songs like House at Pooh Corner for her kids.

      She helped me find some amazing artists. Bela Fleck and the Flectones. Marc Cohn. There were many others.

      I always misted up to the autobiographical There’s a light beyond these woods when perhaps her one true soul mate passed away too young. Yes, there is (was?) a Mary Margaret and John.

      Sad day.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t know how I missed hearing about her all these years, but I’m sorry to hear we’ve lost a great musician. Will have to explore what I’ve been missing!

      Reply

