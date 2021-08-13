The Republican hacks on Florida’s State Board of Education (all appointed by our shitty governor) are meeting to deal with the public health risk posed by…school mask mandates:

The FL State Department of Education has called an “emergency meeting” to deal with the renegade school boards in Broward and Alachua that insist on protecting students and staff. The notice says these school districts are “endangering health” by requiring masks. pic.twitter.com/yVH25VWd2L — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 13, 2021

I suspect the real agenda is to revive RegeneRon DeSantis’s sinking political fortunes through misdirection and chaos. Please FSM, let every single one of these assholes reap what they sow. In abundance! Amen.

