You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Meanwhile, in Clown Cuckoo Land…

Meanwhile, in Clown Cuckoo Land…

by | 47 Comments

The Republican hacks on Florida’s State Board of Education (all appointed by our shitty governor) are meeting to deal with the public health risk posed by…school mask mandates:

I suspect the real agenda is to revive RegeneRon DeSantis’s sinking political fortunes through misdirection and chaos. Please FSM, let every single one of these assholes reap what they sow. In abundance! Amen.

Open thread.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Can’t wait for Rudy G and the rest of Team Kraken to argue sick is healthy and healthy is sick before some poor judge.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Barbara

      Do your really think his fortunes are sinking? I do think his plan (as well as Kristy Noem’s) was to brazen out resistance to public health measures and claim victory as the pandemic receded. (“You see? I was right — there was no need to make everyone wear a mask or get vaccinated. Freedom!”) But that plan seems to have been thwarted by the Delta variant, because the pandemic is not receding in states like Florida where huge numbers of people are refusing to get vaccinated. I just wish I was more optimistic that it will actually boomerang on him or Noem.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      If I had school-aged kids in Florida, I’d pull them out of school immediately. These noisy anti-maskers that disrupt the meetings get all the press bu they’re a significant minority. Time for a parents’ strike.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Barbara: I don’t trust polls, but the data we have does seem to indicate DeSantis is losing support and that a clear majority of Floridians disagree with his insane handling of the COVID school safety issue. I’m in no way confident that this giant clusterfuck will prevent him from sailing to reelection in 2022 — I still think he’s more likely to than not. But I do think Florida Republicans, Fox News, etc., understand the political danger and are trying to shore up support.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      https://floridapolitics.com/archives/443020-lockdown-desantis-mask/

      This one is from a few weeks ago, but it’s a classic.  Did you know we are “muzzling” are littles in the schools?  Oh my, such a shame! //

      In a media availability in Fort Pierce, DeSantis said regarding schools that students would “be in person and live and learn like normal kids” and that any idea of a federal mask mandate would be a non-starter in Florida, where kids like his 3-year-old would not be “muzzled.”

      “There’s been talk about people potentially advocating at the federal level imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida,” DeSantis said. “We need our kids to be able to be kids. We need our kids to be able to breathe.”

      “Parents obviously can put their kids to go to school however they want, but there shouldn’t be any coercive mandates on our schools,” DeSantis said, warning against a “campaign from Washington to try to change that.”

      “At the end of the day, we’ve got to start putting our kids first. We’ve got to look out for their education. Is it really comfortable? Is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and have their breathing obstructed every day in school? I don’t think it is,” DeSantis said.

      bold added because, sick and hospitalized or muzzled?  He is the expert! //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      @Barbara: I think you need to look at how this affects voters on the margins— e.g., suburban independents. Most of the Venn diagram of voters have made up their minds one way or another, and DeSantis (and Abbott) are aiming their actions directly at the Trumpy R base. Time will tell, but I think that’s a mistake.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Peale

      Well I guess we can be glad that they haven’t decided to force them to remove their masks and take de-wormer as a “prophylaxis”.

      Yet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Dangerman

      @raven

      Fuck. I was a bigtime NG fan for years. Maybe saw her 10 times. She’s a big reason I said fuck no to Seattle (went to an outdoor concert on July 2nd in my down jacket and I said I’m gone; it was so cold the backup orchestra had to leave for fear of damaging instruments and she proceeded to put on a great show).

      OVOR one of my favorite disks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TriassicSands

      @mrmoshpotato

      It’s a well-known scientific fact that coating one’s hands in filth and grime is 107% effective in warding off COVID-19¹ infection. Mammalian feces are especially useful. Smearing them on one’s face will also prevent the common cold, acne, pancreatic cancer, athlete’s foot, and dengue fever. The jury is still out on heart disease, measles, and toenail fungus.

      ¹ In fact, it’s just as effective for COVID-1 through COVID-666!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      And it’s not just the students:

      https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/08/13/broward-educators-lose-battle-with-covid/

      The vicious virus, in less than one day this week, between Tuesday and Wednesday, claimed the lives of three Broward County school teachers and one of its assistant teachers.

      Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said, “Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog

      @raven: Ah, damn, damn.

       

      Now I find myself on the mountainside

      Where the rivers change direction

       

      Across the Great Divide

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @MattF:

      I think you need to look at how this affects voters on the margins— e.g., suburban independents.

      This.  Yes, there is a large pool of people who will vote for the Republican no matter what, just as there is a large pool who will vote for the Democrat no matter what.  But there are people who can potentially swing one way or the other, and a disastrous pandemic response is likely to make up their minds for them.  And for all that people talk about DeSantis cruising to reelection, he won a close election last time.  As someone pointed out, his margin of victory in 2018 was smaller than the number of Floridians who have died of COVID.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      Running against ‘renegade school boards’ in 2022 will be electoral gold for Republicans in Congress. Or perhaps not.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PsiFighter37

      The virus raging in the South has made me put a kibosh on one of my planned business trips in September. I suspect my upcoming trip to Denver is likely to be my last business trip that takes me out of the immediate NYC area for the rest of the year, possibly until we are through winter. Who knows. JFC.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      @JoyceH: We kept our autistic grand-daughter out of school last year. She is 7 and barely functioning as a 5 year old because no socialization and not much school on line. How do we keep her out another year? She’d end up probably alive but 9 years old functioning as 5.  Next year 10 functioning as 5. How much can she catch up? Deprive her of her whole life potential to protect her from a grade school age  pandemic. This is the actual choice my step-daughter is looking at for her child.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I suspect DeSantis bigger concern that if he were be pro-vac and mask he would get primaried by his own parties bat shit crazy delusional majority.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      Is anyone going to comment on the irony of “It’s safe to be in person in a small room all day” meeting being held by conference call?  Why can’t they hold it in-person?  Are they behold to Fauci’s warnings???

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Wapiti

      @JustRuss: Unvaccinated, but… would they have gotten the shot if they needed to to keep teaching? Timely mandates probably could have saved those lives.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      The Dangerman

      @raven: Yup. First time I saw her was also Seattle (Bumbershoot Festival) and I was very close to front row. I think I misted up to one her songs (damn dust in the air) and she looked down, locked eyes, and smiled. I was hooked at that point.

      John Prine and her should be a helluva show on the other side.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      Besides bringing in a truckload of monoclonal antibodies to treat a few folks in the hospitals, DeSantis seems to have boxed himself into a corner.  All those Republican Governors that boldly declared no mask/vaccination mandates in their state did so mostly when all the case numbers had gone down and we all were looking at an easy summer.  But now that the case numbers are way up (especially in their states), they still have no plans to back down.  That is not in the Republican playbook for winning elections these days.  It’s better to be wrong (and cause countless people to get sick and die) while looking tough than  to back down and look weak.

      It seems he is pushing this so far that I wonder if he isn’t half hoping that the courts in Florida will find his executive order unconstitutional or in conflict with the laws in place to protect children. If the courts strike it down, he can then still look “tough” but whine about the “activist judges” or some such nonsense.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      raven

      From “It’s a Hard Life”

       

      A cafeteria line in Chicago
      The fat man in front of me
      Is calling black people trash to his children
      He’s the only trash here I see
      And I’m thinking this man wears a white hood
      In the night when his children should sleep
      But, they slip to their window and they see him
      And they think that white hood’s all they need

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      In the best of times, schools are germ trading centers. Anyone who has had young children knows they bring home head colds all the time, and also the occasional stomach bug.

      This year a lot of them are going to bring home Covid, especially with so many schools all over, not just Florida, refusing to step up on masking. I predict an early start to the winter wave.

      (Sob, I don’t want to be stuck at home again.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Barbara

      @Wapiti: Something like five out of six employees of an IT department of a Florida city contracted Covid, and two died.  The only one who didn’t get sick was vaccinated. All the rest were not.

      Anyone who professes to be more afraid of the vaccine than the disease is probably hopeless.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mike in NC

      Last time we drove down to Florida the tourist information stops gave out free samples of fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice. DeathSantis should replace that stuff with chlorine bleach.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: There’s not a good choice anywhere in there.  All because of a bunch of ignorant, selfish and evil people who can not, or will not, recognize that what we do individually affects other people or that we have an obligation not to hurt the people around us.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      I’m wondering how DeSantis and local school boards will react if there’s a major outbreak in a district. Mississippi schools opened about two weeks ago, and many have already had to close. One high school had 40% of students in quarantine, and has decided to go virtual for the rest of the year. Will Florida be as sensible?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: Maybe they recognize that it will be a disaster but they are willing to live with that because they think they can blame it on Biden for not controlling the pandemic?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roger Moore: True, and I think there’s something to the notion that the clown show is alienating independents and suburbanites. Maybe that’ll be enough.

      But in 2018, DeSantis ran as a mostly unknown House backbencher vs. a mostly unknown Panhandle mayor for an open seat. In 2022, he’ll be an incumbent who is a national figure with a national media organization touting him as the great white GOP hope. In a state that seems to be trending redder, no less. It would be dangerous to underestimate him, IMO.

      Reply

