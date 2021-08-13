Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Friday Night Open Thread: Cen(sus)-ual Surprises

Friday Night Open Thread: Cen(sus)-ual Surprises

by | 59 Comments

In a less crowded era, this would get a proper sercon slot during the day, but then again…


And that trick might actually work, for some older ‘Hispanics’, say. But this is the 21st century, when The Youngs are busily curating their identities into ever-more-exclusive slices:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mousebumples

      I’m not sure if we’ll learn what actually happened with regards to the census, but I’d love if Trumps attempt at fucking it over meant more Dem leaning House districts….

    3. 3.

      Renie

      Not sure how “open” this thread is but I’ve been reading The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot.  It’s primarily about Alan Dulles and his brother Foster Dulles.  Alan was CIA head during Eisenhower and part of Kennedy and Foster was Secy of State during Eisenhower.   The atrocities the CIA did under this Dulles is mind boggling all mostly based on the fear of ‘communism’ taking over.  Being in my 60s I don’t recall these events in real time but have heard of various situations over the years. Yet reading them in a book one after the other, I just can’t stop shaking my head.  These guys at the CIA were truly the “Deep State”, running their own operations with no accountability or consequences.  Makes me wonder how much of this shit continues today and wondering what future generations will think of what we allowed to happen.  Fascinating reading while at the same time maddening.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      It would be amazing if Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the census wound up turning around and biting the Republicans in the ass.  It would be an even bigger self-own than undermining the Senate elections in Georgia.

    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      The new census data, all told, is *exceptional* for Democrats:

      Of course, the way LGM played this is, “Soon the Senate will have 70 votes for 128 white people” or something like that.

      I am Middle Eastern. Not White.

      I’m literally half Syrian. A few years ago a conversation with a friend went like this:
      ME: “I’m nominally Caucasian”
      FRIEND: “Arab is white”
      ME, NOT WANTING TO HAVE A FIGHT: “Oh. Okay.”

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Really enjoying all these articles about what the 2020 census reveals about the changing class composition of the United States.

      Oh, wait…

      — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) August 13, 2021

      Yup.

      There’s a mountain of good, important data in the census. Reducing it to, easy, quick, hot takes about race and then moving on is not a good thing.

      THIS!!!!! Race divisions dominate the census, while class divisions are getting no attention at all. Reinforces the very narrative Trump wanted. https://t.co/QrmoQjY0Jm

      — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) August 13, 2021

      That danger is there, yes. We have to be aware of the framing, and what it means.

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      Chris

      The new census data, all told, is *exceptional* for Democrats: 1) depopulation of red rural counties everywhere 2) rapid growth of increasingly Democratic suburbs means Dems are now more efficiently spread and harder to pack into a few deep blue district

      God, I hope it all pans out.

      I kind of agree with Ta-Nehisi Coates that we’re just going to redefine “white” to include more people, because it’s not an ethnicity so much as a cartel of ethnicities.

      I don’t disagree, but in order for that to work, the current Racist Native-Born White demographic needs to loosen up on the fucking racism just enough to be able to welcome those new groups into the fold.

    9. 9.

      artem1s

      It’s been a long slow slog towards finally counting ourselves in more realistic ways. For too long American’s had pretty much three choices when being counted by the census, native American, white or not-white.  Back in 2000, I think it was, the census started allowing people to identify as more than one race.  Ever since then the US population has gotten a lot more interesting.  I always envied my friends whose family culture wasn’t defined by what advertisers thought they should look like or buy in a mall. I’ve never understood people who aspire to be as homogenous as possible.

    10. 10.

      schrodingers_cat

      @different-church-lady: Not white, not black and don’t like the People of Color descriptor. I am an immigrant from Mumbai, India. I have lived in the United States longer than I have in India. This quest to flatten identities so that they fit into neat boxes diminishes real live human beings and their experiences.

    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      I don’t want to be that guy, but he was Allen Dulles, and his brother was John Foster Dulles.

      N.B. “Open thread” means open thread. Anything is fair game.

    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      @schrodingers_cat: I agree, but it’s complicated. For years I’ve been trying to figure out how to reconcile the humanistic urge to have complete transparency about race, yet also acknowledge that recognizing it is the only way to make up for decades and centuries of systemic oppression. And I still have no answer for the quandary.

    15. 15.

      Chris

      @Renie:

      Been meaning to get to that book soon.

      LGM’s “American Grave” series recently visited John Foster Dulles’ grave, whom Loomis commented as the ultimate messianic Cold Warrior: “all he could see was communism.”

      … which isn’t completely wrong, but to me undersells how much of a vulture-capitalist scumbag he and his brother were.  In Guatemala, they weren’t just intervening to protect capitalism generically, they were intervening to boost the profits of a company whose board of directors they personally sat on.  Ditto the Iran coup, which opened up the country to American oil companies whose owners I’m sure they were BFFs with.  The Dulles always struck me as being much less ideological and much more shamelessly venal.

      Real scumabags, in any event.

    18. 18.

      Chris

      @different-church-lady:

      Of course, the way LGM played this is, “Soon the Senate will have 70 votes for 128 white people” or something like that.

      I mean, yeah, that is a concern.  The American system is rigged in such a way that what people do remain in the rural areas are only going to have more and more of a disproportionate voice in the system as they empty out.  We just have to hope suburban growth is enough to offset that.

      I’m literally half Syrian. A few years ago a conversation with a friend went like this:
      ME: “I’m nominally Caucasian”
      FRIEND: “Arab is white”
      ME, NOT WANTING TO HAVE A FIGHT: “Oh. Okay.”

      Heh.  One of my closest friends here is Jewish and similarly doesn’t consider herself white.  One of her strongest arguments for this is the fact that she’s regularly mistaken for Arab by Arabs when traveling in the Middle East.  Would probably make her very sad to know that Arabs, too, are considered white in some quarters.

    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      Depopulating red and rural states only works up to the point where they have 3 electoral votes, like MT, WY, ND, SD, AK.  ID has 1 congressional seat it can lose, Nebraska has 2 and a ton of Southern states have 3.  That’s about it.

      Oh, and the Senate. Cough Cough Sinema and Manchin Cough

    23. 23.

      Kent

      I don’t know if the demographic trends are all good for Democrats.  I’m not a demographer.  But I can visualize how long-term even dark red plains states could flip when enough old white people die off in the rural parts of those states and an increasingly young and diverse population takes over in the cities, such as they are.  Iowa, for example, has a shrinking old white rural population, and a growing younger and more diverse population in the cities like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, etc.  Those are all blue oases in a sea of Red.

      Same with Nebraska.  If Omaha keeps growing and the rest of the state keeps shrinking pretty much purple/blue Omaha and Lincoln will be all that is left.  Even in South Dakota, Sioux Falls is a light blue island.

      We are talking about a generational shift, but it will come I suspect.  Many of those red state cities could turn into mini Portland or Austins.

    24. 24.

      Chris

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Ha!

      The moral is that human beings are terrible at racial profiling.

      One of my high school classmates was from La Réunion, white father and black mother.  She’d been mistaken for Mexican, Haitian, and Laotian, including by natives of all three countries.  Go figure.

    26. 26.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Chris: My family is from the west coast of India. There have been trade routes from the west coast to the rest of the world from the time of Mesopotamian civilization.

      We are all more alike than different is also the moral of the story.

    28. 28.

      jimmiraybob

      Speaking of Gerrymandering, is there any way that the data that is being obtained by the AZ fraudit is designed to get info to aid drawing redistricting lines?

    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      rapid growth of increasingly Democratic suburbs means Dems are now more efficiently spread and harder to pack into a few deep blue districts

      My cynical side says this will lead to more creative gerrymandering.

      From the WaPo

      Our latest lets you explore, for any neighborhood in the U.S., how the population breaks down along race and ethnicity lines in 2020, and how that has changed in the last 30 years.

      The categories for Hispanic, Asian and multi-racial really don’t mean very much. Or rather, there is a lot of detail embedded here as countries of origin have shifted. I don’t think there has been a lot of growth in the Japanese American population in recent years, just based on casual observations in California.

      How are immigrants from the Middle East categorized?

      Lots of fun for demographers.

      ETA. Just on a basic human level, I think the current generation, like every other before it, just becomes American, despite all the feverish nightmares of fools and idiots. The other day at a local McDonald’s, I noticed a young Asian American kid dressed up like his favorite hero, Superman, and enjoying his Happy Meal.

    34. 34.

      Starfish

      @different-church-lady: This is a topic that I wanted to discuss! Dalia Azim wrote an opinion column called I am Middle Eastern. Not White.

      One of the Iranian folks on Twitter went about correcting this saying that the category is more correctly South West Asian and North African (SWANA.) People are turning their back on the term Middle Eastern because that was basically something that came from some European colonizer. Who decided we were the middle? Middle of what?

      As a people, the SWANA category of people are the ones where the first generation may see themselves as white, but all of the post 9/11 nonsense has made a lot of us feel definitely not white.

    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Census and Congress

      Based on the official counts of the 2020 census, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, California, and West Virginia will each lose one seat, Texas will gain two seats, and Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon, and Montana will each gain one seat.

    38. 38.

      Cermet

      @schrodingers_cat: Not really; native americans have suffered far more but certainly, African americans are a too close second. We (whites) most certainly did do massive genocide upon millions of native americans; then forced them into extremely worthless lands (and forced them to live only on hand outs) and have kept most of them that way to this day.

    39. 39.

      Lyrebird

      @different-church-lady: FRIEND: “Arab is white”

      I can’t speak from first hand experience, but what I have heard from Arab friends is that they sure don’t get treated as white going through airport security checks.  Especially with any kind of Muslim name.

       

      ETA: not saying that unequal treatment at the airport is right, of course!

    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      Btw, one odd consequence of the census report is (and I am not kidding here) it makes me want to write a short story where there are three white people left in Wyoming: One liberal, one conservative, and one squish in the middle that they drive nuts trying to win over to their side for the sake of two Senate seats and a House seat.

      i’m already laughing at the possibilities here

    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @different-church-lady:

      The way the census deals with race is proof enough that it is a social construct.  We have a very limited number of check boxes because those boxes represent arbitrary categories TPTB in this country decided to lump people into, not because they make any kind of real sense.  Seriously, lumping people from China and India into the same box makes no sense; we do it as a relic of the way European colonialists saw the world.

    46. 46.

      Brachiator

      @Chris:

      I don’t disagree, but in order for that to work, the current Racist Native-Born White demographic needs to loosen up on the fucking racism just enough to be able to welcome those new groups into the fold

      This has been standard operating procedure in America. Prior to the first world war, white ethnics were often seen as lesser compared to English descended Mayflower types. italians, Irish, Hungarians, etc were seen as separate. But soon after these were just “white people.”

      Also, even though some white people, including some liberals, insist on labeling Hispanic folk as people of color, many Hispanics see themselves as white, based on the standards of their own backgrounds.

    47. 47.

      Renie

      @Chris: Yes so much was a combination of ‘communism’ and protecting profits of corporations in which they or their clients from Sullivan & Cromwell had interests in.

    48. 48.

      jnfr

      One thing I noticed in the charts by race is the rise over time of a small but noticeable “other” that included multiracial people or who maybe identify outside the usual categories.

      Also noticed that in addition to “non-Hispanic white” there was some data labeled “non-Hispanic black” which I think is an admission that Hispanic is more than “a race” as we usually think of Black and white people. Same for Asian really, it’s a commingling of different countries and ethnicities.

    51. 51.

      Renie

      @Jeffro:  No I haven’t read Ellroy and as I said I had heard of many of the CIA doings over the years but to read these incidents one after another is something else.  Not sure if you asking me if I have read about history is suppose to be sarcastic or not but it doesn’t add much to the conversation esp since we just had a lurker open thread where that type of comment was one of the reasons lurkers hold back from commenting at all.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator: ​

      Just on a basic human level, I think the current generation, like every other before it, just becomes American, despite all the feverish nightmares of fools and idiots.

      Absolutely. Assimilation has never happened overnight, but it has always happened. And children who are born here or are brought up here become just as American as their classmates whose families have been here since the Mayflower.
      I think the thing that really upsets people who complain about lack of assimilation is that it does happen, but that it goes both ways. Immigrants adopt American culture, but they change it in the process. To a bigot who believes in racial purity and all that nonsense, that has to be the scariest thing of all.

    54. 54.

      gwangung

      Just on a basic human level, I think the current generation, like every other before it, just becomes American, despite all the feverish nightmares of fools and idiots. The other day at a local McDonald’s, I noticed a young Asian American kid dressed up like his favorite hero, Superman, and enjoying his Happy Meal.

      Kinda obvious to me, but then again, I’ve seen this happen with three generations of Asian Americans.

      (Add the obligatory reminder that these are to a great extent politically constructed identities to gain more power, coalitions and clout. That’s the whole thing about Third World PeoplePeople of Color BIPOCpeople of the global majority terminology.)

    56. 56.

      guachi

      I’ve been playing around with that WaPo link to the changes in the Census data for HOURS. It has data down to the Census district. You can compare data from 2020 and 1990. The only real negative is that “mixed race” wasn’t a choice in 1990.

      E.g. on the changes – the tract in Philadelphia where my father was born in 1947 (in Port Richmond. Quite poor) was 99% white 30 years ago. 78% now. Change mostly Hispanic from 0% to 12%.

      Tract I lived at in Laurel, MD from 2008-2013 – 87% to 19% white from ’90-’20. 6% to 51% Black.

    57. 57.

      gwangung

      @Roger Moore:Seriously, lumping people from China and India into the same box makes no sense; we do it as a relic of the way European colonialists saw the world.

      Ah, typical white person action, trying to take credit for the work of non-white people. We did it ourselves, purposefully, to gain numbers and clout. (I oughta know…while I wasn’t in the room where it happened, I was just outside).

