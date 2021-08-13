Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Good Work

by | 37 Comments

The percentage of American families with kids who report not having enough to eat fell dramatically after the first child tax credit payments were distributed last month, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The government’s finding shows that the monthly payments are having a major and immediate impact on millions of households, potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s push to extend the tax credit past the end of this year, when it is set to expire…

The monthly payments of up to $300 for each kid under five and up to $250 for each kid under 18 are the result of one of the most sweeping provisions in the American Rescue Plan, though the policy did not garner much media attention at the time. The payments are set to continue each month through December.

Before the first tranche of tax credit payments hit bank accounts in mid-July, about 11 percent of households with children reported that they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat in the past week. After the money went out, the rate dropped to just over 8 percent — a decrease of nearly 24 percent — and the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the pandemic…

Other factors that are very likely contributing to the decline: An improving economy and also special pandemic food aid payments that kids have received in recent months to help make up for meals missed at school last year…

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      evodevo

      “How Chuck’s keeping Dems in array — for now”

      Good…I never trusted Bernie to help out when it was needed…time for him to step up…

    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      Not the happiest of news this morning, but I thought it was worth sharing.

      scott immordino (@ScottImmordino) tweeted at 1:02 AM on Fri, Aug 13, 2021:

      Unconfirmed reports from here in Georgia that President Carter is in hospice care and in his last hours or days. Please pray that he may have a painless and peaceful transition to the God he taught us all to love with justice and with action, and may Jesus welcome him with joy.

      (https://twitter.com/ScottImmordino/status/1426061541569351680?s=03)

      If this is true, may his passing be easy, and may he be remembered for all the great things he did for his community, for our nation, and for the world. 🙏

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      A couple of days ago, I mentioned in comments that my hubby’s aunt (who lives about 30 miles from us here in FL) caught COVID at a rehab center where she was recovering from shoulder surgery. She’s fully vaccinated (Pfizer), but is 80 and has multiple comorbidities, including diabetes and preexisting O2 dependence. She was admitted to the hospital’s COVID ICU unit with pneumonia.

      Well, yesterday, she called me on the phone, and she sounded great! TBH, when I saw her name come up on my phone, I figured it was someone from the hospital using her phone so she could Facetime relatives to say goodbye.  But no, she says she believes she’ll be discharged next week, and she was calling to see if I could be there when she gets home to help her get settled, do some grocery shopping, etc.

      COVID is unpredictable, so I don’t assume she’s out of the woods, but she sounded strong. Bottom line: the vaccines are a fucking miracle. I do not believe she would have a chance if she wasn’t fully vaccinated. Everyone needs to get the damned shots!

    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      @Matt McIrvin: so true. And I’m so happy for him that he got to see Georgia elect 2 amazing Senators, and his old friend as President! I think i had had somewhere – probably here – that Biden was among the first to support Carter’s Presidential campaign.

    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      @Betty Cracker: awesome news! I was hoping the vaccine would help her recover, but Florida being what it is with the DeSantis nonsense, I figured you’d know better what was going on, on the ground. Happy to hear it!

    8. 8.

      debbie

      I want these pro-family, pro-child, pro-Christian governors called out for their true selves. They make my pro-family, pro-child, pro-Christian governor (DeWine) look good in comparison.

    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      @Betty Cracker:  That is happy and good news and very encouraging for we who have been vaccinated and continue to be careful and still worry all the time about catching Covid and dying.

    11. 11.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @Betty Cracker: Amazing! Hope she keeps healing. Yay vaccines!

      @debbie: Seconded. I also want our irish catholic old man dork president called out as the pro-family, pro-child man he is. I am sick of these forced birthers claiming they care about life. Last I checked, children spend a lot more time growing outside the womb than they do in it.

    12. 12.

      John S.

      Unfortunately it would seem that our useless media are intent on ignoring the good works President Biden has done and are focused on blaming him for what is happening in Afghanistan.

      Bush Jr. started that debacle and made it worse with his adventures in Iraq. TFG set the withdrawal timeline while playing footsie with the Taliban. But there is nary a mention of either of them. Funny that.

    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Shocking news that hungry poor people will use extra money to buy food for their hungry kids.  Just shocking.  Uncle Joe should tell the GQP and economic reporters where he learned this!!

      Great news BC!

      Cheers,

      Scott.

    21. 21.

      Princess

      @John S.: I don’t believe the average American gives one F* about what happens in Afghanistan. Rightly or wrongly. I know the press will try to make them care now.

    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @John S.: Some of the usual suspects are portraying that way for sure. I don’t think the bogus narrative will stick to Biden unless the shit-show currently underway there goes sideways in a way that costs American lives. Also, I wonder if this kind of thing is a smokescreen (via NYT):

      WASHINGTON — American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group takes over the country’s government and ever wants to receive foreign aid, three American officials said.

      Are they seriously planning on maintaining a diplomatic presence? That seems nuts to me. I figured previous statements to that effect were bravado to provide cover. I’m hoping that behind the scenes, they are getting the hell out of Dodge along with every Afghanistan citizen who assisted the US and now wants to leave too.

    26. 26.

      MJS

      @Betty Cracker: My understanding is that the request for assurances was that there would be no attack while the embassy was being evacuated. I didn’t get the sense that the plan is to maintain an embassy there. But I could be wrong.

    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      COVID is unpredictable, so I don’t assume she’s out of the woods, but she sounded strong. Bottom line: the vaccines are a fucking miracle. I do not believe she would have a chance if she wasn’t fully vaccinated. Everyone needs to get the damned shots!

      Great news, Betty!  And yeah, the vaccines are miraculous. Not bulletproof, but on an individual level, they tilt the odds way heavily in your favor if you’re exposed to the virus.  And if everyone would just get the damned shot, this plague would die out for lack of susceptible hosts.

      Governors like DeSantis and Abbott are traitors, as far as I’m concerned. We’re in a war against Covid, and they’ve chosen to side with Covid.  In a more just world, they’d spend the rest of their lives in Gitmo, along with the Covid enablers elsewhere in the GQP, not to mention Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, etc.

    31. 31.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @Betty Cracker: So glad to hear this.  We were in a somewhat similar situation – my spouse had knee replacement surgery last month — it was slow going for him to recuperate, so the hospital recommended a rehab facility.  It was awful — we were deathly afraid of catching COVID, even in Maryland, and there were things like alarms continually going off because they were broken.  We discharged him after two hours and went to a mobility-accessible hotel room with the PT coming to us.  He’s now at home and doing fine.

    32. 32.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I would also like to see every Afghan citizen  who helped the U.S. brought out of the country. But there are too many, and at best we will only evacuate a small fraction of them.

    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @MJS: They have been saying for months that the US will continue to have a working embassy and will work with the country after the pullout.  Of course, the extent and kinds of interactions will depend on the situation there.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

    35. 35.

      SFAW

      @John S.:

      But there is nary a mention of either of them. Funny that.

      You’re probably one of those libtards who thinks the media give Obama too much credit for the Trump recovery, or give Obama insufficient blame for the post-Katrina disaster, or gave President Gore insufficient blame for 9/11.

      OK, so maybe my “parallel structure” isn’t exactly parallel. But you get the idea. Libtard.

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @evodevo: A year ago, Chuck Schumer would have had a hard time getting elected dogcatcher in these parts. Thanks to the elections of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Schumer is now a renowned legislative strategist and tactician.

    37. 37.

      SFAW

      @dr. bloor:

      Well, we always knew Gottheimer and Cuellar are DINO assholes, but I’m disappointed in Jared Golden. Maybe Seth Moulton (who was being dickish enough toward the Speaker a few years ago, but has since changed his tune) should sit Golden down and “chat.” Don’t know anything about the other “moderates.”

