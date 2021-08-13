We did it! We raised the $25,000 for Four Directions!

We did our part to help get the joint effort of Four Directions and Fair Fight off to a great start.

It really does take a village. Balloon Juice commenters. Balloon Juice lurkers. Cole’s twitter followers. DougJ’s twitter followers. Every single person who stepped up and generously offered to match donations in either a special thread, or in the comments.

Whether you gave $5 once or whether you ponied up for every special match that came along, you are all amazing!

I can’t wait to see what comes of this new partnership!

I really love that we are making a difference.

Update: We have not heard yet whether our $25,000 will be matched by the possible external match-er. Four Directions is waiting to have that conversation with the potential match-er until the video about the native vote and FOUR DIRECTIONS is out, which should be any day now. Perhaps the case for matching can be better made with an amazing video about native vote in hand, along with our $25,000?