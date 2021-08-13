Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four Directions – We Did It!

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We did it!  We raised the $25,000 for Four Directions!

We did our part to help get the joint effort of Four Directions and Fair Fight off to a great start.

It really does take a village.  Balloon Juice commenters.  Balloon Juice lurkers.  Cole’s twitter followers. DougJ’s twitter followers.  Every single person who stepped up and generously offered to match donations in either a special thread, or in the comments.

Whether you gave $5 once or whether you ponied up for every special match that came along, you are all amazing!

I can’t wait to see what comes of this new partnership!

I really love that we are making a difference.

Update:  We have not heard yet whether our $25,000 will be matched by the possible external match-er.  Four Directions is waiting to have that conversation with the potential match-er until the video about the native vote and FOUR DIRECTIONS is out, which should be any day now.  Perhaps the case for matching can be better made  with an amazing video about native vote in hand, along with our $25,000?

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The thermometer will come down as soon as this post moves off the front page.  Not asking for more donations, just wanting to give everyone the chance to see the thermometer and know that we are contributing to something great.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      You did a great job, WaterGirl. 3 cheers at minimum for you!

      Maybe we will have to do some Georgia meetups to get jackals together and out canvassing. Covid interfered with our plans to head up to Maine last summer and canvass against Senator Furrowed Brow. Alas.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I had been waiting to post this “We Did It!” thread because I wanted to include the amazing new 30-second video, produced by Fair Fight, about the native vote and FOUR DIRECTIONS.

      It was supposed to be unembargoed at any moment, but everything always takes longer than we think.  Except our fundraising effort this time – we met the goal 4 days early! :-)

      I’ll post the new video in a separate thread as soon as it comes out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      I really love that we are making a difference.

      This is one of the things I deeply appreciate about this place.  At least as far back as early 2010, when we were all making those PTDB calls to our Congresspersons to get the ACA through, we’ve been doing things to try to make a difference. Raising money and writing postcards for candidates, and stuff like this.

      Not bad for an almost-top-10,000 blog. :-)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Thanks, WaterGirl, for putting together the interactive post and Zoom and coordinating the matches to empty our wallets in the best way possible! Way to go, everyone!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mali muso

      Yay team! A million points of light and all that. It feels good to be doing something concrete and actionable to counteract the feelings of existential despair that often well up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: Thank you for the reminder!  I am in touch with Lewis nearly every day, hoping to get word on that, I can’t believe I forgot to include that.

      I will add that up top in a minute.

      Added!

      Still waiting to hear whether our $25,000 will be matched by the possible external match-er.  Four Directions is waiting to have that conversation until the video about the native vote and FOUR DIRECTIONS is out, which should be any day now.  Perhaps the case for matching can be better made  with an amazing video about native vote in hand, along with our $25,000?

      Reply

