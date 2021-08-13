.@Schwarzenegger: “There is a virus here, it kills people. The only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, wear masks, (etc) and not just think ‘well my freedom is being disturbed here.’ No. Screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligation and responsibilities.” https://t.co/3Bbtv2Ad2q — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) August 11, 2021





For those wondering: The 3rd dose should be given 28 days or later after the 2nd doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The amended EUAs don't spell out in detail who is eligible — solid organ transplant recipients & people who are equivalently immunocompromised. https://t.co/atdFbokGcF — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 13, 2021

With the first vaccinations I had to wait behind “essential workers” like bartenders & real estate agents, behind everyone over 65, & was lumped together w people whose health problem was smoking This is smarter, bc we’re more likely to be hosts for mutations to new variants https://t.co/vLtUR2rh29 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 13, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 rose +29.6% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/OzuTZwwc0Z — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 13, 2021

The United States is now reporting 122,788 new coronavirus cases per day, the highest seven-day average since February 5, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 12, 2021

The US reported +143,537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the highest number since January 30, bringing the total to over 37.2 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 125,557 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/I1w2kktSlm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 13, 2021

India reports 40,120 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/8nXndY3GGS pic.twitter.com/zhi40sxO0P — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies – ruling party chief https://t.co/La5dKGxcii pic.twitter.com/Z5xFHLjDNw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

India expects to get about 266 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, the president of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said on Friday. Late last month, a senior government official told reporters that the government could only count on getting about 150 million doses in August. Since then, India’s drug regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine – though the company has not yet committed to a delivery schedule – and commercial production of Russia’s Sputnik V in India could start too… Writing in a column for the Times of India daily, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, credited Modi for making it easier for vaccine makers to get approval. “Among the many significant decisions taken by the PM is simplifying compulsory licensing policy to speed up vaccine production,” Nadda wrote… India wants to vaccinate its entire adult population of 944 million by the end of this year. It has so far administered 528.6 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 44% of its adults, while 12% have had the required two doses. India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, thanks to the Serum Institute of India. The company stopped all exports of COVID-19 shots in April as the government asked it to divert supplies to the domestic inoculation drive as infections surged… India has reported 32.11 million COVID-19 infections, the most after the United States, with about 430,000 deaths, though experts say these are gross underestimates.

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but it’s still vacation season in Japan and many people are ignoring government requests to avoid travel and gathering at bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes. Japan’s daily COVID-19 cases have topped 10,000. https://t.co/JdTRM114BF — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2021

South Koreans told to cut holiday travel, work remotely amid rising COVID wave https://t.co/iH0jwfqNlq pic.twitter.com/PSyxyz6Brk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

Thailand reports second day of record coronavirus cases https://t.co/vrq0j5S3mX pic.twitter.com/Ubm5jyE6Zv — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

Indonesian ferry turns floating isolation centre for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/Ihobm3Ge7O pic.twitter.com/CWQ6kn9mWI — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

Philippines extends travel ban for 10 countries over Delta concerns https://t.co/bM8KZqziGx pic.twitter.com/kSmVPT3Pnm — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

More defense personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help ensure compliance of lockdown rules as officials warned of a surge in cases in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet https://t.co/GxmJTGtKE8 pic.twitter.com/BcL5AwRyEp — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

Australia is seeing a surge in #DeltaVariant driven #COVID19 — and 15% of hospital admissions in Sydney are children.

15%.https://t.co/flnk165v8H — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 12, 2021

'Russia has confirmed 6,512,859 cases of #COVID19 and 167,241 deaths, according to the national #coronavirus information center. Russia’s total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus #pandemic is around 531,000.'https://t.co/tlnwg3IhQo pic.twitter.com/oYdByFgW6i — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 12, 2021

Russia reported 21,932 new coronavirus cases and a new pandemic record of 808 deaths on Thursday https://t.co/MQOW2WrJhS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 12, 2021

Germany fears thousands got saline injection, not Covid vaccine from nurse https://t.co/tUJLFy2ArU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 12, 2021

British scientists warn that summer fun after the lifting of pandemic restrictions will lead to a fall spike in COVID-19 cases unless enough people are vaccinated. https://t.co/CKHlsqS5hW — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) August 12, 2021

Global Opinions: Africa’s vaccine shortages and the global apathy about protecting Black lives https://t.co/CEQj24mScP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 10, 2021

An in-depth examination of lung damage caused by Covid19 has opened a new window of scientific understanding https://t.co/BVRdl1SucT via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 12, 2021

Those who are pregnant should get vaccinated against Covid-19, the CDC recommended on Wednesday. New research shows the shots do not increase risk of miscarriage, the agency said. https://t.co/RQCQqb6bhI — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 12, 2021

Delta deaths.

With rare exceptions, people we have lost unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/gX5TeAOHIh — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 12, 2021

Florida & Texas account for nearly 40% of new coronavirus hospitalizations. In central Florida 30 children are hospitalized, 6 in intensive care. In Houston, a health official warns if the surge continues “there's no way my hospital can handle this” https://t.co/G4wnFijEwC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 12, 2021

People entering New Orleans indoor venues like restaurants and music halls will soon have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test, the mayor says. Louisiana is a virus hot spot and has among the nation's worst vaccination rates. https://t.co/f81qGcyj4A — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2021

Genuinely good news:

Chicago health officials say Lollapalooza was not a superspreader event, with 203 coronavirus cases linked to the four-day music festival and no hospitalizations or deaths. Attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. https://t.co/0uoRpjIwDi — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2021

Thread:

South Dakota has had a massive amount of infections Just massive More than half of all South Dakotans have likely been previously infected Causing enormous suffering for the people of South Dakota Here are death rates for SD versus ND and Wyoming pic.twitter.com/wklw084i2x — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 13, 2021

So, probably 75% – 80% of all South Dakotans have some immunity to SARS-CoV2 Likely among the highest in US So that's interesting But what’s the stress test? The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally! It brings 500K – 600K people together in South Dakota 5/8https://t.co/rMJd6lEHcy — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 13, 2021