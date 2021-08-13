Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 12-13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 12-13

by

India expects to get about 266 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, the president of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said on Friday.

Late last month, a senior government official told reporters that the government could only count on getting about 150 million doses in August.

Since then, India’s drug regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine – though the company has not yet committed to a delivery schedule – and commercial production of Russia’s Sputnik V in India could start too…

Writing in a column for the Times of India daily, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, credited Modi for making it easier for vaccine makers to get approval.

“Among the many significant decisions taken by the PM is simplifying compulsory licensing policy to speed up vaccine production,” Nadda wrote…

India wants to vaccinate its entire adult population of 944 million by the end of this year. It has so far administered 528.6 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 44% of its adults, while 12% have had the required two doses.

India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, thanks to the Serum Institute of India. The company stopped all exports of COVID-19 shots in April as the government asked it to divert supplies to the domestic inoculation drive as infections surged…

India has reported 32.11 million COVID-19 infections, the most after the United States, with about 430,000 deaths, though experts say these are gross underestimates.

Genuinely good news:

Thread:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY website says 145 new cases on 8/12, 4.5% test positivity. According to the CDC Covid tracker we’re a High Risk county now.

      177 new cases based on NYS Dept of Health website.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/12 China reported 47 new domestic confirmed cases (13 previously asymptomatic), 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases & 1 domestic suspect case.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild, a Chinese national), at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. 5 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 49 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 zone & 3 sites at Ruili, & 1 village at Longchuan County, remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 26 new domestic confirmed cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 719 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 8/4. 5 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 199 active domestic confirmed (45 mild & 154 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 9 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 25 new domestic confirmed cases (12 mild, 12 moderate & 1 serious), 14 have already been under quarantine, 3 at fever clinic & 8 from mass screening. Of the 37 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/11, 35 are traced close contacts (but only 28 of whom were already under centralized quarantine), & 2 were identified via mass screening or at fever clinic (though both have been staying home since 8/1). 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 506 active domestic confirmed (101 mild, 364 moderate, 27 serious & 14 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 2 High Risk zones have been expanded, & 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 7 sub-districts have been elevated to High Risk, & 1 High Risk zone has been expanded to include the entire township. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 27 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk (some have been expanded).
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently are 105 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. All areas in the city has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 village & 1 residential compound were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 2 residential compounds have been re-designated as Low Risk. 5 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/8 & 8/9, respectively. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Henan Province reported 14 new domestic confirmed (12 previously asymptomatic), 2 new domestic asymptomatic & 1 new domestic suspect cases. There are currently 151 active domestic confirmed, 2 active domestic asymptomatic & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 11 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all 4 new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 136 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhumadian reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic suspect cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan, & 1 active domestic suspect case in the city. 5 villages remain at High Risk & 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Kaifeng reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic). There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • Anyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (the previously asymptomatic case there). There is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

       

      Hubei Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed & 72 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Huanggang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 2 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 35 active domestic confirmed & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 40 active domestic confirmed & 48 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/12, China reported 52 new imported confirmed cases (20 previously asymptomatic), 29 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 17 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 7 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Malaysia & 1 each from the US, the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Japan; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines; the case from the UK arrived at Guangzhou on 7/24, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & had tested negative multiple times, the case was released from centralized quarantine on 8/7 & entered 7 days of home quarantine & continued to test negative, the case was released from home quarantine on 8/7, developed fever on 8/11 & tested positive on the same day, 107 close contacts have been traced & have all tested negative so far
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese national returning from the US
      • Guangxi Province (location not specified) – 7 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia, Senegal (via Paris CdG), the UAE, the Netherlands & the US
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed case (both previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Thailand; 8 asymptomatic cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt, 2 from Cambodia & 1 from Thailand
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Yantai in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from South Korea
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Portugal
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Morocco & 1 each from Bahrain, Egypt, Rwanda & South Sudan
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuzhong in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; the case had arrived at Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region on 7/17, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/1 the case too a train back to Wuzhong & entered 14 days of home quarantine

       

      Overall in China, 51 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 33 were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 3,716 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,884 active confirmed cases in the country (733 imported), 62 in serious condition (12 imported), 499 active asymptomatic cases (391 imported), 3 suspect cases (2 imported). 48,244 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/12, 1,832.45M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.212M doses in the past 24 hrs. 777.056M individuals have been fully vaccinated in the country, or 55% of the population.

      On 8/13, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive case, all imported (1 each from Switzerland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & the US).

      Brachiator

      On a morning AM Southern California radio show, a 20 something intern noted that people she knew were paying as much as $200 for faked Covid vaccination cards.

      It has become a stubborn ego thing for a small group of people. The intern quoted one person as saying “If I haven’t got the virus by now, I am never going to get it. And no one can make me get the vaccine.”

      The defiance is now the entire point.

      Reply

