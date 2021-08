I was in a mood all day. I had a headache, it rained all day, and everything pissed me off. On the upside, as I noted elsewhere, I did learn how to tell the difference between male and female frogs, and it is not, as I guessed, little green balls, but that male frogs croak. Same with toads. So he is, in fact, Mr. Frog, and not Miss or Mrs. Frog.

Here is Mr. Frog, and my mom was quite excited about this one for whatever reason:

Be good to one another.