Japanese couple taking a mirror selfie, 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ofWcCeyotZ
— Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) August 9, 2021
One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions I’ve ever made: selecting my vice president. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend on this journey. Thanks @VP for all you do. pic.twitter.com/Daxy2jj1eM
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 11, 2021
Bridges, roads and broadband … high speed internet gets a slice of $1 trillion infrastructure plan. @tarbel explains how far that money will go. https://t.co/eKwYnb83sY
— AP Business News (@APBusiness) August 11, 2021
Opinion: Biden defies expectations. Again. https://t.co/R6NzNCstDu
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 11, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings