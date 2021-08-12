Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Looking Good

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      WereBear

      I am thoroughly tired with the paywalls on the FNYT and WaPo. Because every time I use up my limited passes to appreciate a well-crafted, informative, and accurate article, the next time is getting trapped into short click-baitey crap.

      It really is an abusive relationship. Editorials — eh, I expect it. But now it seems like everything is an opinion.

      Grateful Biden, Harris, and the rest of his administration is just doing what they said they would do :)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      😂😂😂

       

      11thHourShade (@11thhourshade) tweeted at 11:38 PM on Wed, Aug 11, 2021:
      Brian Williams rocked Rudy4doing video greeting cards4money: “Throw in a little extra&maybe he’ll do that trick where produces the drippy brown goo! Think about it. How many personal greetings are U going2get in your lifetime from ppl under federal investigation? #11thHourShade😂 https://t.co/m8J32BquZn
      (https://twitter.com/11thhourshade/status/1425678104924667906?s=03)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: It’ll be interesting to see how the primary shakes out between Fried and Crist. They’re the only serious candidates so far, AFAIK. Both are problematic in different ways. I’d personally prefer Fried but think it’s likely Crist has a better chance to win.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Morning tuneage (of a sort). Tchaikovsky weeps.

      :)

      (And while on the subject how is it no one – AFAIK – has composed a series of novels or a TV show titled Tchaikovsky, P.I.?)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      A Ghost to Most

      Joe’s doing really good. Congress as well, considering. The GOP is imploding. Now, how do you deprogram 100 million gullible rubes that churches created, and Murdoch and Agent Orange grifted?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      marklar

      @WereBear: I read a tip yesterday that suggested linking to the NYT and WaPo through a public library.  Don’t know if it works (I link to it through work), but it’s worth a try!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      stinger

      Thank you for this post, Anne Laurie. Biden, Harris, and 100(and 53)-yr-old selfies! Great way to start the day.

      Reply

