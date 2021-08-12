From persistent commentor PsiFighter37:

Only a week out!

Figured I would reach out again and see if there was still interest. I know that with Delta, perhaps there is less appetite to consider a meetup, but I am comfortable so long as everyone is vaccinated (which, knowing the Juicers, I would assume this to be the case).

I should be free to meet anytime after 6PM, and based on Google Maps, I am told I am at the intersection of the Central Business District and North Capitol Hill section of Denver.

My only request – a spot with a good beer selection! A couple spots that look like that could work are the Thirsty Lion or Freshcraft – but I am happy to defer to the preferences of the locals.

Hopefully there’s enough interest – but I understand if folks are a bit more cautious nowadays.