From persistent commentor PsiFighter37:
Only a week out!
Figured I would reach out again and see if there was still interest. I know that with Delta, perhaps there is less appetite to consider a meetup, but I am comfortable so long as everyone is vaccinated (which, knowing the Juicers, I would assume this to be the case).
I should be free to meet anytime after 6PM, and based on Google Maps, I am told I am at the intersection of the Central Business District and North Capitol Hill section of Denver.
My only request – a spot with a good beer selection! A couple spots that look like that could work are the Thirsty Lion or Freshcraft – but I am happy to defer to the preferences of the locals.
Hopefully there’s enough interest – but I understand if folks are a bit more cautious nowadays.
Leave a comment if you’re game, or email me at the ‘Contact Us’ link and I’ll forward your message.
