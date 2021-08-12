Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Readership Capture: Denver Meet-Up, Wednesday, August 18th?

Readership Capture: Denver Meet-Up, Wednesday, August 18th?

From persistent commentor PsiFighter37:

Only a week out!

Figured I would reach out again and see if there was still interest. I know that with Delta, perhaps there is less appetite to consider a meetup, but I am comfortable so long as everyone is vaccinated (which, knowing the Juicers, I would assume this to be the case).

I should be free to meet anytime after 6PM, and based on Google Maps, I am told I am at the intersection of the Central Business District and North Capitol Hill section of Denver.

My only request – a spot with a good beer selection! A couple spots that look like that could work are the Thirsty Lion or Freshcraft – but I am happy to defer to the preferences of the locals.

Hopefully there’s enough interest – but I understand if folks are a bit more cautious nowadays.

Leave a comment if you’re game, or email me at the ‘Contact Us’ link and I’ll forward your message.

  • dr. bloor
  • Gbbalto
  • hedgehog the occasional commenter
  • Ksmiami
  • Nate Combs

    5Comments

    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      From persistent commentor PsiFighter37

      Seems like there should be some sort of treatment for this condition.

    5. 5.

      hedgehog the occasional commenter

      I’m in! Any of the above sound good. Don’t have experience of any but Wynkoop, willing to try new.

