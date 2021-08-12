I thought we might have a thread for all the lurkers out there.

When you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes awhile for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone. Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it. So it’s not surprising that first comments don’t get replied too.

So I thought we would try this open thread where I can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice! Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.