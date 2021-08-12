Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Hey, Lurkers!

I thought we might have a thread for all the lurkers out there.

When you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes awhile for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone.  Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it.  So it’s not surprising that first comments don’t get replied too.

So I thought we would try this open thread where I can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice!  Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      cain

      first comment !!lol – just kidding. heh.​
       
      ETA – whoa it really is the first comment.. should have waited longer – I could have gotten #2, hell I could have been a contender. :P

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve been so scarce around here lately that I almost qualify as a lurker. Big welcome to all the commenting newcomers.

      Came here to note that the glorious Lauren Bacall left us seven years ago today. She was gorgeous even as an old woman.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Apropos of nothing…

      I added a category called Find Mr. Frog and added it to John’s 3 frog posts.  You can click on that in any post to see *all of the Find Mr. Frog posts.

      I also added a link to the Find Mr. Frog category under Featuring in the sidebar.

      *Well, you can see all of them if John remembers to add the category when he puts these up. :-)

      I think we could also post a comment in the next day’s thread about where to find the frog in the previous day.  All it takes is making a block quote box with the description of the location in it, and then assigning white as the text color for the description.

      Then no one sees it unless they want to, but anyone can see it by simply highlighting the text, which you can then see against the darker background of the highlighting.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceCB: We used to say about IT people at the university that you could put 10 of us in a room and get 11 different opinions.

      Maybe that’s why I feel at home here.

    14. 14.

      Caphilldcne

      Rarely comment but I generally read most everything. Thanks for this full service blog!  Now back to work. But I am going to Rehoboth beach tomorrow for 2 days so that’ll be fun. And yes I plan to stay out of crowds and keep mostly outside.

    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Then no one sees it unless they want to, but anyone can see it by simply highlighting the text, which you can then see against the darker background of the highlighting.

      Sadly, can’t (or don’t know how to) do that on the phone. And so far, the only frog I’ve found is the stone sculpture. So I guess I’ll continue in amphignorance.

    21. 21.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: All it takes is making a block quote box with the description of the location in it, and then assigning white as the text color for the description.

      I thought we’d agreed to translate the location into Klingon, rot-13 it, and then hex-encode the characters.

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yes, I do believe that Mr. Frog would be very difficult nearly impossible to find on a phone.

      How is your new tablet or laptop plan coming?  I would highly recommend a laptop over a table because there are so many more things one can do with BJ on a laptop.

      Like highlighting, for instance.  Copying is much easier.

      Like Ctrl-F to search for a word or a number, or your nym, to see if anyone has replied, or to see if a particular commenter has updated all of us on their particular situation.

    25. 25.

      thunter2309

      Normally lurking but I will rehash the time my dog made it to the big time.  Poor Sunny grew old gracefully and passed away ~4 years ago peacefully at home.  Still miss her but the memories are all positive.  She was great dog and always loved being outside and puzzling on ways to get out of the yard.  Order of preference.  Freedom, food, family. :)   2+3 (and some patience) exceeded 1

      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2009/12/14/a-pet-resuce-story/

    29. 29.

      Whereaway

      I’ve been reading Balloon-Juice since John was a republican.   Took a break from political blogs in the early -aughts, and when I returned a couple of years later he was a democrat, thus showing my belief that he was the sanest person in the republican blogosphere true…

      Read daily, but have made less than a dozen comments over the years.

    30. 30.

      Beisbol Houligan

      @WaterGirl:  Basically, I like like watching two sports, baseball and soccer, so the nym combines them both. Plus, being Mexican on my mother’s side, I used the Spanish to honor her. And it also rolls off the tongue rather nicely, I think.

    34. 34.

      Other Other Other John

      I’ve been reading this site practically daily since… geesh… ’02? late ’01? And commented…. five times? At this point I’ve read more words by John Cole and probably half the other front pagers than any other human, i’d bet, including logorrheic novelists like Neal Stephenson. No pressure or nothin’. Thank you for being here – all you front pagers and regular commenters.

    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      @Caphilldcne: After your beach vacation, come back and tell us where your nym comes from.

      Totally guessing, of course, but I’ve always assumed they work on or near Capitol Hill and live in the northeast quadrant of Washington, D.C. I hope the real explanation is spicier than that, though!

    41. 41.

      CindyH

      I have commented a few times, but am mostly a lurker.  Kay and rikyrah usually express what I would comment, so I just leave it to them.  :)

    43. 43.

      weasel

      Not exactly a lurker, but comments are at least a year apart so might as well be.  Have been using this nym since the BBS days

    46. 46.

      Deep Southerner

      I’ve commented before, but it’s been a while. So this is a test

       

      ETA: I’ll be damned. Still works, apparently.

    48. 48.

      Anotherlurker

      I greatly appreciate the depth and variety of knowledge and opinions here on BJ.  I find this welcoming space to be a good place to start my research on various current events topics.

    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: I don’t see why not!

      I clicked on the photo at the link, saw that the post was from Dec 2009, and then it just took a minute to look through Dec 2009 pics in the media library – because you can view them by month.

    57. 57.

      Ryan G

      I don’t think I’ve commented in several years… long enough that this login isn’t in my password manager, at least. Or my previous password manager. And I’ve probably gone through four email addresses since then at least. So this will be starting from scratch either way.

      ps Huh, it looks like I don’t need a password. Neat. I’m going to try to impersonate myself.

    59. 59.

      Mercy

      Lurk, lurk!

      I read daily but seldom manage to hit a thread in real time. My two cats are BJ rescues. They came to me as wee kittens in September 2016 and were major contributors to my sanity through that awful winter.

      Also discovered the Mary Bennet: Mage books through you guys. My mother and I devoured them at breakneck speed.

      I am delighted to be part of this community, even if in frequent silence.

    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @Ryan G: This is the only comment that comes up with your email address.  If you want me to find your old nyms, you can send me your previous email addresses and I can look.

      My email is my nym at balloon-juice.com

    66. 66.

      BobinPDX

      Total lurker here.  Have only commented 3 or 4 times.  Been here for a long time.  I remember the mustard conundrum, and when Rosie came into the house.

    68. 68.

      WaitingForMountainLife

      Longtime lurker here – I’ve also been lurking since John was a republican. I do fit right in with the pets though – 2 cats and a dog that looks a bit like Lily.

    69. 69.

      lowtechcyclist

      @weasel:

      Have been using this nym since the BBS days

      Did you ever play any Diplomacy on AOL?  Back in the mid-1990s I was in a game or two with someone with that nym.

    72. 72.

      mali muso

      Semi-lurker here.  I read daily but don’t always hit the threads in time to comment or don’t have anything to add that hasn’t been said.  I drifted over here from the GOS sometime in the early days following the 08 Obama victory when the other place became a shit-show.  And have stayed ever since. :)

    76. 76.

      Carol Van Natta

      I read B-J nearly every day, and comment nearly every year. I’m a pro-grade slacker.

      In my defense, the Calamity Fairy found me a couple of years ago and keeps coming back like Edward Gorey’s doubtful guest. Life changes galore during pandemic months, though thankfully, none of the bad ones caused by the ‘Rona itself. Estates to settle, remodeling supervision to finish, and very late books to write. Especially the latter, so I must lurk back to my writing cave again.

    78. 78.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: I am too lazy.

      Weren’t you the person who, during the site migration, filtered down the rotating tag list to under 10 megabytes? That wasn’t the action of a lazy person.

    80. 80.

      Mike Molloy

      This might be my first ever comment; if not I’m sure it’s first 3 or so.  I read the posts daily, but like a couple de-lurkers above, I find the comment threads grow too fast for me to keep up, one reason for my not commenting.

      Cole had a post a few weeks back about what TV people are watching, and I wanted to mention that I’ve been watching the Turkish historical melodrama he recommended, Ertugrul.  (Which is great btw, thanks for the rec!)  Seemed like the discussion moved off of that pretty quickly though.

      Anyhoo, I appreciate the chance to delurk.  Hello!

    83. 83.

      eddie blake

      greetings and salutations, lurkers.

      i tend to get to the threads late, but i know i should comment more when possible.

    85. 85.

      WaterGirl

      @Mike Molloy: Yeah, I think it can be easier to feel more a part of a thread if you join in early and can take part in the back-and-forth.

      I supposed one strategy would be to catch a thread when it’s posted and then jump on the moving train. :-)

    89. 89.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​

      Hey guys, we are all hosting this lurker party, right?

      Where is the rest of the welcoming committee? :-)

       
      Been in the wind. :)

      Much love to the lurkers!

    91. 91.

      WaterGirl

      @Joe Shambeaux:  Yeah, I like to think we all have something different to offer.  I’m not the amazingly well-read literary person, or the science person who can help us understand viruses and vaccines, or the witty person who can make everybody laugh.

      But I like to think we all bring something to the table.

      So jump in!

    92. 92.

      Edmund Dantes

      I was a regular commenter for a long time back in the pre-Schiavo awakening for John.

      I went dormant for awhile during the Obama years commenting fairly sporadically  (but still reading everything) as life was pretty hectic with jobs, moving around, starting a family, have become more active again as things have settled down personally.

