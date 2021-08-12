Remember when Republicans fear mongered with hysterical ads that Democrats would defund the police and emergencies would go un-responded to? Well thanks to DeSantis, you’ll now have trouble getting through to 911 in Florida because he opted to let a pandemic surge uncontrollably. https://t.co/crXkKJqwVi

Assuming Trump isn’t around to contest it. Assuming DeSantis is still around…

lots of people dunk on DeSantis for being terrible on Covid. But this is a deep systematic look at the record and it's pretty devastating https://t.co/9meYTwDs4z via @TPM

… The proof is in the pudding: Florida’s case rate has jumped 60 percent over the past two weeks.

A dive beneath the surface of that data further shows the real catastrophe that’s unfolding. After all, with vaccinations protecting most people from severe illness, case counts themselves only say so much. But Florida hospitalizations have also been steadily rising, hitting 14,787 on Tuesday…

If Florida were a foreign country, the feds would consider banning travel from it, said Dr. Johnathan Reiner of the George Washington University School of Medicine, referring to the COVID-19 situation in the state this weekend.

“The viral load in Florida is so high right now, there are really only two places on the planet where it’s higher,” he told CNN. Those places, he added, are Botswana, and another U.S. state, Louisiana…