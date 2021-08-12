Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: DeathSantis Gets A Lock on the 2024 Death Cult Nomination

Open Thread: DeathSantis Gets A Lock on the 2024 Death Cult Nomination

by | 30 Comments

COVID-19 Coronavirus

Assuming Trump isn’t around to contest it. Assuming DeSantis is still around…

The proof is in the pudding: Florida’s case rate has jumped 60 percent over the past two weeks.

A dive beneath the surface of that data further shows the real catastrophe that’s unfolding. After all, with vaccinations protecting most people from severe illness, case counts themselves only say so much. But Florida hospitalizations have also been steadily rising, hitting 14,787 on Tuesday…

If Florida were a foreign country, the feds would consider banning travel from it, said Dr. Johnathan Reiner of the George Washington University School of Medicine, referring to the COVID-19 situation in the state this weekend.

“The viral load in Florida is so high right now, there are really only two places on the planet where it’s higher,” he told CNN. Those places, he added, are Botswana, and another U.S. state, Louisiana…


Next stop on the Trumpkin train: ‘Miracle cure’ + (probably) kickbacks!

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Nobody deserves a fall from grace more than this guy. I hope parents in Florida know who to blame when their kids come down with a virus that frightens doctors.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      DeSantis just looks so damn joyless… he’s mostly just authoritarian resentment, colored with a visceral thirst for power and the stench of impending chaos.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Anyone have a guess as to when an indictment might thunder down upon Gaetz, another reptilian Floridian?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      As long as the mediots insist on framing his homicidal negligence as “a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off,” he’s the frontrunner for the nomination in ’24.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      lots of people dunk on DeSantis for being terrible on Covid. But this is a deep systematic look at the record and it’s pretty devastating

      The crazy thing is that this is fine with the GOP death cult. They have made the calculation that their freedom and a roaring economy is worth a few deaths. Worth a lot of deaths. Worth countless deaths.

      And yeah, this Florida guy looks good for the GOP presidential nomination right now, even a possible VP choice if Trump runs again and doesn’t select Ivanka as his VP pick and prom date.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      I still have hopes that Abbott can come from behind, with Texas’ lower density being offset by its greater population and lower vaccination rate.

      Well, “hopes” isn’t really the right word…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JMG

      This is a guy who didn’t win by all that much in 2018 and is assumed to be bulletproof mainly because Washington political reporters assume “Republicans win” is the default state of American politics. I don’t believe the slogan “those of you who’re still alive here, we really owned those libs” is a particularly winning one.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article253442554.html

      Apparently realizing that he can’t dock school board members’ and superintendent’s salaries, he is calling on them to dock their own pay.

      Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration signaled earlier this week that it would slash the pay of Florida school superintendents and school board members who defy the governor on school masks .

      But now — as two Florida districts, including Broward County Public Schools, remain defiant — the governor’s office is acknowledging the state has no control over local employees’ pay. His spokesperson called on “activist, anti-science school board members” to dock their own salaries if the state follows through with financial sanctions against their district.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Not Florida, but that emergency petition to the Supreme Court by the students of Indiana University to block the vaccine requirement was turned down by Amy Coney Barrett.

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/12/politics/supreme-court-indiana-university-vaccine-mandate/index.html

      (CNN)Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined a request to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, signaling that similar policies going into effect amid a Covid-19 surge could pass legal muster.
      Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, acted alone without referring the matter to the full court.

      Barrett’s action marks the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on the legality of a mandate that private and public entities increasingly believe will combat the spread of Covid-19.
       

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      The media slobbering all over DeSantis for his covid strategy is all the more galling when you look at infection rates per capita over the course of the pandemic. Florida has been decidedly middle of the pack at all times, except during last summer’s surge and right now, both times when it’s been among the worst. The is NO point in the last 18 months where you could look at FL and marvel at how well they’re doing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MagdaInBlack

      I keep asking myself who gains from this, and I haven’t found an answer. But then I’m looking at it from a (relatively) sane point of view.

      Do I listen to too much Thom Hartmann?  Is it really, as he suggests, about crashing the economy so the GOP can take the White House next round?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Comrade Colette

      So this really belongs in the California governor recall election thread below, but it’s dead. My son turned 18 a couple of months ago and is registered to vote. Today we got our recall elections ballots in the mail. I had to apologize to him that his first-ever vote will be cast in this clusterfuck. He’s already unenthusiastic about voting or any other political action; I hope this doesn’t turn him off for good.

      ETA: at least the equally dumbass but less expensive recall effort for the San Francisco District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot for now. I begrudge every penny spent on this bullshit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anyway

      OT. Took the day off and went to the Phillies game with friends I hadn’t seen in a while. It was a hot day but we managed a little tailgating. Good game with some tension in the last out. So nice to hang out …

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @Anyway: always nice to see a fellow Philly neighbor; my base gave my wife and I tickets to a game back in 2017 when we first got here. Had a really nice time, but definitely agree that today was too dang hot.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      That’s not advice.

      And if you are looking at a religious angle, he has to be in direct contact with the devil. Although I can’t imagine that the devil wants Covid in hell, even he has standards.

      Reply

