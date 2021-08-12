Remember when Republicans fear mongered with hysterical ads that Democrats would defund the police and emergencies would go un-responded to? Well thanks to DeSantis, you’ll now have trouble getting through to 911 in Florida because he opted to let a pandemic surge uncontrollably. https://t.co/crXkKJqwVi
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2021
Assuming Trump isn’t around to contest it. Assuming DeSantis is still around…
lots of people dunk on DeSantis for being terrible on Covid. But this is a deep systematic look at the record and it's pretty devastating https://t.co/9meYTwDs4z via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 11, 2021
… The proof is in the pudding: Florida’s case rate has jumped 60 percent over the past two weeks.
A dive beneath the surface of that data further shows the real catastrophe that’s unfolding. After all, with vaccinations protecting most people from severe illness, case counts themselves only say so much. But Florida hospitalizations have also been steadily rising, hitting 14,787 on Tuesday…
If Florida were a foreign country, the feds would consider banning travel from it, said Dr. Johnathan Reiner of the George Washington University School of Medicine, referring to the COVID-19 situation in the state this weekend.
“The viral load in Florida is so high right now, there are really only two places on the planet where it’s higher,” he told CNN. Those places, he added, are Botswana, and another U.S. state, Louisiana…
Let me get this straight: Ron DeSantis is banning mask mandates while — at the very same time — the federal government is sending hundreds of emergency ventilators to Florida as the state breaks hospitalization records?
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 11, 2021
"The reality of it is people are dying. [Gov. DeSantis'] state is in a Covid mess. It is a hot mess. If it were a country, it would be leading the globe in the number of deaths and infection rates," @MichaelSteele says. https://t.co/j1D1bZh0Yl
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 12, 2021
my latest — we’re looking at you CNN, Politico, NYT, WSJ; https://t.co/HuIZuBosh7
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 5, 2021
"Florida is in the grip of a Covid surge worse than it experienced before the vaccines. More than 10,000 Floridians are hospitalized," writes @paulkrugman. https://t.co/W0efs3TVe9
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 6, 2021
Next stop on the Trumpkin train: ‘Miracle cure’ + (probably) kickbacks!
DeSantis sets plan for Regeneron monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19 https://t.co/hCsXgaWKOg
— Chericane, HRH 👑 (@1chericane) August 12, 2021
Suspicious that Ron DeSantis is suddenly pushing Regeneron so hard
Costs $1500 per dose while vaccines are FREE. Company has a history of kickbacks
Is this another case of insider trading?
He had a call with Regeneron’s CEO last week. Any campaign donations involved?
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 12, 2021
Don’t DeSantis my grandchildren! pic.twitter.com/RwdRzf48cq
— Joe Domestic (@RonDoucet3) August 11, 2021
