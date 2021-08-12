On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Paul in St. Augustine

I have visited this country twice, each trip encompassing business (a little) and pleasure (a lot). Pictures do not do justice to the beauty of this country. Most of this set is from the Craters of the Moon Geothermal Walk, located north of the town of Taupo, on Lake Taupo. It is in the middle of the north island, almost equidistant from Auckland to the north, and Wellington to the south.