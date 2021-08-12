Watch all of this.pic.twitter.com/ruwjQjHt0V — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 11, 2021

LGM readers have already seen this but if you haven’t, it’s worth a watch (lots of profanity, you’ve been warned). His simple point: if you don’t trust the medical establishment’s COVID vaccine, why do you trust the doctors at the hospital where you go for treatment for COVID? By the way, we (the vaccinated, voluntary maskers) are a huge majority:

Morning Consult: Over 60% of voters back mask mandates in restaurants, offices and gyms



Kaiser: 63% of parents back school mask mandates for unvaxxed kids



The idea that masks "divide" us is a distortion created by concentrated GOP anti-mask derangement:https://t.co/5MiexqE3WI — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 12, 2021

I don’t know about you, but I’m pissed. I’m mad that masks haven’t been mandated yet because I have to stare at assholes in the grocery story who I fucking know aren’t vaxxed–the percentage of unmasked is almost identical to the percentage of unvaccinated around here. If I think about how little we’ve done to protect children, I get even madder, especially when I see that not continuing COVID precautions at schools is even on the table.

Wouldn’t it be great if, for once, the backlash came down on the whiny, bad-faith assholes who are the root of the problem instead of the people who are trying to make it better?