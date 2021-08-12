Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wetsuit optional.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Han shot first.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Women: they get shit done

Good luck with your asparagus.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Mr. Backlash

Mr. Backlash

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

LGM readers have already seen this but if you haven’t, it’s worth a watch (lots of profanity, you’ve been warned). His simple point: if you don’t trust the medical establishment’s COVID vaccine, why do you trust the doctors at the hospital where you go for treatment for COVID? By the way, we (the vaccinated, voluntary maskers) are a huge majority:

I don’t know about you, but I’m pissed. I’m mad that masks haven’t been mandated yet because I have to stare at assholes in the grocery story who I fucking know aren’t vaxxed–the percentage of unmasked is almost identical to the percentage of unvaccinated around here. If I think about how little we’ve done to protect children, I get even madder, especially when I see that not continuing COVID precautions at schools is even on the table.

Wouldn’t it be great if, for once, the backlash came down on the whiny, bad-faith assholes who are the root of the problem instead of the people who are trying to make it better?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anya
  • brendancalling
  • eclare
  • hueyplong
  • Keith P.
  • MrMoonKnight
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • Raoul Paste
  • SFAW
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      hueyplong

      If that tik tok rant isn’t the best summation for the increasing anger of the 73%, it will do until that best summation comes along.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SFAW

      “We don’t co-parent w/ the Govt”

      You’re lucky they don’t take your kids because of child endangerment, asshole.

      “I will not wear your fear”

      OK by me, if you’re also willing to be jailed when you cause the death of innocents. Actually, now that I think about it: no, it’s not OK. You should be shipped to Gitmo with others of your mindset, before you harm others due to your vaccine lies and denialism.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anya

      I was so pissed at teachers unions for opposing vaccine mandate. I am so glad they’ve shifted their stand and agreed for vaccinations to be required for teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated. WFT were they thinking by opposing it in the first place.

      I agree with TikTok guy. I wish they would stay out of hospitals and just use their stupid home remedies and suffer at home. But then I remember lots of them are victims of misinformation. I wish someone would force that malevolent cyborg Mark Zuckerberg to spend a week in a COVID ward. That fucker, more than anyone else, is responsible for all the misinformation and nutty who are seeing now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MrMoonKnight

      Because like everything else, conservatives don’t have real beliefs. Once they get COVID, it’s real. Here’s a thread by a guy who did a search for “covid prayers” on Facebook; unsurprisingly, it’s unvaccinated people who have been posting memes about not wearing a “face diaper” until, uh oh, they have a fever and can’t breathe: https://twitter.com/TepidButterASMR/status/1425275160697970701?s=20

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brendancalling

      I want to move back to Nashville SO badly… and I can’t/won’t because of unmasked/unvaxxed assholes. In Tennessee, as a different LGM post shows, the idiots are threatening doctors with physical harm. And while I’m psyched to see my kid this weekend for the first time in 18 months, even his mom (a nurse) is telling me “make sure you get up here, the border’s not likely to stay open long w/ delta.”

      I’m pissed and I will not be un-pissed for a long, long time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      That breast cancer patient’s husband has every right to his anger and his F-bombs. I’d be upset too, if a loved one got kicked out of hospital to make room for these ignorant selfish clods, instead of getting needed treatment.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      A-fucking-men.  I live in Memphis.  I just hope I don’t need a hospital for I don’t know how many goddamn months because I am sure right now they are filled with anti vaxxers from TN, AR, and MS.

      Yeah I’m pissed.  Is it obvious?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Keith P.

      I have to stare at assholes in the grocery story who I fucking know aren’t vaxxed

      Except you don’t.  If you’re just looking for an excuse to be pissed off at people, stay home to cool down for a bit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I know I’m sounding like a broken record (showing my age, huh?), but we got to put the brakes on these assholes before they kill the rest of us. Let’s pretend that Anti-Vaxxers are BLM protestors, alright?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @brendancalling: Yeah I saw in this morning’s Covid post that some dumbasses in Tennessee are making implied threats against health care workers who are advocating for safety measures – vaccines and masks – at public forums by saying “you can leave here safely, but we know where you live”…

      To which, if my wife, who is a health care worker were threatened like that I’d be like, “yeah, well, we know who you are too and don’t come to us, ever again, for any medical care and that goes for the rest of your family too. I don’t care if you severed an artery shooting yourself by accident. You can just fucking bleed out right in front of us assholes. If you get cancer, have fun self treating with horse de-wormer or whatever. Heart attack? – the defibrillator is over there if you can manage to crawl that far but I ain’t doing CPR. See how that works? We can both make threats but I have something you need, and you got nothing I need, so keep running your mouth and see where it get you the next time you have a boo boo.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      @Anya: In defense of the teachers’ union, I think it was less an objection to a mandate (although I imagine there are plenty of teachers mad about it) and more that the union wanted to be part of the conversation.  Which seems stupid to all of us sitting in the middle of the crisis especially those of us with kids under 12), but I can see the union’s point of view- allow a mandate over something like vaccination to be made without being involved and next time a city or state wants something from the union they may try to get it without involving the union.    And I wouldn’t put it past a city or state gov’t to try it, so I get it.  The union came around to the right position; that’s what matters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      Oh Greg(o)…

      Masks aren’t “fated” to be anything.

       

      Also, from downstairs:

      I see soon-to-be-dead, stupid, selfish idiots.

       

      Works here too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.