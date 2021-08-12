Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Kathy Hochul, No Surprise, Is Really Good

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

I knew she would be good, but if you want to see a politician at the top of her talents whose goal is to come off as the ultimate straight shooter, watch this news conference from yesterday. After the presser, she gave her first interview to her home town newspaper, and broke a little news:

I also believe that there will be a need for masks in the fall for students. I don’t see how we get around that. That should not be viewed as extraordinary in light of what we’re doing. And everyone wants their children to be safe, as well as our teachers and anyone who works in the school building.

In a sane world, 50 state governors would make the same statement.

I also like how aggressive she was at the news conference about the 14 day delay in Cuomo’s resignation. She said she’s ready to go now, and it wasn’t her preference.

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      Rachel Maddow did a segment on Hochul’s rise, noting how she has always been in the right place at the right time when some man in New York politics is exposed as a pig or a criminal. (There’s nothing wrong with being lucky.) I look forward to having a non-corrupt governor for a change.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dagaetch

      as someone who hasn’t been following it very closely, what’s the explanation for the delay? I could understand 24-48 hours, but two weeks seems like Cuomo wants time to evaluate which art he steals from the governors mansion or something.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I also believe that there will be a need for masks in the fall for students. I don’t see how we get around that. That should not be viewed as extraordinary in light of what we’re doing. And everyone wants their children to be safe, as well as our teachers and anyone who works in the school building.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if most governors have said something similar, even if they haven’t mandated it (and how many can?). DeWine, Hogan, Baker and Whosits in VT have generally been not-crazy, I believe, and even Hutchison in Arkansas said he regrets signing the ban on local mask mandates

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @hells littlest angel:

      Rachel Maddow did a segment on Hochul’s rise, noting how she has always been in the right place at the right time when some man in New York politics is exposed as a pig or a criminal. (There’s nothing wrong with being lucky.)

      That might not be luck. That might be strategy. In other words, she may have known very well that these folks were corrupt and going down eventually. She made sure she was ready and strategically placed when it happened.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      They’re such dopes. All the far Right governors had to say was “I’m leaving it up to districts”. That’s probably the correct legal interpretation – schools have police powers other governmental entities don’t have AND it aligns with their (alleged) ideology. It’s cowardly because it makes the district deal with the screeching Trumpsters, but they had an easy out and instead they doubled down.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      They should poll on whether most businesses appeciate state mask mandates, instead of finding the 5 bar owners with the Trump flag behind the bar. I sure did. It’s easier. I’m just following the law. It’s a layer of insulation from the Right wing nuts, which, frankly, we all need. Of course the far Right governors are such chicken shits they’d much prefer I deal with their lunatics than THEY deal with their lunatics so they ran away and stuck me with their problem and their job.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      topclimber

      Save NY’s only football team!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Kay: Same with businesses, really, and on both the employment and customer side of things. Businesses can require employees take drug tests, but can’t require masks?  They can refuse to sell to gay customers, but can’t refuse maskless customers?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      As state governors go, it seems that Abbott (TX) and DeathSantis (FL) have sucked up almost all of the oxygen in the room and left precious little space for non-insane governors to talk about.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: This is what mystifies me about DeSantis’s insane response. He had an easy out. It’s not like he has to seriously defend his candidacy for reelection, so why is he doing this, unless he’s looking to head off someone even more irresponsible, like Noem, for 2024. But doesn’t he have to win Florida again first?

      This seems like a miscalculation. Or, to indulge my paranoia, maybe he figures the voter suppression measures he took are enough. But still, this seems like a miscalculation to me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Dagaetch:

      as someone who hasn’t been following it very closely, what’s the explanation for the delay? I could understand 24-48 hours, but two weeks seems like Cuomo wants time to evaluate which art he steals from the governors mansion or something.

      Cuomo’s an asshole is the underlying reason.  His stated reason was that it gives her time to get up to speed.

      Lt. Governors in the Cuomo administration were put on the ticket for geographic balance.  Cuomo sent them around the state performing ceremonial duties, but otherwise didn’t consult with them at all.  Hochul’s last call with Cuomo prior to his resignation was months ago (February I think).  Everyone knows this, so it wasn’t shocking that he built in time for her to get up to speed. She’s a former county clerk and has been in NY politics for most of her life, so it’s not necessary, but here we are.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nicole

      @Betty Cracker:

      But still, this seems like a miscalculation to me.

      He strikes me as very good at telling white bigots what they want to hear, but not so good at lots of other things.

      On the other hand, he may be counting on Delta blowing  through the population and being in the rear view mirror by the time he’s running again.  And that may not be a terrible strategy.  For him, of course.  It is a terrible strategy for everyone who will die or get seriously ill.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      She sounds over-prepared. 

      Dude!  You’re making me want to slap Upchuck Todd again!

      Oh wait, sorry.  I never stopped wanting to slap Upchuck Todd.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nicole

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      Lt. Governors in the Cuomo administration were put on the ticket for geographic balance.  Cuomo sent them around the state performing ceremonial duties, but otherwise didn’t consult with them at all.

      The reason we have her at all is because the last Lt. Gov got fed up with not letting him do anything, right?  Hochul really has been in the right place at the right time.  And now she’s made a bit of political history.

      (None of that is criticism.  I’m quite optimistic about her vision for the state and glad for her good luck.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nicole: I think the R bet has always been that Covid will hit “demographics” that don’t vote for them– a la Jared’s “blue state” predictions– but Delta may blow a hole in that. Of course, there may be a double calculation that when Bubba loses Meemaw, Li’l Dub and half of Lurleen’s good lung to Covid, he’ll still blame Biden and Obama.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      And everyone wants their children to be safe, as well as our teachers and anyone who works in the school building.

      One would think. But of course (Republican) governors like Greg Abbot and Ron DeSantis most assuredly do NOT want children to be safe, nor could they give a toss about our teachers and school employees. One entire political party, with maybe 40% of the electorate, is utterly indifferent to your child dying of a preventable disease. Or actively making their illness more likely.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Nicole:

      The reason we have her at all is because the last Lt. Gov got fed up with not letting him do anything, right?  Hochul really has been in the right place at the right time.  And now she’s made a bit of political history.

      Bob Duffy’s stated reason was that he has a bad back (he does) and all the traveling was aggravating it.  I’m sure a good part of it was the do-nothingness of the job.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      hueyplong

      @Betty Cracker: Of course, the fact that he’s “calculating” at all about a life-and-death emergency is outrageous, but we’ve been numbed to that aspect of things for a while now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      zhena gogolia

      @Betty Cracker:
      You’ll like this story.

      So I have a story about one of the greatest villains of our time. It begins, as so many tales of evil and wingnuttery do, in the Fox News greenroom. I was booked for an 10:20pm segment. The guest in the segment before mine was a Republican member of Congress.— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 12, 2021

      Reply

