I knew she would be good, but if you want to see a politician at the top of her talents whose goal is to come off as the ultimate straight shooter, watch this news conference from yesterday. After the presser, she gave her first interview to her home town newspaper, and broke a little news:

I also believe that there will be a need for masks in the fall for students. I don’t see how we get around that. That should not be viewed as extraordinary in light of what we’re doing. And everyone wants their children to be safe, as well as our teachers and anyone who works in the school building.

In a sane world, 50 state governors would make the same statement.

I also like how aggressive she was at the news conference about the 14 day delay in Cuomo’s resignation. She said she’s ready to go now, and it wasn’t her preference.