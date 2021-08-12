Journalists at mainstream media outlets are creatures of habit laced with cynicism. They rarely anticipate how swiftly events can change or how dramatically the future can depart from the past. How often do we hear reporters remark that something has never happened — just before it happens for the first time? In their deep cynicism about politicians, they routinely scorn those who do not conform to their low expectations. (Too optimistic! Too naive!) Those tendencies help explain why the mainstream media have consistently underestimated President Biden and falsely predicted the failure of his agenda. Too many reporters, despite Biden’s success in delivering hundreds of millions of vaccines to Americans and passing a $2 trillion rescue plan, have maintained a default setting in their reporting in which Biden struggles to make good on his plansor underestimates his abilities to enact them. The administration, in this telling, is forever in some sort of “crisis,” and negotiations are always on the verge of failure. Whether this “Perils of Pauline” narrative is a deliberate effort to build drama into news or whether journalists fail to comprehend the complexity and dynamics of legislative negotiations, the result is coverage that leaves readers and viewers nearly certain Biden will fail.

What she doesn’t say explicitly, because she doesn’t have to, is that the elite political media isn’t very good at its job, and hasn’t been for a while. She may not use exactly those words, but her meaning is clear enough.

And that’s the lead in to a discussion I hope we have on the blog which is what to do about the disastrous consequences of the gap now present in a lot of American institutions between “elite” and “excellent”…or for that matter, even (not merely!) competent.

That is: elite status is something conferred generally by institutions, and sometimes by simple celebrity (which often leads to institutional imprimateur…see Erik Erikson at CNN and so on). Those institutions are self selecting and self renewing, which means that membership, once achieved is the measure of success.*

That’s true across all kinds of places of course: Hiring folks at Apple decides who gets to fiddle with the next iPhone and so on. What makes elite journalism distinctive (though definitely not unique) is that there is no direct measure of how good someone actually is. (Or rather, the measures that do exist, like clicks and such, are not in themselves reliable guides.) Maggie Haberman is a great journalist because her editors and colleagues at the Gray Lady say she is, and position her to be seen as such. Ken Vogel ditto…and so on.

There is a whole machine in place to keep up the depiction of actually mediocre journalists as rivals to Ed Murrow or Bonnie Angelo.** The Sunday shows and the events and all that. It’s a mostly closed circle in which systemic failures of coverage become consensus approaches to stories, and it’s the relative merits of fundamentally failed interpretations and framing that define the pecking order within the Village.