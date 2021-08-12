Barack Obama. Coolest President ever? Or coolest President ever?

Alison Rose and MomSense were talking in a thread last night about replies their family members got after they wrote to the President.

⭐️

Alison Rose’s mom sent these to Barack:

And she received this response:

How cool is that?

⭐️

MomSense wrote about a letter that her son sent Barack, and there are pics, but they are up in the attic. When she digs them out, we will share another happy Obama memory.

My son sent him a picture he drew of him with a note and got a handwritten note back plus a bunch of cool kid things like a coloring book, stickers, a picture book history of the presidents, pencils and some other fun things.

⭐️

This is something that I posted on the Obama blog in early 2008. We had a thread on the Obama blog called “Dear Barack” and many of us wrote little notes to him.

This is what I posted.

Dear Barack, I am writing to let you know that you have been upsetting my dog and my cat. When I watch a video of you making a speech, the crowd will often cheer wildly at one point or another during your speech. When this happens, my dog inevitably jumps off the couch and looks at me nervously, and my cat darts to safety in some corner of the room. I explain to both of them, each time, that everything is okay, that we are listening to our next president speak about things of great importance, and that what they are hearing is the sound of HOPE coming from people all across America. This calms them considerably. With love and thanks,

WaterGirl, Bailey and Quiver

⭐️

Happy belated Birthday, Barack! We love you, and we know you still love us back.