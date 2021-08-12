I’m doing a little personal research on health insurance options, and my God do the plans suck. Mia has a simple fracture and it’s $2,800 out of pocket on an New York Excellus “Bronze” plan:

If Mia makes $50K/year and has a 28 year-old child, she’s paying $385/month for that Bronze policy for the privilege of “50% coinsurance after deductible”. Her out of pocket is limited to a staggering $8550 per person, or $17,100K total. I realize that $50K might be high for a job without insurance, but say Mia works two jobs part-time and has some skills. She better not break a leg, or get any medical care that isn’t preventative. Her savings will be wiped out or her credit card will be maxed out. (If Mia was single, she’d pay $239/mo for her plan. If she had a “silver” plan, her fracture would cost $2,600. Gold is $1,690. Platinum is $570 with a $629 monthly premium for single Mia.)

I don’t mean to step on David Anderson’s turf here, and I certainly don’t think that the Obamacare fight wasn’t worth it, or that Democrats shouldn’t be proud of our accomplishments getting somewhat affordable healthcare to people whose alternative pre-Obamacare would be much worse. Still, if we’re going to be political realists, we need to be real about the health insurance situation for the otherwise uninsured middle class in the US. “It’s better than it was” isn’t a winning message. These kinds of numbers breed resentment and cynicism, not gratitude. What would your response be if Mia said to you, “Why is it called the Affordable Care Act? I sure can’t afford it.”

Also, don’t even get me started on Peg having a baby on her Bronze plan. Let’s just say it is nowhere like a dream come true: