COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 11-12

While Finland remains among the countries least affected by the pandemic, infections began to rise in June and accelerated further in July when soccer fans returned home from Euro 2020 matches abroad.

To date, the nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 109,983 cases and 995 deaths. There are currently 83 people in hospital with COVID-19.

More than 82% of Finns have now received at least one vaccine dose and more than 48% are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY web site says 168 new cases on 8/11, 4.5% test positivity. The CDC Covid tracker says we had an 88.65% increase in positive cases last week.

      Tiny Broome County, NY where I grew up, is now at High risk of transmission with 193 new cases yesterday and 168.06 % increase in cases over the last week.

      Maybe we need Hochul to start doing daily COVID messages like Cuomo used to do.

      MikefromArlington

      S’pose the bright spot in this is Delta seems to hit hard fast then starts to go poof quickly as seen by the countries hit early on.

      Masks and hand washing seems to be the best way to keep infection levels manageable.  Too bad common sense precautions have become political.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/11 China reported 61 new domestic confirmed cases & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild, 2 Chinese & a Burmese nationals) all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. Ruili continues to see a trickle of cases, despite the lock down of the urban areas, in contrast to previous outbreaks there. There currently are 53 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 site at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 38 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 702 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), an ICU nurse who had been sent to Nanjing on 7/29 to help staff local designated COVID-19 hospital, having tested negative 6 times before 8/11. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 203 active domestic confirmed (46 mild & 157 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 37 new domestic confirmed cases (15 mild, 22 moderate). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. Of the 54 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/10, 36 are traced close contacts (but only 24 of whom were already under centralized quarantine), & 18 were identified via mass screening or at fever clinic (though most have been staying home since 8/1). There currently are 484 active domestic confirmed (90 mild, 357 moderate, 23 serious & 14 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 2 High Risk zones have been expanded, & 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 2 zones & 1 village are currently at High Risk & 84 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk (some have been expanded).
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Yangzhou is still discovering clusters of cases during mass screening, pointing to continued circulation of the Delta Variant in the communities, & inadequate contact tracing. Only half to two thirds of the new cases are identified from persons already under quarantine, & one quarter to one third of cases do not have sources of infection clearly identified at all. The city may have to consider harder lock downs in the hot spot districts, & perhaps why the authorities have significantly expanded the 2 zones designated as High Risk, incorporating numerous residential compounds & villages formerly at Medium Risk. Probably should have been done days ago. There has been 1 super-spreading event identified at a mass screening site (40+ cases so far), other transmissions during mass screening cannot be ruled out. The Delta Variant will force a rethink of the protocols & logistics of mass screening campaigns, what were adequate for other variants are inadequate for Delta.

      Hunan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently are 103 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 7 new domestic confirmed cases, 6 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/7 & 1 was found via mass screening on 8/9. There currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Henan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently 137 active domestic confirmed & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. The currently are 125 active domestic confirmed & 10 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 1 w/ there outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk. 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

       

      Hubei Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed & 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 79 active domestic confirmed & 70 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 4 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 2 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 6 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 31 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 4 new domestic confirmed & 8 new asymptomatic cases. 7 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine, & 5 were found via mass screening. The epicenter of the outbreak in the city appears to have shifted to Jiangxia District, which is adjacent to where we live. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed & 48 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Beijing Municipality there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Ningbo in Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there. The case had tested positive on 8/10, last tested negative on 8/8, & has been unloading international cargo ships between 8/6 – 8/10. This is unlikely to be related to the other Delta Variant outbreaks in China. The case had taken the 2nd shot of the Sinovac vaccine in late Mar..

      Imported Cases

      On 8/11, China reported 20 new imported confirmed cases, 27 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan, Nigeria (via Frankfurt), Columbia (via Frankfurt) & the US, & a Russian national coming from Russia; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Malaysia & 1 from Kenya; 8 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Bangladesh, Egypt & Kenya & 1 each from Malaysia & Myanmar
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the South Sudan (via Nairobi)
      • Guangxi Province (location not specified) – 3 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Guilin in Guangxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand; the case had been fully vaccinated in Thailand, arrived at Chengdu in Sichuan Province on 7/7 & tested positive on 7/8, after testing negative on 7/23-25 the case was released from isolation & entered 14 days of centralized quarantine & continued to test negative, upon release from quarantine on 8/9 the case flew back to Guilin on 8/10, tested positive from follow up testing on the same day
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt); 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Thailand
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Taiwan
      • Beijing Municipality – 11 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Pakistan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet

       

      Overall in China, 34 confirmed cases recovered, 24 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 4,428 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,836 active confirmed cases in the country (718 imported), 60 in serious condition (13 imported), 511 active asymptomatic cases (395 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 49,264 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/11, 1,820.238M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.145M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/12, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive case, all imported (2 each from Switzerland & 1 each from Thailand, South Korea & Singapore).

      YY_Sima Qian

      I just got swabbed this afternoon as part of the 2nd round of mass screening in Wuhan (not sure if it is city wide). Not surprising given the community transmission in the adjacent district. This time the swabbing stations were set up between 2 residential compounds, & residents from both compounds were going to the same site, which cause quite a bit of grumbling in the WeChat group chat for residents of my compound. At least the property management alerted people to go by building #, which helped alleviate congestion. There was heavy rain, social distancing was well maintained, since everyone had umbrellas open. There were numerous volunteers to help maintain order, maintain spacing in the waiting line & check for masking. Although the line seemed long, the wait was only 15 min.

      As is usually the case w/ mass screening campaigns in China, the samples will be tested in batches of 10. If you do not hear from community workers or the local pandemic response command within 8 – 12 hours, your batch has tested negative.

      Mary G

      Orange County had 612 cases reported today and again no deaths. I get optimistic, then I remember they lag, and I worry. So happy I am going to be able to get the third shot. Delta has me really freaked out. Those all-White people in Franklin, Tenn., shouting threats at doctors, are despicable.

      mrmoshpotato

      All five major cities in Texas are now instituting mask mandates in schools, in open defiance of Governor Abbott.

      What’s with these mayors not wanting their cities to be plague factories?  What about the FREEDUMB?

      mrmoshpotato

      The parking lot after a school board meeting last night in Franklin, the wealthiest place in Tennessee. Parents harassed medical professionals who had spoken in favor of masks in schools. “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

      I see soon-to-be-dead, stupid, selfish idiots.

      debbie

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Seconded. I’m very surprised that insurers haven’t stepped in and announced they won’t cover hospital bills for unvaccinated COVID sufferers. Hit ’em in the purse.

      beth

      Our office just reinstated a mask mandate for all employees and the few non-vaccinated assholes (who have had to wear masks all along) were positively gleeful saying things like “welcome back to our world – we told you the shot was useless” and “thank goodness, you guys were the dangerous ones since you could get sick and give it to us without knowing”.  Fuck them all – I’m not sure I can ever again have even a cordial relationship with these assholes.  It’s infuriating.

      Spanky

      I can, happily if not proudly, state that I’m a drop out of University of Iowa grad school. Just a weird place compared to my undergrad days, and at that age I couldn’t adjust. At this age I’d know to avoid that state like, well, the plague.

      sab

      @debbie: ACA won’t allow that. Having spent ten years in uninsurable limbo before Obamacare, I am fine with that, because I wouldn’t want to risk going back.

      Otherwise, I do share your frustration and anger.

      beth

      That guy in the parking lot screaming about children sucking in bad air and bacteria from the masks – doesn’t he realize we’ve had a year of people wearing masks and if it was truly a danger we’d be seeing cases of whatever it is they think you get from breathing in this so called bad air?  What a bunch of maroons.  I am officially at the end of my patience with this stupidity.

      MomSense

      @debbie:

      You know that the lucky sociopaths who survive and end up with long COVID are going to want to collect disability.  After all these decades of their whining about the safety net I say fuckem.

      Low Key Swagger

      Vanderbilt became the first Nashville area hospital to announce mandatory vaccination of all staff.  Period.  They started a month ago mandating it for managers and upper level staff.  Even those who work from home are required to be vaccinated now.  They have two weeks to comply or risk being let go.  This is risky, as they are already hemorrhaging staff, but seen as necessary.  HUGE employer in this area.

      sab

      @beth: My husband’s best friend has what is apparently a Covid breakthrough case. Two weeks of slight fever ( hovering around 100, 101 degrees.) Very tired. Harsh dry cough. Not getting better, but not getting worse.

      His feeling is it sure beats being hospitalized on a ventilator.

