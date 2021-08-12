Breaking News: The FDA is expected to authorize a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as soon as Thursday for certain people with weakened immune systems, an effort to better protect them as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps the U.S. https://t.co/yBMbLkGDid — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 12, 2021





New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up +31.3% from a week ago, but appear to have leveled off, at least momentarily, for the past few days. pic.twitter.com/wcbkLyHPLO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 12, 2021

The US reported +107,406 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 36.9 million. Florida did not report and is not included in these totals. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 116,724 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/fBXZRyskvd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 12, 2021

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn just announced all workers will need to be fully vaccinated by November 1. All new hires will have to show proof of vaccination starting October 4, via @petemuntean. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 11, 2021

looks like we get another chance to learn the economy locks itself down with no help from any governments https://t.co/D6o4VEX2dE — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 11, 2021

======

Hadn't realised the extent to which vaccine hesitancy has been *collapsing* in many countries. In France it's fallen from 60% in January to 20% in July….(from @TheEconomist) 👇…https://t.co/DjnlGWQpZ5 pic.twitter.com/uZgIywMncc — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) August 11, 2021

China reports 81 new coronavirus cases for Aug 11 vs 111 day earlier https://t.co/6e9qzsbpso pic.twitter.com/Fqdo6sy6rm — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown https://t.co/P9pjvE2VL2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 12, 2021

Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas https://t.co/sMuRibPy9m pic.twitter.com/FkTW6CDN8I — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

New Zealand plans to begin a cautious reopening of its borders to international travelers early next year. Government officials also say they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots and protect more people. https://t.co/OMpuQIwySD — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2021

#BREAKING Russia has reported 21,932 new coronavirus cases and a new pandemic record of 808 deaths on Thursday https://t.co/CdbLGOVVxn — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 12, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the pandemic “is not behind us,” as he urged all French people who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 67% of France’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine. https://t.co/CdkaqLmw9H — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2021

Britain's Heathrow said that in July over 1.5 million travellers passed through the airport. That was its busiest month since March 2020, just before shutdowns began in Europe and travel was essentially stopped https://t.co/Q8K4r3ADCs pic.twitter.com/8tCvhC6sRA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

… While Finland remains among the countries least affected by the pandemic, infections began to rise in June and accelerated further in July when soccer fans returned home from Euro 2020 matches abroad. To date, the nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 109,983 cases and 995 deaths. There are currently 83 people in hospital with COVID-19. More than 82% of Finns have now received at least one vaccine dose and more than 48% are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Irish 12-15-year-olds can register for Covid vaccine https://t.co/h6KuJcgqnL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 12, 2021

The U.S. government will deliver 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations dealing with spiking coronavirus cases. Most will go to the Bahamas, followed by Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados. The region has registered more than 16,000 confirmed deaths. https://t.co/Y28Hs8CQ3f — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2021

======

Breakthrough infections: Scientific understanding of #DeltaVariant is changing quickly. Here's what you should know about breakthrough infections & #delta https://t.co/3ZPktPGs0o — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 11, 2021

The WHO is testing three more drugs in a broad search for Covid treatments. The trial involves researchers at >600 hospitals in 52 countries. They'll evaluate meds already approved for other uses —malaria, cancer & autoimmune diseases https://t.co/fY66WdoyAX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 11, 2021

China has approved its 1st *mixed-vaccine* trial as Delta spreads. Mixed means 2 different types of vaccine. Trial will test a combination of "inactivated" vaccine made by China's Sinovac w/ a DNA vax developed by US vaccine maker Inovio in Pennsylvania https://t.co/qJXfFJ4DXS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 12, 2021

Kids & Covid: Researchers at Mt. Sinai in NYC find an important new clue involving a rare inflammatory disease in children following Covid. Condition is called MIS-C. Team found key immune system cells are associated w/ a sustained inflammatory response https://t.co/X390DQk5px — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 11, 2021

======

While some Republican politicians toe the line between advocating for vaccines and protecting individual freedoms– legislative barriers to vaccination are still active or under consideration. Here's how GOP leaders have shifted on vaccination, while their state laws have not??: pic.twitter.com/xXrcZlmTTl — Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) August 10, 2021

BREAKING: California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break. https://t.co/U1cr5NYpUd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2021

Texas hospitals are already overloaded. Doctors are frightened by what is coming next. Across Texas, health officials warned of a growing crisis not seen in months, with more than 10,000 Texans hospitalized and intensive care units stretched thin https://t.co/eMs5gkrCpZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 11, 2021

All five major cities in Texas are now instituting mask mandates in schools, in open defiance of Governor Abbott. Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth are ignoring his ban, as well as San Antonio and Dallas, who are also suing him. If he won’t keep kids safe, local leaders will. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 11, 2021

“We’re trying to provide the most consistent care we can, but to do that we need more hands.” The escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. is once again overwhelming hospitals, especially in hot spots like Louisiana. https://t.co/rYsWiCaiRY — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2021

* NYSE TO REQUIRE COVID-19 VACCINE FOR ACCESS TO TRADING FLOOR (h/t @JohnSpall247) @NYSE — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 11, 2021

What. The.

This is U Iowa to its faculty: pic.twitter.com/0mQSYeh7cG — Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) August 12, 2021

The parking lot after a school board meeting last night in Franklin, the wealthiest place in Tennessee. Parents harassed medical professionals who had spoken in favor of masks in schools. “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.” pic.twitter.com/SzR0uvMeE7 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 11, 2021

YouTube has suspended U.S. Senator Rand Paul for seven days and removed a video he posted that claimed cloth masks don’t prevent infection. YouTube said the video violated its polices on COVID-19 misinformation. https://t.co/sbJuuDYPfx — The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2021