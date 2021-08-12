Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

California Recall Ballots Are Coming Soon (And Slightly Tricky)

This is just a quick PSA, since I guess we haven’t had one. The election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is coming up! It will be on September 14th, and ballots start going out August 16th.

You can vote by mail or in person.

For voting by mail: If you’re registered to vote, you will receive a mail-in ballot at the address you have registered with the state. Be sure to sign and date your election envelope before sending it back. Drop your completed ballot off at any U.S. Postal Service mailbox, or at the post office. There will also be ballot drop-off locations available in your county. Check with your county’s election office for details.

For in-person voting: Some counties have in-person voting sites that will open Sept. 4. Many also offer curbside ballot drop-off. Again, check with your county’s election office for details.

There are two questions on the ballot.

  • “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Yes or no.
  • Then, there’s a list of 46 candidates who could succeed Newsom if he is recalled. Voters can choose one.

These are counted in a weird way! If the first question succeeds, whoever gets the most votes on the second question will become governor. Currently ahead in the polls at 18% is Larry Elder, a conservative talk-show host whose only deflection from Trumpism is that he doesn’t think the election was stolen. The Newsom campaign says you should leave the second question blank, which is uh… huh? I get that there are no high profile Dems on the ballot, but I think this guy is right on the money:

Dr. Isaac Hale, a former pollster who is currently a postdoctoral scholar at UC Santa Barbara’s Blum Center and an expert on the Newsom recall, said some Democrats could instead opt to pursue a harm reduction approach.

“I do think some highly engaged Democrats will engage in harm reduction and will pick the Republican candidate they perceive as most moderate, or perhaps some will even pick the Republican they think is least likely to win re-election in 2022,” he said. “Of course, then you’re gambling on what that unelectable person could do in a year, so more may opt for picking the most moderate candidate.”

Most agree that the most moderate Republican candidate at the bottom of the ballot is former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who won two terms in a blue city and is the only major candidate to date who has submitted multiple detailed policy proposals on issues ranging from homelessness to taxes to restaurant relief.

Vote your conscience, I guess, but I know what I would do–everything I could to not subject the most populous state to Larry Elder’s ‘leadership’.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I’ll agree with Dr. Hale, even if it’s a dangerous gambit it’s important to water down the value of every Republican vote. Settling on the “who?” is the tricky bit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Fair Economist

      According to polling via Wiki, the leading Dem and current only significant competitor to Elder is Paffrath.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Honus

      So the next governor of California could be a guy with 18% approval of the minority party, in an overwhelmingly blue state.   Also, no policy proposals, or relevant experience, to run the state with one of the ten kargest economies in the world.
      Our country is a bad joke.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      And I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that one of California’s Senators is 157 years old and if she croaks before the next election the governor gets to appoint her successor.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PhoenixRising

      Dissertations are going to be written on how The Wrong Kevin got elected Governor of California, is my fear.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Patricia Kayden

      @schrodingers_cat: That’s exactly what I was wondering. Why does California allow Republicans to erase election results by holding recalls every time a Democrat is Governor?  This is ridiculous. Why aren’t Democrats recalling DeathSantis?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Then, there’s a list of 46 candidates who could succeed Newsom if he is recalled. Voters can choose one.

      So who are the Democrats that are running to replace Newsom?

      ETA: At least one of them would have to be pretty decent, right?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Puddinhead

      No ability for a write-in for the second question? That would allow the “no” voters to write in Newsom. I guess the ballot question writers were too smart to fall for that?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Thank you, MMMM! I have been hoping for someone to front page this.

      As I wrote downstairs:

      Stories in the local news like this are full of Newsom’s mistakes or missteps but there are zero stories on any of the other candidates and what they may or may not bring to the office of Governor.  That right there is exactly like Davis’s recall.  All of the other candidates do not even have to campaign, they just rely on the negative stories about Newsom.  There seems to be no scrutiny on any candidate, except for Newsom.  Sigh.

      And to add, since I am in a red county (Calaveras),  it seems Elder is spending money on targeted ads because his mug is on all my pages.  I see no ads for Newsom or against the recall but that may be because of my location.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      @schrodingers_cat:   It’s a good question.  If I remember my 4th Grade California history correctly, the recall procedure is in the state Constitution, and an amendment would require a 2/3 vote followed by a ballot initiative.  In other words, it’s a pain in the ass to change.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      Why didn’t California change this dumpster fire of recalling governors after what happened to Gray Davis.

      @schrodingers_cat: it’s part of the state constitution.  Not amendable.

      As a native Californian and native San Diegan, Falconer’s OK  Not great but OK.  Larry Elder is a fucking psycho.  Not surprised he’s “leading”.

      Incidentally, we’ve had 52 recall attempts against sitting governors in CA history.  Pretty much all of them.  The only one that succeeded is Gray Davis.

      Newsom should never have been elected governor.  He was a catastrophe as SF mayor, he has been a catastrophe all his life, and yet has managed to fail upwards.   He wants very much to be president.  That can’t be allowed to happen.

      I would like nothing more than to see him go, but not at the cost of handing the state to a Republican even for a week, never mind a year.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      owlbrick

      @Puddinhead: The sitting governor is explicitly disqualified from being a write-in for the second part if the first part passes.  A write-in for Newsom doesn’t count.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dante’s First

      I am genuinely baffled by both the Governor’s recommendation to leave the second question blank and the suggestion that ANY Republican would be a good choice under the circumstances.  Why shouldn’t the second question be answered by writing in the name of the Lt. Governor, Eleni Kounalakis?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Moar You Know

      No ability for a write-in for the second question? That would allow the “no” voters to write in Newsom. I guess the ballot question writers were too smart to fall for that?

      @Puddinhead: The writers of the recall provision in the state constitution were too smart for that, apparently.  The subject of the recall cannot declare as a candidate for the recall election.  And, if I’m not mistaken (and I could be) that person can’t ever run for governor again, which is why Davis never tried to get his job back.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Peale

      @lowtechcyclist: They opted not to do that this time. I think they should have just asked one of the state senators to change her name to Dorothy D. Democrat and put her on the ballot as a fall back. But they decided that one of the problems with Grey Davis’ recall was that they all got behind Bustmante as a fall back. So this time, I think they were hoping to just win the recall with the Democrats knowing that there was no other choice for them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      https://calmatters.org/commentary/2021/08/democrats-need-a-write-in-candidate-for-the-recall-election/

      This is an interesting take but it is likely too late and most prominent Dem pols will likely not throw their hat in the ring, especially now that the recall vote is close.

      What must the Democrats do to prevent a Republican takeover if the recall carries? A write-in is the only option — unless the party wants to unite behind one of the nobodies who did enter the race as a Democrat. A write-in candidate must register with the state by Aug. 31.

      A Democratic write-in candidate is almost a shoo-in, now that the Republican Party has refused to endorse one of their own. With the Republican vote split among five big-name candidates, a single well-known Democrat write-in would poll close to 50% of the recall vote. At the same time, Newsom could be recalled by a slim margin.

      How does “Gov. Garamendi” sound? Great alliteration, but in an email U.S. Rep. John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove) respectfully declined to be a write-in. His refusal, however, calls for his party to unite behind a single candidate.

      Eric Garcetti, the termed-out mayor of Los Angeles, would be a vote-drawing Democratic write-in candidate. Garcetti, recently appointed ambassador to India, was expected to run for governor after Newsom had served two full terms. Surely he would be willing to trade the ambassadorship for a term in Sacramento.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Moar You Know

       

      Look on the bright side – he ain’t Andrew Cuomo.

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:  You’re right:  in addition to sleeping with his entire staff back in his SF days, he also had a raging drug habit going on, which hopefully explains his marriage to Kimberly Gullifoyle for you all.

      The only difference between him and Cuomo is that he got consent.

      I’m really not a fan, if you couldn’t tell.  I did vote for him.  I will vote no on the recall.  I will vote for him again if he survives this.  But he is not fit for public office and I have no qualms about saying so.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      It occurs to me that what is in Newsom’s best interest to recommend, and what in Democrats’ best interest to do, might not be the same.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      owlbrick

      @The Moar You Know: I wasn’t thrilled about Newsom at first either, but he’s been far better as governor than I expected.  His focus on proactive social services and environmental policy coupled with his overall positive handling of the pandemic (far from ideal, but also somewhat better than I feared, and far better than the alternative) have shown him to be a steady, overall progressive force, who is actually doing more than his predecessor to make the state responsive and responsible for its people.  Brown did a great job of turning the state around, but Newsom is actually leading it forward.  Every one of the Republicans on the ballot, Faulconer included, would turn all that backwards; not to mention the threat of being able to appoint a successor if something happens to a sitting senator. And the while the few Democrats on the ballot are better than nothing, even the leading one of them is a youtube personality who advocates using the National Guard to move the homeless.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dante’s First

      As a follow up to my own comment, it does seem that the Governor is only thinking of himself and doesn’t want to lose the top spot but the risk of having a new Governor installed by a minority of a minority of the electorate could be catastrophic at this juncture.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @Dante’s First:

      FWIW my sample ballot has a blank rectangle bottom right, with a fill-in oval. It’s unmarked but I’m guessing it’s there for a write-in.

      Interesting that the candidates aren’t alpha-sorted. It’s not easy to find someone in particular.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:   That’s my question too.

      I think there should be a question on the 2024 ballot about ending gubernatorial recalls like this.  They are crazy and expensive and don’t serve voters well, at all.

      California has enough on its plate, with a pandemic and wildfires and everything else that affects such an enormous state.  They cannot afford this level of unpredictability.  It is destabilizing.  It is the opposite of “good government.”

      Get rid of them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Peale

      @owlbrick: yep. If they get governor elder, we need to hope that nothing happens for two years to Senator Ancient, or your looking at Senator Stephen Miller or Donald Trump Jr. if you’re lucky.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      FelonyGovt

      I can’t bring myself to do anything but vote no on the recall, and make sure everyone I know does the same.

      I got my sample ballot this week, as did the other 2 people in my household. What a waste of money that could be used to house the homeless or alleviate the drought or…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jinchi

      It’s ridiculous that we have a recall system in which an elected governor can get 49.9% of the vote and be kicked out, only to be replaced by some random idiot who gets 3% of the vote. I thought the whole “top-two” ballot process was created to avoid problems like this.
      As for Newsom, I absolutely support the guy, but his campaign is working in the interests of Newsom, not the party or the state. He’s banking on people voting against recall because they’re terrified of the alternative. I doubt that will be a real motivator. It slightly increases his odds, but dramatically increases the odds we’ll have some mini-Trump tearing up the state in the middle of the pandemic. It also makes it more likely that every elected Democrat in the future will face recall, because its a no-lose gamble for Republicans.
      Not voting on the second question is a stupid idea that just increases the strength of the right-wing trolls. The smart move would have been to put the Lt Governor, or another well respected Democrat on the ticket so we had a backup option. “Strategic” voting is a fool’s game, since we don’t all agree on the smartest strategy. Personally I won’t vote for anyone who still calls themself a Republican. That leaves me with a list of 8 Democrats I’ve never heard of before.​​

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      I’ll agree with Dr. Hale, even if it’s a dangerous gambit it’s important to water down the value of every Republican vote. Settling on the “who?” is the tricky bit.

      There’s no danger in voting “no” and then picking the least bad candidate.  The dangerous gambit is trying to convince people not to vote on question 2 at all, since it lets the Republicans control the election if the recall succeeds.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Meanwhile, things are going swimmingly at Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium.

      The final day of Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium” is off to a dark start. A visibly tired Lindell recounts to the crowd that he was attacked at his hotel, that an associate of Tina Peters was raided by feds, and that a judge ruled that Dominion’s lawsuit can proceed against him.

      — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 12, 2021

      Lindell just walked on stage to accuse a writer for GATEWAY PUNDIT of being a CIA plant for reporting that one of Lindell’s own experts had acknowledged they don’t actually have any evidence … a story Lindell appears somehow unaware broke yesterday evening.

      — Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 12, 2021

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Cacti

      @owlbrick: Dianne Feinstein seems to have adopted the Ruth Bader Ginsburg “I’ll just live forever” strategy.

      Thankfully, nothing ever goes wrong with that.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      PaulWartenberg

      I did the math.

      If a little more than 50 percent vote YES on the Recall, that then leaves the choice between 46 possible Republican candidates.

      It’s possible that the candidates get all bunched together to where they each could get just 2 percent of the vote, which would be 92 percent of the 100 percent available.

      Meaning that in a very improbable scenario – but still mathematically possible – a replacement candidate could WIN the recall with just 3 (plus change) percent of the vote.

      HOW THE HELL IN ANY ELECTORAL SYSTEM IS 3 PERCENT A WINNING NUMBER???

      Okay, that’s an unlikely scenario. The way things shake out, there’s likely going to be someone winning with around 15 percent of the recall vote. Still, that’s an insanely unrepresentative number and could well be more UNpopular than Newsome ever was.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      owlbrick

      @Dante’s First: The last time around, they did a number of campaign post-mortems, which showed that Bustamente’s campaign seriously muddied the waters for the voters, and caused increased confusion in an already confusing process.  A great many people ended up thinking that their vote for a replacement would only be counted if they voted yes on the recall, and fearing that the recall had enough momentum too pass, they voted yes/Bustamente. The Bustamente campaign tried to clear it up, but the message was lost in the noise of the general chaos of the bizarre special election clownshow.  This time around, the Democrats are trying to keep on message, that the only thing that matters is defeating the recall.  It’s not just Newsom trying to save his job; the entire state party is very intentionally staying away from the second part of the ballot.  If they get a high enough turnout that it would allow a Democrat to win, they will defeat the recall anyway, so stay on message and just defeat the recall without confusion.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Roger Moore

      @lowtechcyclist: ​
       

      ETA: At least one of them would have to be pretty decent, right?

      Wrong. The California Democratic party has decided for an all-or-nothing strategy by discouraging any Democrat who cares about getting support from the party apparatus from running. The result is that the people with (D) after their names are a bunch of nobodies. There’s not a single elected official amongst them.

      Reply

