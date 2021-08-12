This is just a quick PSA, since I guess we haven’t had one. The election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is coming up! It will be on September 14th, and ballots start going out August 16th.

You can vote by mail or in person. For voting by mail: If you’re registered to vote, you will receive a mail-in ballot at the address you have registered with the state. Be sure to sign and date your election envelope before sending it back. Drop your completed ballot off at any U.S. Postal Service mailbox, or at the post office. There will also be ballot drop-off locations available in your county. Check with your county’s election office for details. For in-person voting: Some counties have in-person voting sites that will open Sept. 4. Many also offer curbside ballot drop-off. Again, check with your county’s election office for details.

There are two questions on the ballot.

“Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Yes or no.

Then, there’s a list of 46 candidates who could succeed Newsom if he is recalled. Voters can choose one.

These are counted in a weird way! If the first question succeeds, whoever gets the most votes on the second question will become governor. Currently ahead in the polls at 18% is Larry Elder, a conservative talk-show host whose only deflection from Trumpism is that he doesn’t think the election was stolen. The Newsom campaign says you should leave the second question blank, which is uh… huh? I get that there are no high profile Dems on the ballot, but I think this guy is right on the money:

Dr. Isaac Hale, a former pollster who is currently a postdoctoral scholar at UC Santa Barbara’s Blum Center and an expert on the Newsom recall, said some Democrats could instead opt to pursue a harm reduction approach. “I do think some highly engaged Democrats will engage in harm reduction and will pick the Republican candidate they perceive as most moderate, or perhaps some will even pick the Republican they think is least likely to win re-election in 2022,” he said. “Of course, then you’re gambling on what that unelectable person could do in a year, so more may opt for picking the most moderate candidate.” Most agree that the most moderate Republican candidate at the bottom of the ballot is former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who won two terms in a blue city and is the only major candidate to date who has submitted multiple detailed policy proposals on issues ranging from homelessness to taxes to restaurant relief.

Vote your conscience, I guess, but I know what I would do–everything I could to not subject the most populous state to Larry Elder’s ‘leadership’.