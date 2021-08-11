Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

With Choices Come Consequences

I am so tired of these covidiots:

Hannah Lindeborg wanted to pull out all the stops for her daughter’s second birthday in July, especially after the pandemic derailed the family celebration for her first last year.

The second birthday would be the first big gathering with extended family since Covid-19 came into their lives, Ms. Lindeborg said, adding that she looked forward to hosting everybody over at her home in St. Paul, Minn.

When she learned some of her family members had chosen not to get vaccinated, “it was just kind of downhill from there,” she said.

From family gatherings to weddings to workplaces, vaccinated Americans are drawing new, sharper lines around who they choose to spend time with amid the rise of the highly-transmissible Delta variant. And the unvaccinated are growing testy over being excluded and feeling judged for exercising their right to make their own health choices. The divisions are straining relationships among families, neighbors and colleagues.

Ms. Lindeborg, 30 years old, is an attorney and mother of four, including a 5-year-old son with asthma. She and her husband tried to figure out how to host everyone while telling the unvaxxed ones to remain outside. They considered uninviting the unvaccinated. Ultimately, they canceled the party.

I hate how all these selfish pricks think they are the only ones who get to make choices. You chose to not get vaccinated, and others choose NOT TO BE AROUND YOU. If you want to die, fine, but you have no right to take me with you.

They really don’t want choices. They want to decide and then the rest of us has to deal with their decisions. That’s not how choices work, and you can just keep your selfish ass at home.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Sounds good to me. I’m writing more and more of them off. Life’s too short and I sure as fuck don’t owe them an explanation or, indeed, another thought. Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Eljai

      That’s it exactly. They want to do whatever they want and not face consequences. Not that long ago, the covidiots were telling us “if you don’t feel safe out in public without a mask, just stay home.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Oh, good, a happy ending. I was sure it was going to be a report of a superspreader event, or that the two-year-old was on a ventilator.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      They really don’t want choices. They want to decide and then the rest of us has to deal with their decisions. That’s not how choices work, and you can just keep your selfish ass at home.

      They want choices without consequences.  Same as it ever was.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wag

      The anti-vaxxer‘s are working on destroying our country, and contributing to the evolution of more contagious variants, as shown by Delta. Delta is the real deal, much more contagious than previous strains. Today, doing virtual visits, I saw two fully vaccinated patients who tested positive for Covid.

      I’m afraid that we’re fucked.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I like the drinking analogies. You can get drunk and stumble around your own house and sing Jeremiah Was a Bull Frog at teh top of your lungs.  You can’t do it in a restaurant (trust me on this), you can’t do it on a bus, you can’t do it on a plane…. You can’t get behind the wheel like that.

      Reply

