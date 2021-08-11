What's in the infrastructure bill the Senate just passed? Roads/bridges: $110bn

Rail: $66bn

Power grid: $65bn

Broadband: $65bn

Water (inc. pipes): $55bn

Public transit: $39bn

Airports: $25bn

Pollution cleanup: $21bn

Ports: $17bn

EV charge stations: $7.5bnhttps://t.co/eHqSb2tKGk — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 10, 2021

Read this entire article for an excellent explainer:

BREAKING: Democrats push a $3.5 trillion budget framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate. https://t.co/mKlWd0cIpn — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 11, 2021

From @Breakingviews: @richardbeales1 explains why a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, passed by the U.S. Senate in a 69-30 vote, is far from the final answer on infrastructure pic.twitter.com/jcX1Z05v3N — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021