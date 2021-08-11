Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: What We Consider Worth the Cost

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: What We Consider Worth the Cost

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: What We Consider Worth the Cost

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Read this entire article for an excellent explainer:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      @raven:

      Time to rewatch that.

      I feel very, very lucky this morning. Two goldfinches sat on the electric wire just outside my office window and sang away for a few minutes. I was surprised there were two of them, having thought there had only been one, and they were kind enough to stay still long enough for me to confirm I’d wrongly thought they were a warbler and to see their distinguishing markings (one’s wings had much more black than the other’s, while one’s head had much more black on it).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      Go Dogs, go (not you, Raven),

      Just a quick check in from the road. We got a late start yesterday (no surprise there) but made leg one — five states to Mechanicsburg PA by supper time. Almost no masks here, but a good vax rate. Saw one pick up idiot with a big flag on the back. Otherwise, normal PA life, as I remember it growing up in NY on the PA border. BTW, Phish was playing at Hershey but we had no tickets. Just as well, I’m sure, and luckily the Immp is not a fan.

      Off for Knoxville — another five states — in a few… I expect all new roads and bridges to be in place.

      Snarl lightly

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Quinerly

      Good morning! I got a bit of a shock yesterday. (or as my mom would have said, “wind knocked out of my sails.”) Finally went to my ObGyn after skipping my 2020 check up. She’s not only been my Dr since 1986; she’s also a friend. Not a close friend but friends enough that we know a lot about each other’s families and she has been to my home back when I had all day holiday bashes at Christmas time. Check up was fine, and we caught up on a lot of stuff. (She spent so much time with me that her nurse finally knocked to interrupt because other appts were backing up in the waiting room.) I asked her at some point for her opinion about my upcoming trip… Driving and camping thru Southern CO (with a several nights stay with a friend in CO Springs), then 2 months in New Mexico, and then driving and camping my way thru AZ. Her advice to me was to check all the info on my stops before spending anytime in an area….essentially check out the rates of infection in an area. And, that I  should also be concerned about Biden’s allowing unvaccinated people to pour over the border and head to the SW… Plus, how his administration is shuffling them around and thus causing infection rates to rise. I pushed back, but as you chicks know having this type of conversation while being examined is awkward to say the least. She kept saying “the border problem and the unvaccinated folks pouring in are major contributing factors to this spread.” I’m not looking for answers this AM. Just venting and feeling “down.” Cried in my car when I was leaving.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Quinerly: I’m sorry your friend seems to have gone around the bend.  You’re not alone in having that happen, and believe me, I know what you mean about crying; I lost a very close friend to Trump, and even now, years later, sometimes I shed a few tears for losing him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      @Quinerly:

      Sad for you

      People want to believe what they want

       

      Tell them the truth- that the government is giving the vaccine to the migrants.😡😡

      Of course, anything to absolve blame of the hords of MAGA WHYTE PEOPLE WHO ARE UNVACCINATED IN THOSE STATES😡😡😡

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @Quinerly:

      I had a similar shock with my dentist (although, you know, mouth and not that other thing). I dropped him (after 23 years) and never looked back.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nicole

      @Immanentize: Mechanicsburg! I grew up there. Technically just outside of it, but Mechanicsburg was our post office. My stepmom has since moved to the east shore, but I saw the same; there was not a mask in sight in Harrisburg when I last visited a couple weeks ago. 🤨

      Continued safe travels for you guys!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      If you add the $66 billion for rail, that’s $105 billion for public transit. We’ll need more, but I think we’ll get it in a few years. These infrastructure investments will get the U.S. economy humming like it hasn’t in decades, and the fiscal and political results will put the wind in Democratic sails.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Quinerly

      @rikyrah: thank you. I’m just so disappointed in people. Back to being angry much of the time. I had no idea that’s where the conversation would go. Oddly, she had just gotten back from visiting Carteret County, NC… Where my parent’s beach home was (I sold it 3/2020). The county is very right winged with lots of military retirees (it’s near Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point). Delta on the rise there with everyone fighting over vaccines and masks. One of her sons now lives there with his Navy wife. Personally, I would be more concerned about going in a restaurant in my old stomping grounds vs going into one in Santa Fe. Now, CO Springs (the “Most Godly City in America” as I was told last week) is another story. The 4 people I know who have gotten Delta breakthrough got it there while visiting from St. Louis.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quinerly

      Thanks for all the kind words. Running late. Wednesday is JoJo’s school day. And “Good Dog Enrichment and Training” insists that you don’t call it doggie daycare. Small groups. It really is school. He’s doing something all day. Will check back in later. This blog “saves” me so often lately. I feel like my world just gets smaller and smaller.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      @Quinerly: @rikyrah: @Dorothy A. Winsor: It’s the bigotry. Lots of stealth racists (stealth to their white friends, POC can spot them) who show their true colors in ways like that. “Migrants over the border” isn’t referring to undocumented Polish and Irish migrants, of which Chicago, for example, has plenty.  

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      @satby:

      All through Dolt45’s term, I would comment that I was waiting for the news story out of Boston or Chicago about the raids gathering up illegal Irish and Polish immigrants…but, I never saw those stories😡😡😡

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      @Quinerly:   I  should also be concerned about Biden’s allowing unvaccinated people to pour over the border and head to the SW… Plus, how his administration is shuffling them around and thus causing infection rates to rise.

      My MIL is a big Lester Holt fan.  Every night she watches NBC news.  He’s her trusted source.

      Last night he did a story about the unprecedented surge of migrants crossing the border, and their high rates of covid infections.

      So it isn’t just the usual suspects like Hannity or Carlson.  This stuff is spreading through “conventional” media.

      Lester Holt also reports on the “record breaking” crime wave, night after night.

      So far, not a peep about Rosen’s testimony, though.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Joe Falco

      @Geminid:

      I work for public transit so yeah, the money is much needed. There are plenty of projects that are languishing because no money has been allocated yet to move them forward. Recently, a proposed high-speed rail project connecting Charlotte and Atlanta completed the first tier of research that’s needed before any rail is laid down, and that was just figuring out the preferred route the rail line would take! The next tier would refine the alignment, verify station locations and suss out what the operating characteristics would entail such as speed, frequencies of stops, etc. That would cost $12M, but the actual price tag to construct the rail line could be anywhere between $6.2B – $8.4B! All in all, this infrastructure bill is a nice down-payment, but it’s nowhere near what’s truly needed.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Karen S.

      Returned yesterday from a short vacation to southwestern Michigan (South Haven to be exact). It was very relaxing, just what we needed. On Sunday, we drove out to a winery/cidery. On our way there we passed a home that was displaying a “Trump 2024” flag or banner in the front. All I could think was, “You f*cking losers. I hope you get caught up in one of the many Trumpland grifts and you get taken for everything you’ve got.”

      Then, we had a lovely time at the winery. We brought back a bottle of pear wine and two bottles of semi-dry hard (apple) cider. I was a bit bummed that they were out of pear cider, which I like a lot.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nicole

      @Ken:

      His last missive implied that, but was vague on details. Very mysterious.

      @WaterGirl:

      Obviously an exploratory trip in anticipation of his 2024 run.  He’s going after the “with limited internet access” constituency.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @Quinerly: It’s good that you pushed back – it’s important that she hears stuff from a different perspective.

      I thought our precinct was reliably Team D but recently checked and saw that about 24 more people voted for TFG than Biden-Harris.  (I think absentee votes are supposed to be assigned to the precinct, but I’m not positive.). Very disappointing, but we know that the country is closely divided…

      Reality always wins in the end.

      Hang in there.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply

