What's in the infrastructure bill the Senate just passed?
Roads/bridges: $110bn
Rail: $66bn
Power grid: $65bn
Broadband: $65bn
Water (inc. pipes): $55bn
Public transit: $39bn
Airports: $25bn
Pollution cleanup: $21bn
Ports: $17bn
EV charge stations: $7.5bnhttps://t.co/eHqSb2tKGk
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 10, 2021
