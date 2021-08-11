Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Risk Mitigation vs All/Nothing

I don’t really agree with this — maybe some of you do. I think hardcore gun owners are likely to embrace the right-wing worldview that migrants and black/brown urban residents would sooner kill them than talk with them, therefore they need guns. Also, single-issue voters are, well, single-issue voters, and on this single issue, Republicans will always offer more to gun owners than Democrats.

Even so, I think the gun debate has introduced a form of all-or-nothing argument that gets thrown around whenever we’re talking about COVID. This argument is a staple of the discussions about guns: any proposed regulation (say, assault weapons) will still leave guns on the street, and those guns will still kill people. The goal to stop gun death, this regulation won’t accomplish that, so why bother? Basically, it rules out harm reduction or risk mitigation.

This same argument is being used all the time in the COVID discussion. Masking won’t prevent all infection, so why bother? You can still get COVID with the vaccine, so why bother? This from a group that does everything possible to limit the number of abortions by enacting ever so many incremental regulations. It’s stupid, but we hear it a lot.

  bbleh
  Bluegirlfromwyo
  Hoodie
  Kent
  marklar
  MisterForkbeard
  VeniceRiley
  WereBear
  West of the Rockies
  Yutsano
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      I think it’s tribal/cult oriented. A lot of the gun owners have just decided that Democrats are evil (hint: They ALWAYS have unrealistic and insane thoughts as to what Democrats will do with guns and their prophecies never make sense) and they’ve lumped themselves in with hard-core Republicans.

      And since they’re part of that group and they’re authoritarian, they identify with them on literally every point, to the maximum that can be allowed by the “Democrats are evil / Own the libs” framework. So you get extreme resistance to vaccines, mask wearing, etc.

      It has nothing to do with risk reduction or avoidance strategies. It’s entirely around being an asshole or calling Dems traitors, so long as they have social support to do so. And they do.

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Most of them are white evangelical Christians. Of some kind, even if they haven’t gone to church in years. Relatives do, and they all run in mental packs.

      So Confederacy is also their religion, as is racism, sexism, anti-science, obedient to their favorite authorities, and secretly longing for the Rapture since they hate living “in the world” and being constantly tempted by it and thus, fearing hell.

      They have horrible marriages, terrorized kids, and form alliances instead of having actual friendships. Every single transaction is a negotiation between who will kiss-up and who will kick down.

      We have to do risk mitigation, everywhere. Because to do nothing will mean we all die.

    5. 5.

      VeniceRiley

      There is a whole “ready for the apocalypse” vibe to them all as well. Their white evang churches have them primed. When the chips are down, they’ll side with the R (=Racists) on their framing and therefore their actions. That’s where all their buddies are at, and that’s where they’ll be atThey expect a horde onrush at the border, and violent inner cities. That’s what the guns are for. Gun fun, in other words, is rarely benign.
      And they’ll never assign malign intent for all the rest to their buddies. Never.

    6. 6.

      Hoodie

      @MisterForkbeard: This is probably accurate.  They operate on a simplified heuristic of conservative good/liberal bad, kind of like brand shoppers.  I think this is part of the evil genius of FoxNews, they understand that a lot of Americans don’t want to think too hard – or can’t.

    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Hoodie: Fox recognized early that large sets of Americans identify tribally AND prefer their news in ‘meme’ form – highly misleading small bits of information that might be straight up wrong (and requires lots of time to rebut) but allow them to feel superior.

      That’s their entire news model. “Here’s a soundbite about how great/manly/victimized you are, and how terrible/aggressive/weak liberals are”.

    8. 8.

      marklar

      I think there are three kinds of gun owners.

      1- Some truly do believe they need it for defense from ‘mostly’ real threats, and they are actually pay attention to sociological arguments regarding public safety.

      2- Hunters (primarily)…but we’re talking rifles here.  They aren’t part of the equation.

      3- Authoritarians, for whom guns are more a symbol of power more than anything else.  They sometimes use the ‘safety’ and ‘hunting’ rationalizations, but their perceived fears are mostly a reflection of racism and fear of loss of hierarchy, and the guns that they use for hunting sure ain’t the guns that they tote to their rallies.  These folks can’t be reached, because ultimately, guns aren’t the real issue for them.  Power is.

    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      Like everyone else has said, it’s tribal. The (shrinking) evangelical base is their tribe regardless of their actual church attendance. Add in saturation of right wing propaganda from Fox/Limbaugh/OANN and they live in another world from us. You can’t talk or reason with these people. We can only overwhelm them when we can.

    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      Masking won’t prevent all infection, so why bother? You can still get COVID with the vaccine, so why bother? This from a group that does everything possible to limit the number of abortions by enacting ever so many incremental regulations. It’s stupid, but we hear it a lot.

      Yes, this kind of reasoning makes me want to scream bloody murder.

    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      I’d like actual evidence of these pro-vaccine, pro-choice Republicans. I think they’re as common as blue Cornish pixies.

    14. 14.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      Mistermix, the tweet is 100% correct and so are you. There are plenty of vaccinated, pro-choice Republicans who keep voting Republican to keep their guns so they can shoot at the black and brown hordes coming to get them when they become a minority. I could introduce you to several.

      As is often said on this blog, porque no los dos?

    16. 16.

      Kent

      Having lived for over a decade in Texas and having plenty of MAGA relatives scattered about the rural US I have come to conclude that both guns and abortion are really proxies for race.

      What do I mean by that?  I knew a shitload of white guys in TX who were racist as all hell.  But they have learned over the years to not really give expression to their actual attitudes, except elliptically.    But what they have learned is that there are basically two hot-button issues in this country that no one will question them on when they express them.  Guns and abortion.

      So they can freely say they are voting for Trump or other racist GOP horrors to protect their 2nd Amendment rights, or because they are “pro life” and no one thinks to even question their sincerity.  But if they said they are voting for him because the GOP is the white party and the Dems are the party N***rs and illegals then people will tend to recoil.

      That is one reason they LOVE Trump so much.  He lets his racist free flag fly and gives voice to the attitudes the have always had but been too shy to express in mixed company.   That’s why they are so obsessed with the Trump flags and Trump parades and MAGA hats.    It is all a giant racist dogwhistle.

