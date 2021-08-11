Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: 'MyPillow' Guy Redpilled, Red-Faced

Open Thread: ‘MyPillow’ Guy Redpilled, Red-Faced

I have a general policy against highlighting self-imposed tragedies from the genuinely not-sane, but this Lindell guy…

Pilled was a bad meme, and now it’s become a big joke. Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, “The con is winding down”:

Lindell, who has claimed for months and months that he had definitive proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by China, pledged to release that information at a “cyber symposium” that is underway in South Dakota. According to Lindell, someone captured Internet traffic in the days after the election that shows how votes were shifted away from Donald Trump and to President Biden. Instead of simply presenting this evidence to the public, he withheld it, offering $5 million to anyone who can prove that the information isn’t legitimate.

Rob Graham, a technologist and author, went to the summit to evaluate what Lindell claims to have. During a “breakout session,” he and others were provided with access to what Lindell’s team claims to have obtained. Graham shared what they were given — a collection of files that consists of 1) a list of computer Internet protocol addresses and 2) gibberish like that above. Well, technically they were given rich-text format files, some of which were inexplicably converted to hexadecimal encoding. Graham, an expert on Internet data, described the provided material as “a bunch of confusing stuff they can’t explain,” and said that those running the symposium pledged to hand over the “real” information Tuesday night or Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lindell’s live stream of the symposium — being watched by hundreds of thousands of people on one streaming feed — presses on, with the CEO mostly riffing on how toxic the media is. Promotions offer viewers codes for discounts at MyPillow, a useful bit of advertising given that Lindell’s conspiracy theories have cost his company placement in a number of retailers’ inventories

But what if you’re not trying to prove it? What if you’re trying to make some cash and you stumbled onto a big, juicy mark? What if there were a millionaire desperate to prove something, a millionaire who’s not exactly an Internet savant but one willing to hand over loads of cash for data you made up — as some of the data previously released by Lindell pretty obviously was? For a while, you’re skating, cashing checks and sending along reports on occasion. Eventually, though, you get closer and closer to the point at which you need to actually turn over your work.

This is how all cons end. Things stretch and stretch and stretch until: snap. So instead of presenting your data, you encode it and obfuscate it and promise that there’s actually something there, but wait, hmm, that is weird, let me see what’s happening. Instead you say things like that there was a medical emergency that slowed things down and just ask everyone to stick with you for a moment. It’s just buying time — like Trump calling senators on Jan. 6 — hoping that if another hour or so passes, you can somehow regain control…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      The man is an addict, and unstable. This conspiracy crap is his latest addiction.

      This really could end tragically for him. He, Q and their like have already done a tremendous amount of damage to our body politic and civic organizations.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      Someone should really explain to these folks that the whole point of the Matrix movie is that it is a transgender allegory by the Wachowskis. The red pill analogy, within the context of the story they wrote and directed, is that by taking it you can recognize and then experience your true self.

      Which would freak out all the homophobic and transphobic Proud Boys, alt righters, gamergaters, shitposters, inches, misandrists, etc who constantly use the reference.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @Parfigliano:

      And seemingly more intelligence as well.

      And at least a potato can be made into an alcoholic beverage or a half assed salad, can crappy pillow guy or any of his crappy products do that? I don’t think so.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      Lindell’s kind of facinating from a professional perspective–he occupies that gray space Venn diagram overlap of “mentally ill,” “not very bright,” and “sociopathic huckster.”

      Alas, my professional curiosity about his make-up is completely crushed by my desire to plant my knee in his junk, really hard.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      prostratedragon

      “I don’t know what we were waiting for. Maybe we thought the world would end.”  − Jeff Bailey, Out of the Past

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’ve kind of been watching/listening to the “Symposium” on Hal Sparks and….well…wow, just wow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      I think I felt a twinge of sympathy for this guy, but it seems to have passed. I hope Dominion buries him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      emmyelle

      So, I was just on a Zoom for my kid’s school, and Karen asked “what data are you using to justify placing restrictions on unvaccinated kids?”. Only she pronounced it “daahduh”. I know no one that says “daahduh” because that’s not a fucking word. So now My Pillow Guy is screamong about “daahduh” and I am wondering if this is some kind of secret handshake.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      Being a compassionate sort, I really feel I should buy me one of them pillows. At last. It might be the only real achievement in what turned out a miserable, insane, and wasted existence. Dude has just kinda set himself on fire in front of the whole world. Also, my neck could use a little hug now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      @emmyelle: No, it’s “what Dada are you using?”. As in, how does an early-20th-century avant-garde art movement act as a justification for vaccination? It makes no sense, which is in itself very Dada.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      Overheard an ad on MSNBC, of all places, for his product. $40 off the “regular” price (which is still far more than it’s worth). Signals to this viewer his sales are circling the drain.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      Years ago (I was an Ensign!) I had a lengthy conversation with a guy on my crew who was flipping out. I didn’t learn until later that he was a diagnosed paranoid who had stopped taking his meds. Every time I see Mike Lindell on television, I remember that day…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      CaseyL

      It might be interesting to see how much of this codswallop he’s funding out of his own (fast-diminishing?) wealth, and how much he’s funding by fleecing the rubes.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just Chuck

      @dr. bloor:

      he occupies that gray space Venn diagram overlap of “mentally ill,” “not very bright,” and “sociopathic huckster.”

      Thank God no one like that ever became President.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      this dude’s personal narrative ends in tragedy and i think that’s just fantastic. how can we accelerate that.

      a tweeter after my own cold dark place where a heart should be.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think this is what they call “readership capture”?

      President Biden @POTUS 9h
      One year ago today, I made one of the most important decisions I’ve ever made: selecting my vice president. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend on this journey. Thanks @VP for all you do.

      Vice President Kamala Harris @VP
      I’ll never forget that Zoom call, Mr. President. It is an honor to serve alongside you: A president with such vision and purpose. Thank you for your leadership and your friendship.

      Reply

