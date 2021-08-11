Looks like we need a new thread.
What’s everybody up to? Anything newsworthy today?
Tony Jay
Did I imagine a comment about frog-blindness?
When did life get so confusing?
emmyelle
Rolled out the big vaccine mandate at work yesterday. Gonna be interesting.
emmyelle
@WaterGirl: It’s without a doubt the right decision. And anyway we are already at about 75-80%. But the holdouts. It’s going to be something to see.
piratedan
well, I heard a rumor that the Democratically controlled Senate passed two infrastructure bills and that they will work with the stimulus that is already out there to provide a healthy push to start tidying up around the place
as the parlance goes, that’s a big Biden deal…. here’s to hoping that the House agrees and gets these on to the President’s desk.
Another Scott
@WaterGirl: (Look near the center of the picture.)
Cheers,
Scott.
emmyelle
@piratedan: Dems in Disarray!
This is good news for Republicans!
@Another Scott: Mr. Frog picture day one? Or day two?
Scout211
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/11/politics/fda-third-dose-covid-19-vaccine/index.html
Good news for the immunocompromised. Booster shots could be approved within “48 hours.” I told my sister and she was excited since my BIL has leukemia and has an appointment next week with his specialist so they will ask him about making a referral. Yay!
CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce within the next 48 hours that it is authorizing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for some people who are immunocompromised, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
This would be a third shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That announcement could slide, the source cautioned, but this is the current timing.“The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals,” an FDA spokesperson told CNN. “The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”
emmyelle
@WaterGirl: about 4K
Ken
@WaterGirl: Are all frogs green?
No. Some of them are bright red or orange or yellow or purple, which is their way of saying “you can eat me but I will stop every nerve impulse in your body”.
trollhattan
The 2nd Annual Superspreader Event is up and running in South Dakota.
Should be an interesting couple weeks after they return to their hives, what with families, coworkers and such. Mask schmask.
Another Scott
@WaterGirl: Both. :-)
Cheers,
Scott.
emmyelle
@WaterGirl: I think the assholes and jerks might just quit. But that’s going to be disruptive. Don’t get me wrong, i’m fully behind the decision (and I have to enforce it in my unit). But we have to be ready for some impact on operations.
West of the Rockies
Heaven forbid these porcelain pirates think of someone else’s well-being.
Poe Larity
They got the guy
Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence.
sab
@WaterGirl: LOL. It didn’t turn out too well when I tried that either.
I came this close to calling up my sister who won’t get vaccinated and asking why she only cares about “all the babies that are being murdered every year” and won’t get a fucking shot that would help keep 50 million babies safe.
I so wanted to do that, but of course I did not. But the next time she brings up the “millions of babies who are murdered every year”, I’m definitely going to bring it up then.
Mike in NC
@Poe Larity: College professor turned serial arsonist? Hang him high…
sab
Got the big deer back in the backyard chomping on the blacknerry bushes. Yay deer! But the dogs want to go pee.
We got all kind of weather alerts that a storm front was moving thru with 80 mile per hour winds. When it finally came thru the wind lasted for maybe 15 seconds, and then was done. Weird.
sab
@Eunicecycle: I had to go inside, which kind of defeated the whole point.
