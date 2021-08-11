Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay:  I might have said something about Mr. Frog.  I don’t even know what I’m looking for.  Are all frogs green?  I don’t even know what color to look for.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      well, I heard a rumor that the Democratically controlled Senate passed two infrastructure bills and that they will work with the stimulus that is already out there to provide a healthy push to start tidying up around the place

      as the parlance goes, that’s a big Biden deal…. here’s to hoping that the House agrees and gets these on to the President’s desk.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/11/politics/fda-third-dose-covid-19-vaccine/index.html

      Good news for the immunocompromised. Booster shots could be approved within “48 hours.” I told my sister and she was excited since my BIL has leukemia and has an appointment next week with his specialist so they will ask him about making a referral. Yay!

      CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce within the next 48 hours that it is authorizing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for some people who are immunocompromised, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
      This would be a third shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That announcement could slide, the source cautioned, but this is the current timing.“The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals,” an FDA spokesperson told CNN. “The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @emmyelle: Ours isn’t a mandate, but everyone “should get fully vaccinated now”. Also, only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed to return to the office, and then only if they choose to.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl:  Are all frogs green?

      No. Some of them are bright red or orange or yellow or purple, which is their way of saying “you can eat me but I will stop every nerve impulse in your body”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      emmyelle

      @Ken: That was phase one for us. Now we are going to see what happen when this is challenged by people who demand tie right to work from home.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      emmyelle

      @WaterGirl: I think the assholes and jerks might just quit. But that’s going to be disruptive. Don’t get me wrong, i’m fully behind the decision (and I have to enforce it in my unit). But we have to be ready for some impact on operations.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      Today I called ahead for curbside pickup at the local meat & deli store.

      Note to self: when you go for curbside pickup, it helps if you don’t leave your fucking phone at home.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Poe Larity

      They got the guy

      Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      I came this close to calling up my sister who won’t get vaccinated and asking why she only cares about “all the babies that are being murdered every year” and won’t get a fucking shot that would help keep 50 million babies safe.

      I so wanted to do that, but of course I did not.  But the next time she brings up the “millions of babies who are murdered every year”, I’m definitely going to bring it up then.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eunicecycle

      @sab: my husband went to pick dinner up with his flip phone. But you’re supposed to click on a link they send you when your order is ready. But you can’t do that with a flip phone. Luckily they had a number you could call, too. But if you didn’t have a cell phone at all…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      I am currently working all my meal planning around tomatoes.  If it doesn’t go with tomatoes, I am not making it.

      Did I mention that I have 8 tomato plants this year?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      Got the big deer back in the backyard chomping on the blacknerry bushes. Yay deer! But the dogs want to go pee.

      We got all kind of weather alerts that a storm front was moving thru with 80 mile per hour winds. When it finally came thru the wind lasted for maybe 15 seconds, and then was done. Weird.

      Reply

