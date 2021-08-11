On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

In January of last year, I shared with you photos of the Moon rising over the snowcapped San Gabriels with downtown Los Angeles as a foreground. Last month was the last supermoon of this year so I decided to try something a bit different, rather than a wide landscape with the Moon, a zoomed in shot so the Moon would be huge against the terrain. I thought of a number of locations and most didn’t work with the angle of the Moon and a location that was accessible to shoot. I settled on shooting in the hills above the LA Zoo with Forest Lawn Glendale as the foreground. After the Moon rose directly above the chapel with the cross above it, I shot a photo of the Autry Museum and Glendale behind it as well as traffic trails on the 134 as it winds through downtown Glendale. I’ve also included one of my first July 4th photos that I’ve taken, since I couldn’t leave the house of the 4th when my girls were still alive.