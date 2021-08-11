Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rock Bottom

by

TFG’s notoriously teetotal, but maybe Steve can wean him…

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      “America’s Urethra,” running through America’s dick, named for the dickiest dick who ever dicked?

      Sure.

      Another Scott

      Maybe it will be called the Interflorida DJT Highway, or the Idjit Highway for short..

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      burnspbesq

      27 is a perfect choice: it goes from nowhere to nowhere, connecting all the little shithole towns and tacky strip centers up the middle of the state.

      mrmoshpotato

      If I heard right, Steve Bannon just accused @PerkinsCoieLLP of committing election fraud. These guys are a fine-tuned engine just cranking out defamation as fast as humanly possible.

      I look forward to Bannon getting punched in his fucking fascist face with a lawsuit before the week is over.

      These slapdick shitstains…

      frosty

      @craigie: ​  Wow, you nailed that one! No need to read any more comments.​
      ETA: I should read all the comments before handing out medals. CaseyL just beat you. Sorry ’bout that, Chief!​

      frosty

      FYWP, wouldn’t it be nice to have the visual editor working reliably? And why a 404 on comment edits? Anyway …

      You all win! Late night Balloon Juice snark is the best snark!

      DMcK

      Honest question: what is this “RSBN” network? And what’s with the chyron being nothing but an alphabetical list of women’s names? Kinda creepy…

      Chetan Murthy

      @DMcK: That chyron *is* a bit creepy.  I hadn’t noticed it.  Only explanation I can think of, is that they’re still starting-up (as a channel) and they haven’t got all the content kinks worked-out.  But who knows.

      smike

      Hey, Sabatini! Don’t go small. Go Bigly!!1! File a bill to name Florida’s whole state TRUMPLANDIA! I’m sure you can do it if you really want to. You’d really be in the news then.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I like idjit hwy, props to Another Scott.

      I’m going to guess RSBN is Red State Broadcast  Network. Or Right-wing Spreadneck Bullshit Newsarium.

      Not gonna look it up

      Chetan Murthy

      @mrmoshpotato: I read that the hard seltzer trend, and previous iterations (“hard lemonade”, etc) were all aimed at marketing to kids.  For which, hard MD makes plenty of sense.

      lgerard

      I was watching some of the RSBC stream on You tube today.  Some of the commenters in the chat were really funny.  RSBC is the network of choice for those who think OAN is too professorial and not trumpy enough.  I assume the names in the chyron were contributors as they spend quite a bit of time begging for cash.  A lot of Christian programming does that. I guess people get off seeing their five dollar contribution memorialized.

      Lindell was insane today.  The guy never stops talking, even for a second.  It was just a nonstop string of grievances recycled over and over again for hours.  It was exhausting.

      No Troy McClure is he.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chetan Murthy: I guess.  But you’d think the college kids would know of an app that has drink recipes.

      Hell, Webtender has been in existence for years.

      ETA – Get off my non-existent lawn!

