Inspired by Anonymous, who was inspired by HinTN who was inspired by Mousebumples who was inspired by MomSense, we got 3 more offers last week to match new Four Directions GA donations up to a total of $1,000!

I announced our 3 matchers in monday’s post: Madeleine! frosty! la caterina!

la caterina is our final $1,000 match person, and she is up for the 1,000 match today!

An outside match was announced on Monday:

Four Directions has not received confirmation yet on the potential match of $25k from an outside group, but I remain hopeful. In the meantime, Four Directions has received an offer from someone else to match the next $7,000, which we will hit when the thermometer is at $22,700. *Fine print: the $7,000 won’t show up in our thermometer, but it does help Four Directions come up with their $25,000 need for the joint project with Fair Fight.

Since the outside match was offered, the thermometer has increased by more than $7,000! So I am thrilled to announce that we have met that match, but also a bit sad that the external match is complete. So our double-matching days are over, at least for the time being.

So starting when this post goes up, until we reach $1,000 in the comments, your donation will be matched by la caterina!

Any donation between $10 and $50 that is listed in the comments is eligible for la caterina’s match.

Tell us the amount of your donation in the comments, and la caterina will match with that amount. The $1,000 donation will be made by check once $1,000 of matchable donations have been noted in the comments.

If you donate more than $50, la caterina will match $50 of that.

More fine print: if we meet the $1,000 match amount, la caterina will be mailing a paper check to FOUR DIRECTIONS, so her $1,000 will not show up in the BJ thermometer. So if we want to see the thermometer hit $25,000, we need to do it with our contributions.

Four Directions Organizing Project

with Fair Fight in GA

From myself, Balloon Juice, Four Directions, Fair Fight, native people and every other sane person in Georgia: thank you so very much!

Thank you to everyone who is making this happen!