Get signed-up now as Healthcare.gov closes on the 15th

Healthcare.gov serves 36 states as the marketplace for ACA individual market health insurance.

Healthcare.gov has run a Re-open Enrollment Period since February to help people get covered during the COVID pandemic.  Over 2 million people have signed up for new coverage.  Millions more have claimed their American Rescue Plan enhanced subsidies in the form of much lower premiums.

The Re-open Enrollment Period ends at 11:59PM ET on August 15th.

After that, unless you have a major life event that triggers a regular Special Enrollment Period, you can not sign up for insurance on Healthcare.gov until November 1. 2021 for coverage that starts on January 1, 2022.

If you don’t have insurance or you know people who don’t have insurance, go put down this post and sign up.

 

 

