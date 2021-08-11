Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Pandemic Reads: Notes on the Delta Variant

A piece worth reading in whole, and possibly forwarding, from the Washington Post. (Also at MSN):

The speed with which [Delta] dominated the pandemic has left scientists nervous about what the virus will do next. The variant battles of 2021 are part of a longer war, one that is far from over.

Delta is sending thousands of people into hospitals every day and has knocked the Biden administration back on its heels. In a few short weeks, the delta variant changed the calculations for what it will take to end the pandemic.

Epidemiologists had hoped getting 70 or 80 percent of the population vaccinated, in combination with immunity from natural infections, would bring the virus under control. But a more contagious virus means the vaccination target has to be much higher, perhaps in the range of 90 percent.

Globally, that could take years. In the United States, the target may be impossible to reach anytime soon given the hardened vaccine resistance in a sizable fraction of the country, the fact that children under 12 remain ineligible and the persistent circulation of disinformation about vaccines and the pandemic…

Because the delta variant replicates so well when it gets inside human cells, the infectious dose may be lower. Infected people may also begin shedding the virus sooner and in greater quantities. It’s a numbers game, and delta has numbers on its side. Rapid replication of the virus has probably shortened the period between a person getting infected and becoming infectious, to perhaps two or three days rather than five or six.

The flip side is that the delta surge is expected to peak faster. A more contagious virus finds susceptible people quickly and burns through that “fuel” faster. This may explain why the United Kingdom and India have both experienced surprisingly swift drop in cases after recent delta surges…

… The COVID-19 vaccines have done an extraordinary job of stamping out disease and death. But as the hypertransmissible Delta variant hammers the United States, the greatest hardships are being taken on by the unvaccinated, a population that includes some 50 million children younger than age 12. Across the country, pediatric cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing alongside cases among unimmunized adults; child hospitalizations have now reached an all-time pandemic high. In the last week of July, nearly 72,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in kids—almost a fifth of all total known infections in the U.S., and a rough doubling of the previous week’s stats. “It’s the biggest jump in the pandemic so far” among children, Lee Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told me. Last week, that same statistic climbed to nearly 94,000.

The most serious pediatric cases are among the pandemic’s worst to date. In the South, where communities have struggled to get shots into arms and enthusiasm for masks has been spotty, intensive-care units in children’s hospitals are filling to capacity. In several states, health workers say that kids—many of them previously completely healthy—are coming in sicker and deteriorating faster than ever before, with no obvious end in sight.

Kids remain, as they have been throughout the pandemic, at much lower risk of getting seriously sick with the coronavirus, especially compared with unvaccinated adults. But the recent rash of illnesses among the nation’s youngest is a sobering reminder of the COVID-19 adage that lower risk is not no risk. With so many children unable to access vaccines and their health contingent on those around them, parents and guardians must now navigate the reality that Delta represents a more serious danger to everyone—which means it’s a more serious danger to kids as well…

The timing of Delta’s pediatric spike couldn’t have been worse. Many hospitals have for months been cracking under pressure from an unseasonal surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and parainfluenza—two other airway pathogens that can cause serious illnesses in the very young. Both viruses, typically fixtures of the chilly late-autumn and winter months, had all but evaporated during their typical November-to-February heyday, likely suppressed by pandemic-caliber masking and distancing. When those precautions began to slip, “boom, RSV hit us like a boulder,” Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Nebraska, told me…

Another upside is that although the coronavirus may be changing, the tools that thwart it haven’t. Delta is a substantial enemy, but not an undefeatable one. To protect kids, the AAP has championed the same layered approach that protects adults: combining masks, good ventilation, hygiene, physical distancing, access to testing, and vaccines for everyone who’s eligible. This tag-team tactic will be especially important as kids head back to school in droves this month and next, Grace Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University, told me…

Vaccines that are injected into arm muscles aren’t likely to be able to protect our nasal passages from marauding SARS-CoV-2 viruses for very long, even if they are doing a terrific job protecting lungs from the virus. If we want vaccines that protect our upper respiratory tracts, we may need products that are administered in the nose — intranasal vaccines.

Can they be made? Probably. Will they do what we want them to do, if they are made? Possibly. Is there still room for this type of next-generation product, given the record number of Covid vaccines that have already been put into use? Potentially. Will it be difficult to get them through development? Likely…

Intranasal vaccines have multiple advantages. They don’t require syringes, cutting the expense of vaccination and the amount of medical waste an immunization program generates. A vaccine that can be puffed up a nostril probably doesn’t require a health care professional to administer it; the oral polio vaccine used in many developing countries is dripped into the mouths of children by trained volunteers.

And intranasal vaccines are — in theory, anyway — easier to administer to children and people who have a phobia of needles. That said, Kate O’Brien of the World Health Organization said in her experience as a pediatrician, children are not necessarily much more willing to take the nasally administered flu shot, FluMist, than a jab. “It doesn’t solve the delivery issues,” said O’Brien, the agency’s director of immunization, vaccination, and biologics.

There are challenges to making vaccines that are administered this way. Research on intranasal vaccines that don’t use live viruses to trigger immune responses — inactivated vaccines — have over the years produced disappointing results, Edwards said.

And it’s not yet clear if the mRNA vaccines that have been so important in the pandemic could be reformulated to be delivered intranasally…

Some vaccine researchers aren’t sure that when it comes to the work of developing intranasal vaccines, the juice is worth the squeeze. Many virologists believe that over time, as people’s immune systems develop experience with SARS-2 — either through vaccination or infection — the virus and humans will reach a détente with SARS-2, becoming like the four human coronaviruses, one of the causes of the common cold. “If this really is a cold virus, more than a flu-like virus, we may not care,” Perlman said.

Krammer, though, thinks there’s a role for the vaccines now. The one Mount Sinai is developing is produced in eggs — a low-tech, inexpensive production approach that could easily be adopted in low- and middle-income countries that don’t have the capacity to produce the more high-tech mRNA vaccines…

And as a closer, a shining example for the rest of us pitiful slackers…

      Raoul Paste

      Give the country back to the Navajo, and let them run it

      Also, it is fascinating that nasal vaccinations would be more likely to reside and remain in the nasal passages

      West of the Rockies

      Does anyone think that at least some Republicans feel at least embarrassed by the terrible Covid stats in red areas? Maybe 2 or 3 out of 100?

      PsiFighter37

      Certainly doesn’t make me feel optimistic that things will go back to anything resembling completely normal anytime soon.

      Cermet

      I’d love for the hack … I mean WP writer … to explain exactly how the Biden Admin has been “knocked back onto its heels” considering they’ve done everything the CDC has asked and really made vaccines super available. Oh, that’s right, the previous admin had their heads up their ass’s and that isn’t being knocked back onto its heels – that was outright mass murder.

      Old School

      My oldest daughter has a phobia of needles.  If a nasal version is created, she would probably be less scared.  She was interested in the Russian gum version that was in a COVID update a while back.  However, I don’t think Pfizer/Moderna/J&J are looking into that delivery method.

      Of course, she’s getting the shot as soon as she’s eligible.

      MattF

      @Cermet: The question is where, exactly, are the WaPo writers getting their narratives. Not from anywhere in my field of view, so it must be from somewhere else.

      trollhattan

      Now this is good news.

      NBC News: “YouTube suspended Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) account on Tuesday for posting a video claiming cloth face masks are ineffective against the coronavirus.”

      Betty Cracker

      We just found out my husband’s aunt, who had shoulder surgery a while back and was in rehab for physical therapy, got COVID at the facility and is now in the hospital with pneumonia.

      Before vaccines, she did everything she was supposed to do stay safe. We helped with shopping, etc. When the vaccines became available, she got in line immediately and received her Pfizer shots.

      And now, probably due to an unvaccinated idiot who works at the rehab place, she’s got the virus. So do several other patients — there’s an outbreak.

      We’re hoping for the best, but given her age and co-morbidities, it doesn’t look good. I don’t have words for how angry I am.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kelly: “Eat this deep friend stick of butter and you’re protected against the democratic hoax virus!” is probably a winner, yeah.

      Nicole

      My kid’s school (K-8) announced yesterday that not only are vaccinations required of all employees, but all eligible students must also be vaccinated (as kids age into being eligible they’ll get a time frame to get vaccinated).  They’ll be masking, like last spring, and parents will have to continue to drop the kids off outside the school; no going inside if you’re not an employee or a student.   I’m grateful.

      Meanwhile, a friend in a red part of Michigan is in an almost constant battle with her kid’s school, which started out proclaiming no masks, no testing, no reporting of cases, but is now backtracking a bit with the Delta surge to, “Uh, we haven’t made any final decisions yet.”

      Brachiator

      Because the delta variant replicates so well when it gets inside human cells, the infectious dose may be lower. Infected people may also begin shedding the virus sooner and in greater quantities. It’s a numbers game, and delta has numbers on its side. Rapid replication of the virus has probably shortened the period between a person getting infected and becoming infectious, to perhaps two or three days rather than five or six.

      I appreciate the nuance here. Lots of “may,” “probably” and “perhaps.” Previously too many reporters and lay people were blandly asserting that herd immunity and a return to normal was just around the corner.

      The flip side is that the delta surge is expected to peak faster. … This may explain why the United Kingdom and India have both experienced surprisingly swift drop in cases after recent delta surges…

      This is certainly something to look out for. This might be of some help to those conservative states that insist on being stupid.

      Meanwhile I wish that reporters would demand answers from red state governors who continue to ignore the CDC. What science are they following? How do they intend to fight the Delta variant?

      rikyrah

      @Brachiator:

      Meanwhile I wish that reporters would demand answers from red state governors who continue to ignore the CDC. What science are they following? How do they intend to fight the Delta variant?

       

    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @Betty Cracker:

      And now, probably due to an unvaccinated idiot who works at the rehab place, she’s got the virus. So do several other patients — there’s an outbreak.

      This is terrible. Are they doing anything to test people or to change any of their procedures?

      We’re hoping for the best, but given her age and co-morbidities, it doesn’t look good.

      Wishing her the best. That she has been vaccinated and even her gender might push the odds in her favor.

      Scout211

      https://abc7news.com/vaccine-mandate-for-teachers-california-school-vaccinate-requirement/10944163/

      This is good news for the the students, teachers and staff of California schools.  The first report was in Politico, so I guess we should wait for the actual press conference.  But still.

      SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) — California could be the first state in the U.S. with a teacher vaccine mandate. Politico is reporting that Governor Newsom will announce that all teachers and school staff in the state will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The Governor has an appearance scheduled at an Oakland school on Wednesday.

      Ken

      @Nicole: Meanwhile, a friend in a red part of Michigan is in an almost constant battle with her kid’s school, which started out proclaiming no masks, no testing, no reporting of cases, but is now backtracking a bit with the Delta surge to, “Uh, we haven’t made any final decisions yet.”

      I wonder if a properly-phrased letter from a lawyer would help with the decision-making process. I’m thinking of phrases like “clear endangerment” or “failure to take adequate and obvious precautions”.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Kids remain, as they have been throughout the pandemic, at much lower risk of getting seriously sick with the coronavirus, especially compared with unvaccinated adults.

      So in other words the problem isn’t Delta is particularly dangerous to kids, it’s Delta is infecting so many kids once there are enough kids seriously ill to overweleme the hospitals.

      topclimber

      @germy: Is that 20% protection for others or the mask-wearer? I thought cloth and surgical masks had a higher success rate in the latter case vs. the former.

      Benw

      @Nicole: man, that would such a relief!

      Our district actually received guidance from the county DHS that social distancing, mask, tracing and quarantine are all required, but vaccines are up to the district. Of course, our district, which sent a “give us our skool’s freedum!” letter to NYS last spring (and got slapped down), is consulting with their legal counsel, probably to weasel out of as much safety guidelines as possible.

      I just didn’t understand before COVID how little the lives of children mattered to these people.

      germy

      @VeniceRiley:

      There has been no data so far that has found either vaccine’s protection against severe disease and death is significantly less against Delta, and the study notes that there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference in complications stemming from breakthrough infections based on which vaccine someone got.

      planetjanet

      @Betty Cracker: I am so sorry for you and your family. This is a horrible, preventable tragedy and those entrusted with the care of your aunt have caused unspeakable harm. I offer my prayers for her recovery and peace for you.

      Brachiator

      @West of the Rockies:

      Does anyone think that at least some Republicans feel at least embarrassed by the terrible Covid stats in red areas? Maybe 2 or 3 out of 100?

      I don’t care how they feel. I want to see conservative governors questioned about how they are handling the virus.

      If they want to deny the pandemic, I want it on the record.

      I want to know what they feel is an acceptable level of death.

      If they are suppressing data in their states I want that on the record as well.

      They can prattle about freedom and personal responsibility all they want, but it still comes down to public health policy. Maybe they don’t think that this is a legitimate function of government.

       

      Bill Arnold

      @germy:

      Cloth masks provide 20% protection…

      Any sort of mask filtering indoors exhalations from a virus-shedding SARS-CoV-2 infected person (often asymptomatic) will block a lot of infections, especially if the all the other people indoors are masked. (Best that we rapidly switch to N95s though,, especially in places where there is no indoor mask mandate so there is no significant source control via masks.)
      Rand Paul has no moral standing anyway. Early in the pandemic he risked his Senate colleagues lives by mixing with them while infected, and now he’s advocating for the Freedom To Kill Random People. (If it’s not a Constitutional Right, it should be, they will argue.)

      Nicole

      @Benw:

      I just didn’t understand before COVID how little the lives of children mattered to these people.

      Yeah. I’m done with any right-winger’s “but think of the children!” protest against ANYTHING.  They showed their asses but good the past 18 months.

      Major Major Major Major

      I did more math! Some limited figures from NJ indicate 80% vaccine efficacy against symptomatic illness. Slightly lower than the English figures, but as I said the inputs are kind of crappy on this one, and most importantly, no reason to panic!

      dmsilev

      A comparative study:

      In Los Angeles County, the so-called positivity rate is 4.4%, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday, a decrease from the previous week, when the positive test rate was 6.6%.

      But in Orange County, the test positivity rate was 8.3%, the same as it was a day before, said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County deputy health officer, on Tuesday. And the positivity rate is rising in the neediest areas of the county, where the rate is now 8.6%.

      Why the difference? Well, here’s one possibility:

      Los Angeles County is one of the few counties in Southern California that has ordered that masks be worn in indoor public settings by anyone 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status. Orange County, meanwhile, recommends, but does not require, universal masking.

      Both counties have comparable vaccination rates: 64.2% of residents of all ages in Orange County have received at least one shot, while 63.1% of L.A. County residents have also received at least one dose.

      “Defense in depth” is a concept that seems to elude a lot of people for some reason. The vaccines are great, but they’re not Star Trek defense shields and of course not everyone has gotten them. Masks are a good backstop. Follow that with indoor capacity limits and improved ventilation and so forth.

      Ken

      @Ruckus: I don’t need no stinking science!

      “I’m gonna go with my gut, and right now my gut is telling me…. it’s shutting down because my blood oxy saturation is under 15%.”

