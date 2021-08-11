Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 10-11

GOP Death Cultists:

The United States reported nearly 160,000 cases on Monday, pushing the seven-day average to almost 115,000 daily, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. It was the most severe day for new cases in the country since Jan. 29, when coronavirus vaccines were not widely available. Hospitalizations are also up to nearly 70,000 as businesses and schools grapple with mandates for vaccinations and masks during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

But Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity that no health regulations are needed to help curb a nationwide surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the millions who remain unvaccinated.

“There should be no mandates — zero — concerning covid,” Cruz said. “That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports.”…

Cruz joined Paul in denouncing mandates amid the resurgence in cases and hospitalizations. The senator from Kentucky — who has fashioned himself as the Senate’s chief skeptic of Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease doctor — released a video Sunday that urged people to resist the regulations implemented by health experts and elected officials to help prevent the spread of the deadly delta variant.

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” Paul said. “They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed, although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or ought to keep closed.”…

======

======

A trial out of South Africa has caught the attention of people, particularly infectious-disease experts, with regard to the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against the delta variant.

The Sisonke trial looked at the effectiveness of the single-dose shot in South Africa’s front-line health-care workers.

Linda Gail-Bekker, one of the researchers for the trial, said the vaccine was found to be to be up to 95 percent effective in preventing delta variant-caused death and up to 71 percent effective in averting hospitalizations.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that the preliminary results add to the body of evidence that confirms its efficacy in averting death and severe illness.

“A single-shot vaccine that provides protection and prevents hospitalization and death is an important tool in the global fight against covid-19,” the company said. “Evidence from our Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrates the efficacy of the J&J single-shot [coronavirus] vaccine, including against viral variants that are highly prevalent. Regardless of race and ethnicity, age, geographic location and comorbidities, these results remain consistent.”

The company also pointed out a double-blind study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed its vaccine gave antibody and T-cell immune response protection against the coronavirus. The defense lasted up to eight months after immunization…

======

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY web site says 93 new cases on 8/10, 4.2% test positivity.

      The NYS Dept of Health web site says 121 new cases in Monroe County on 8/10.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      So, unvaxxed religious azzholes are at the root of Israel’s new spike in cases.😠😠😠

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/10 China reported 83 new domestic confirmed cases (15 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild). 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 51 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 site at Ruili & 1 village at Longchuan County remain at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 54 new domestic confirmed cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 666 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 204 domestic confirmed (47 mild & 157 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at High Risk. 18 sites are curently at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 54 new domestic confirmed cases (13 mild, 41 moderate). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. Of the 48 domestic confirmed cases reported on 8/9, 38 are traced close contacts (but only 32 of whom were already under centralized quarantine), & 10 were identified via mass screening or at fever clinic (though all have been staying home since 8/1). There currently are 447 domestic confirmed (73 mild, 339 moderate, 23 serious & 12 critical) cases in the city. 2 sites are currently at High Risk & 92 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 10 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) there, 2 of whom are traced to the outbreak in Nanjing. A dormitory remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently are 96 domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 18 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 3 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. 7 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases, 3 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/6 & 2 were found via mass screening on 8/8. There currently are 58 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an. 1 village & 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.

       

      Henan Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 134 domestic confirmed & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 6 new domestic confirmed (5 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. Both new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. The currently are 122 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, the vast majority of whom are staff, patients & caretakers at the #6 Hospital, & their close contacts. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk. 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Shangqiu, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 residential compounds, 1 community & a shopping mall remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhumadian reported 1 new domestic confirmed (previously asymptomatic) case. There currently are 3 domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 1 w/ there outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk. 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Kaifeng reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, found via mass screening. There currently are 6 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22.

       

      Hubei Province reported 14 new domestic confirmed (8 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 69 domestic confirmed & 60 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Huanggang reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic). There currently are 5 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 4 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 2 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 area remains at Medium Risk.
      • Jingmen reported 7 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There are currently 25 domestic confirmed & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all connected to 4 individuals that returned from Wuhan on 7/31 (having worked at the construction site w/ the outbreak there). 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Wuhan reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases, all traced close contacts (2 already under centralized quarantine since 8/2, 1 found via mass screening on 8/8 having last tested negative on 8/4). There currently are 36 domestic confirmed & 40 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all but 1 traceable to transmission chains sparked by 2 separate cases that were at Jingzhou high speed rail station on 7/27 as the party from Huai’an. 3 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Ezhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic). There currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case (previously asymptomatic, mild). There currently are 9 domestic confirmed cases in the city, all connected to the outbreak at Zhangjiajie in late Jul. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. The two are unlikely to be connected. 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/10, China reported 28 new imported confirmed cases, 23 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province – 11 confirmed cases, all Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Cameroon; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Thailand & the US
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Russia, Serbia (via Paris CdG), Thailand & the US
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Cyprus (via Frankfurt) & Nigeria (via Frankfurt); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia & Qatar, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh, 2 from South Korea & 1 each from Sri Lanka, Japan & the US
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Paris CdG)
      • Rizhao Port in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Korea
      • Beijing Municipality – 7 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia

       

      Overall in China, 24 confirmed cases recovered, 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 19 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 3,496 individuals were released  from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,789 active confirmed cases in the country (729 imported), 60 in serious condition (15 imported), 498 asymptomatic cases (392 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 50,808 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/10, 1,808.093M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 13.043M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/11, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Bangladesh).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      I continue to wait for some sort of useful information and guidance about long covid in breakthrough cases.  B/c with Delta rampant, everybody’s going to get exposed, and repeatedly, until the fire burns itself out.  If the preliminary study out of Israel holds true, 19% of breakthrough cases result in long covid.  But nowhere can I find out what that means: severity of symptoms, brain involvement, etc.  So as a prudent man, I’m forced to just assume that that’s something to avoid, *period*.

      I’ve stopped going to the gym (again, ugh!) b/c “heavy breathing”, no vaxx mandate, *ugh*.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” Paul said. “They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed, although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or ought to keep closed.”…

      In Bowling Green, Kentucky (Rand Paul’s home), they have 700 kids and staff in quarantine after the first week of school with somewhere between 95-100 kids with active COVID diagnoses. Despite it being in the middle of a hotbed of “mah freedumbs and libberty”, the school district has enacted a mask mandate.

      I’m guessing they’ll be closed by this time next week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chris Johnson

      I’m pretty sure the purpose of all this pivoting is to continue to make rightwingers psychotically, genocidally anti-immigrant.

      It looks like someone got the idea that you could do that by doubling down on the pandemic and then simply blaming it all on immigrants. So, that would be ‘any excuse to murder all the brown people just like the Nazis wanted’, using a real pandemic to fuel it. And therefore there can’t be any mask mandates, or vaccines, or health care, because it’s important to these people to CAUSE a huge amount of obvious sickness and death now that they’ve got a plan for what they’re going to do with that.

      I’m going to keep an eye on how that excuse fares. It’s not there to convince US. It’s there to turn the already insane MAGA hordes into revolutionary forces prepared to literally fight the immigrants and Democrats, and this is a good reason NOT to let them all fester and die of their own toxic choices: they’re being taught it’s us and immigrants doing it to them, and to the extent that they believe it, the more damage it does them the more radicalized they become, and we want them less radicalized not more.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      Brinley Hineman
      @brinleyhineman
      ·7h
      Here’s the video I tried to tweet earlier but wouldn’t go through. A man was being disruptive during the Williamson County Schools meeting and deputies escorted him out. Dozens of enraged anti-mask parents followed.

      Brinley Hineman
      @brinleyhineman
      ·8h
      Board chair Nancy Garrett says the anti-mask mandate folks think they’re in a majority, but after tallying up emails they’re not.
      Her tally as of 3 pm for emails she personally received: 781 emails for masks. 348 against masks.

      Tennessee, very Trumpy county, despite hours of Trump people screaming at them about masks the board voted to require masks.
      Straight from Fox news. They’re carrying signs comparing the mask mandate in schools to Obama’s birthday party.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Chris Johnson:

      You’re definitely not wrong here. The RWNJ spaces seamlessly swing between “it’s a hoax”, “it’s just the flu”, “it’s a crime against humanity committed by China for which they must be nuked”, “it’s all been done by the entire world just to make Trump look bad”, “illegal immigrants are walking it across the border”, “filthy immigrants have it”, “blacks and Latinos have low vax rates and that’s why it spreads”, “Dems want to control us with mask mandates and vaccines”, Dems are failing at vaccine messaging”, “but BLM demonstrations”, “mah freedumbs and libberty”, etc., etc., etc.

      The goalposts always shift, with zero acknowledgement that we all have to get behind vaccines, masks, some distancing and working smarter in business, education and government – and with (finally) some significant economic sacrifice by the most economically privileged people in our society.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      What is striking about that is how small Bowling Green is compared to Atlanta. That county (home to Western Kentucky University, the Corvette plant and a major Smucker’s facility) only has about 135K residents.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      While I wait for the Ministry of Health to finish posting today’s nationwide Covid-19 stats, its media statement on the aborted Parliamentary session of 29th July is a pretty grim I-told-you-so to the politicians who demanded it and to the Malay rulers who ordered it — basically, against MoH advice.

      There was an outbreak related to the session. A whopping 97 people tested positive in screening conducted before and during the session, which was consequently suspended for two weeks on its first day, including five who had the Delta variant. One person, a senior government official, has died.
      The session is supposed to resume tomorrow.

      Reply

