Hospitals in the United States are filling up rapidly as the Delta variant sends COVID-19 cases surging to a six-month high, with the U.S. averaging 100,000 cases for three days in a row https://t.co/QBPcIDJNdf pic.twitter.com/54K2XYlo8x — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021





Just gonna keep kicking this out there until people stop saying being unvaccinated only hurts the unvaccinated. https://t.co/qapgwMUpjc — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) August 10, 2021

GOP Death Cultists:

Pretty safe for Ted since nobody except Rand Paul will come within 10 feet of him anyway. Ted Cruz calls for ‘zero’ coronavirus mandates. https://t.co/LlPOBHwxPw — MinneapolisCask (@MinneapolisCask) August 10, 2021

… The United States reported nearly 160,000 cases on Monday, pushing the seven-day average to almost 115,000 daily, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. It was the most severe day for new cases in the country since Jan. 29, when coronavirus vaccines were not widely available. Hospitalizations are also up to nearly 70,000 as businesses and schools grapple with mandates for vaccinations and masks during the fourth wave of the pandemic. But Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity that no health regulations are needed to help curb a nationwide surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the millions who remain unvaccinated. “There should be no mandates — zero — concerning covid,” Cruz said. “That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports.”… Cruz joined Paul in denouncing mandates amid the resurgence in cases and hospitalizations. The senator from Kentucky — who has fashioned himself as the Senate’s chief skeptic of Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease doctor — released a video Sunday that urged people to resist the regulations implemented by health experts and elected officials to help prevent the spread of the deadly delta variant. “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” Paul said. “They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed, although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or ought to keep closed.”…

======

China is keeping its guard up as its latest surge of COVID-19 cases entered its fourth week, with calls from officials to close containment loopholes unlikely to see cities easing strict virus control measures https://t.co/8jf6jYgXWy pic.twitter.com/btIeT80gU6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

China reports 111 new coronavirus cases vs 143 a day earlier https://t.co/QaZjjmQXFn pic.twitter.com/8rtaztdglb — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

India approves J&J's single-shot Covid vaccine for emergency use. The nation of 1.3 billion has administered 500 million vaccine doses so far, but barely 8% of the population has had 2 shots https://t.co/knlwGscPTR pic.twitter.com/Br71QNKhJg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

Covid-19: Fears over sharp rise in diabetes in India https://t.co/tpf7thsZUi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 10, 2021

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic https://t.co/T3nM2pSpZP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Olympic body lambasts 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for athletes returning to South Australia https://t.co/PaPu0ADcBw pic.twitter.com/4W9KZTsVCA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Iranians are suffering through their country's worst surge in the coronavirus pandemic yet, and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. By @jongambrellAP https://t.co/4WvRSCHJrv — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) August 11, 2021

What Israel is showing is that a stubbborn core of #COVID19 #vaccine refuseniks (there, the UltraOrthodox) can foster constant spread of virus + variants, so that waning efficacy of 2-dose vax in some ppl is overwhelmed, requiring 3rd dose. https://t.co/tOpeuOlJYl — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 10, 2021

Russia on Wednesday reported 21,571 new coronavirus cases and 799 deaths — a joint record high number of fatalities in a single dayhttps://t.co/TD7ky7wQ7l — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 11, 2021

Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says https://t.co/wKXsv06UKD pic.twitter.com/QG20XAg8jz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Facebook has shut down an attempt, run by a British-registered marketing agency operating out of Russia, to dupe social media influencers into spreading anti-Pfizer vaccine hoaxeshttps://t.co/aFOgKyniSG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 10, 2021

So much for ‘post-pandemic’ travel. E.U. weighs restrictions on American tourists, while U.S. says avoid Europe https://t.co/Ilq0X62Css — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

Angela Merkel to the unvaccinated: If you're eligible for vaccination and choose not to get a shot, then you can't go to restaurants, the movies or the gym unless you show evidence of a negative Covid test. And, you have to pay for that yourself. https://t.co/Rf3gSAMGmZ — Simon Just 🌌 (@Just1921) August 10, 2021

Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month's surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed https://t.co/XUPy45hEEz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are not currently needed and the doses should be given to other countries, Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said in contrast to the position taken by Britain's health minister https://t.co/EOIakxDiTb — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Mexico reports 19,555 new coronavirus cases, 786 more deaths https://t.co/hZarIXjYp7 pic.twitter.com/MplXi1Xpjy — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

======

Vaccine maker Novavax says it's asking regulators in India, Indonesia & the Philippines to allow emergency use of its Covid vaccine—offering its shot to low-income countries before rich ones, which have ample supplies. The vax is a 2-dose shot https://t.co/Wah4nve2ed pic.twitter.com/djb0eoeD1f — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

It's becoming clear that if we want #Covid vaccines to block spread of the virus, we'll probably need nasally administered vaccines. Is that doable? Should that be a goal when the current vaccines are doing such a great job protecting lungs? I explore. https://t.co/DydEQFDhmn — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 10, 2021

More than 13 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some of whom now question how well it will protect them against the delta variant. w/@lateshiabeachum & @marisa_iati https://t.co/H717dOHVrk — Lindsey Bever (@lindseybever) August 10, 2021

… A trial out of South Africa has caught the attention of people, particularly infectious-disease experts, with regard to the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against the delta variant. The Sisonke trial looked at the effectiveness of the single-dose shot in South Africa’s front-line health-care workers. Linda Gail-Bekker, one of the researchers for the trial, said the vaccine was found to be to be up to 95 percent effective in preventing delta variant-caused death and up to 71 percent effective in averting hospitalizations. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that the preliminary results add to the body of evidence that confirms its efficacy in averting death and severe illness. “A single-shot vaccine that provides protection and prevents hospitalization and death is an important tool in the global fight against covid-19,” the company said. “Evidence from our Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrates the efficacy of the J&J single-shot [coronavirus] vaccine, including against viral variants that are highly prevalent. Regardless of race and ethnicity, age, geographic location and comorbidities, these results remain consistent.” The company also pointed out a double-blind study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed its vaccine gave antibody and T-cell immune response protection against the coronavirus. The defense lasted up to eight months after immunization…

“More than 115K healthcare workers have died due to #Covid19 …they represent a loss of over 1 M years of education, $4.5 B in training, and a blow to a sector facing personnel shortages estimated to reach 18M people by 2030” @VBKerry @Seed_Global https://t.co/9YR3kAJ2NQ — Women In Global Health (@womeninGH) August 10, 2021

======

Black and Hispanic people experienced a slightly larger increase in vaccination rates compared to White and Asian people over the past two weeks (7/19 to 8/2), however gaps in vaccination rates are persisting for Black and Hispanic people. https://t.co/5orgWWkFeD pic.twitter.com/mdFZGGVIqt — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) August 10, 2021

The escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hotspots. Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. https://t.co/L5KcNzuKvk — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2021

That gray is, I assume, "No data" and not "Magically low number", which is why it's useful to include the key when you share a choropleth. So, less "we're simply lying" and more some genius GOP rule like "Let's just not bother to collect data from rural counties, that'll work". https://t.co/PUp2zcveEH — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) August 10, 2021

They're not reporting no cases, just not reporting numbers at all: https://t.co/9tqRpt0iE8 — Julia Wolfe (@juruwolfe) August 9, 2021

Also JFC, Louisiana, all of your problems are the source of all your other problems in a self-perpetuating loop. — Laurie Voss (@seldo) August 9, 2021

#DeltaVariant: A Texas hospital system is preparing massive tents to deal with the rapid surge in Covid patients. Harris Health System in Houston is reporting that 1 in 4 patients at its 2 hospitals have tested positive for Covid https://t.co/GF4PeWUwMe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 10, 2021

Amazon loses bid to stop New York from probing COVID-19 standards https://t.co/D2dqvqfspN pic.twitter.com/XivazZnq6K — Reuters (@Reuters) August 11, 2021

Leading Republicans are raising money on Facebook by blaming migrants for the covid surge in the Southern U.S. Last year Facebook said similar claims amounted to hate speech.https://t.co/Xh71BeB0uM — Isaac Stanley-Becker (@isaacstanbecker) August 10, 2021