I am tired and I have two bushels of peaches to deal with tomorrow so this is all I got:
-
1.
Did the stone cold turtle eat the frog?
-
2.
The frog is stone also. What a beautiful, lush environment for inanimate critters.
-
3.
It’s not easy being gray…..
-
4.
Is the frog metaphorical?
-
5.
Hey, you put a ringer in there!
I do see the real frog. At least I’m pretty sure I do. The real frog doesn’t seem to want anything to do with the fake(s).
-
6.
Pretty sure I see the 🐸
Are we allowed to say where we think it is?
-
7.
I appreciate the high quality images. Thank your family for me.
And this is way better than Andrew Sullivan’s view from your window game.
-
8.
Thanks, John.
-
9.
That must be the stone frog I see. Will look for the real one later. Right now looks and sounds deeply ominous here in Chicago. Completely dark, but still at least 15 minutes before sunset, and some pretty high wind gusts.
-
10.
Verdant water scene is very not-California right now. Nice. Ribbit.
-
11.
I see Jesus on the light/lantern.
-
12.
@Immanentize: I see Bin Laden.
-
13.
@Immanentize: If you see Jesus, that means you made your way to TX.
-
14.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I wish you would say. I only see the stone frog.
-
15.
In the pond, perhaps? Or is that too much of a spoiler? (Not that I’m positive I’m correct.)
-
16.
It’s only the second one, which seems too early for sneaking in a picture with no real frog….
-
17.
@JPL: we are only a fourth of the way there (Mechanicsburg PA) but the pull of Josh Olsteen is strong!
I liked his church a lot better when the Rockets played there
-
18.
It’s definitely in the pond. Hope that’s not too much of a giveaway. It took me 5 minutes or so of looking after zooming in
-
19.
I do see it, once I blew up the picture. Even then, it’s obviously not a big frog.
-
20.
I’ve seen pictures of Olsteen. He looks weird and creepy
-
21.
All I see are the fake ones.
-
22.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Well, your eyesight is definitely better than mine. I still do not see a live frog.
I do occasionally stir a frog when gardening, and it is very hard to see even then, when it is scooting away from my spade.
-
23.
So only one this time?
-
24.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I see it 😊
-
25.
Make yourself plain, sir. Where is the GD frog?
If said frog is Pepe, I hope he has drowned.
-
26.
@sab: No, there are actually two very real frogs in this picture, in very similar poses. Not gonna say more.
-
27.
I think I found it. Or it might be paredolia, like the silhouette of Kermit found in the Mars images.
-
28.
@prostratedragon: Good storm.
-
29.
If the stone frog could shoot arrows out its ass . . . .
-
30.
@Ken: It’s not easy being green on the red planet.
-
31.
When will Thunderfrog become the next superhero?
-
32.
Thanks, Cole. I was bummed out this morning when my new daily puzzle did not appear. Now I know to be patient.
BTW, your mom takes a good picture.
-
33.
It is apparent to me that the frog is not only responsible for the mustard, i’d say there’s a good chance its in cahoots with the Willow.
-
34.
Frog Paradise. Love the pond.
-
35.
@prostratedragon: It’s been astonishingly nice here in AZ. My dog let me sleep in this morning because it was apparently raining. When I strolled out at 11 a.m. it was a balmy 79 degrees! Currently it’s ONLY 93! Whee! I’m looking at a 7-day forecast that doesn’t show a single day that hits 100 – double whee!
It’s been a strange summer. More rain than I remember in any other summer over the ten years I’ve been here. I fully expect that the following week will be back to triple digits but I’ll take this.
-
36.
My best friend from high school is enamored with him. It’s more depressing than her support for Sarah Palin.
