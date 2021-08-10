Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Why Do I Give Valuable Time to People Who Don't Care If I Live or Die?

Texas hospitals are having a hard time hiring nurses because the market is tight.

“In some cases, no matter what you’re willing to offer, it’s difficult to get the individuals with the right critical training and experience,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, chief medical officer at University Health in San Antonio, which is experiencing a 10% shortage of staff. “The surge we’re seeing isn’t particularly regional. So those crucial resources are in demand in many states, not just ours, and they’re all facing the same challenges that we are simultaneously.”

The result is an overheated nursing labor market in Texas that some argue is paying nurses what they’re worth for the first time in their careers — but that, at the same time, threatens to shut out hospitals that can’t afford to compete for nurses.

I wonder who will staff the tents that are being built next to hospitals in Texas. For the sake of accident victims, cancer patients, heart-attack sufferers and the vaccinated who have breakthrough cases, I hope it’s well-paid traveling nurses and locum tenens doctors from states where our hospitals aren’t overflowing.

Anyway, enough happy talk. Steve M. has an interesting post today where he wonders about what Abbott and DeathSantis voters are thinking about their governors. (Recent polling on DeSantis, for example, is mixed.)

So I’m wondering whether Republican voters actually like the societal breakdown they’re experiencing under DeSantis and Abbott. Are they invigorated by it the way they seem to have been invigorated by the failed pandemic response of Donald Trump last year? (Recall that they responded to Trump’s COVID failures by giving him the second-highest vote total of any presidential candidate in history.)

His conclusion is that they might like it, as long as they’re not in the ICU. I have a bit of a different take. Whether or not they like it, their expectations have been met. Pre-COVID, Fox News and the associated media have convinced the most comfortable set of white people in the long history of comfortable white folks that they actually live in a hellscape that can barely be tolerated. As long as they can blame COVID on some non-white entity (China, migrants, you name it), overFoxed Texans and Floridians are just living in the world that Fox told them they live in. For them, Abbott and DeSatan are just white guys like them pushing their fingers into the dike, holding back the tide of the black, brown and gay hordes that will put an end to their comfortable lives.

Honestly, trying to understand these folks is tedious and perhaps pointless. All I really know is that the people who like DeathSantis and Abbott have votes that count, and everyone else in those states has to stand in line 5 hours without water to vote, so both of those assholes and the rest of their party will probably stay in power quite a bit longer. Abbott’s biggest disappointment today is probably that #DeathSantis has a hashtag from the libs, and he doesn’t.

    1. 1.

      anon

      “In some cases, no matter what you’re willing to offer, it’s difficult to get the individuals with the right critical training and experience,”

      what a silly statement, I guarantee if they offer $10million a year, they will fill every position.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @anon: “In some cases, no matter what you’re willing to offer [as long as administrators still get raises and bonuses and hospital owners make big fat profits], it’s difficult to get the individuals with the right critical training and experience,”

      The part in the brackets is what they’re thinking but not saying.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cermet

      @anon: You really don’t understand exactly what capitalism means by that statement: the lowest wage compared to need never setting a precedent of exceeding the highest normal pay. That is the real meaning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frank Wilhoit

      The next step is compelled labor.  Think about it: every prison inmate has the same medical credentials as Rand Paul.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kay

      Honestly, trying to understand these folks is tedious and perhaps pointless.

      It used to bother me when Democrats said this because I tend towards “make the sale!” – I can’t help it- but lately I’ve been thinking that it’s kind of freeing, in the sense that we won’t “craft” anything for them.
      What if we just did our thing? Some of them will like it, some will hate it, but if it’s GOOD we can be fairly confident about it, right?
      Democratic politics will never include cutting out rural areas or red states or killing people w/covid so it will actually, in real life be a net positive for them and that’s enough.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ET the Librarian

      When it comes to health many people just take it for granted and/or cross their fingers and say not me. Add in COVID denial and dogged asshole-ism they will stick to the path they are on. Until they or a family members has a stroke, heart attach, car accident, broken bone, seizures, aneurism, and any one of a number of things that land people in an emergency room and find themselves up a creek.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      @Frank Wilhoit

      You snark, but I’m quite certain at this point that at least a plurality of Republican voters would support reinstituting slavery. Mike Huckabee (always on the cutting edge of assholery) LITERALLY floated the idea of slave labor for prisoners.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WhatsMyNym

      having a hard time hiring nurses because the market is tight

      Understatement of the year. Who would want to spend more time in Covid wards when they could be in a normal hospital doing normal nursing things, probably for higher salaries than you would find in TX?
      Yes, we are hiring in WA.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Kay:  The way I look at it is that we have finite resources to win elections and trying to convince these folks is not a good way to spend that money.  They’re mostly unreachable, no matter what motivates them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      UncleEbeneezer

      These people are simple to understand.  They want to be able to be victims (of crime, immigration, political correctness, expanded LGBTQ rights, taking-their-guns etc.) without actually being harmed.  So that way they feel justified in watching everything burn.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      I think an important part of this is the Republican approach of treating every form of mitigation as a matter of personal responsibility rather than public policy.  It makes it easy to blame the people who got sick for failing to wear a mask and get vaccinated rather than blame the public officials who didn’t impose mask and vaccination mandates.  The net effect is that even Republicans who get sick or have relatives get sick will see it as their own fault rather than blaming DeSantis.  Meanwhile, he’ll get credit for keeping the economy open, unlike those liberal governors who shut things down.  It’s privatizing the profits and socializing the losses but on a political level.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ksmiami

      @Kay: see Obamacare for the fat lot it helped us with these cretins. We now have a Supreme Court that is hostile to the majority of Americans- great. I’d rather just defeat these people

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Robert Sneddon

      @WhatsMyNym: ​
        An old friend of mine moved to Nashville, TN back around the 1990s. She was a qualified nurse and got a job offer to work as a contract medic at about 50 bucks an hour. The city centre ER would even supply her with body armour for the weekend night shifts they wanted her to work. She said no.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Earl

      From the article:

      Most Texas nurses who work full time at hospitals are paid around $75,000 a year

      Eh, this will be just fine.  Hospitals are going to have to pay a market wage.  And Texas voters are getting the health system they voted for.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Roger Moore: I’m not sure they will think it’s their fault if they or their relatives get sick and/or die. They will blame a nurse for infecting them or an immigrant for spreading to them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      Why Do I Give Valuable Time to People Who Don’t Care if I Live or Die?

      You are better than them?

      Maybe you shouldn’t?

      Why?

      Because you aren’t a completely selfish git?

      Four possible answers to your question. I’m sure there are more.

      The best may be that you are actually looking at the problem and would like a solution, which we actually have, if they were smarter than the dirt that will be their resting place, because their solution is less than reasonable, stupid, ignorant and costs lives, including likely their own. At least the virus often causes them to wise/wake the hell up when it infects them. Think about that, the virus without a brain is smarter than they are….

      Reply

