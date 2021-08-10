Texas hospitals are having a hard time hiring nurses because the market is tight.

“In some cases, no matter what you’re willing to offer, it’s difficult to get the individuals with the right critical training and experience,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, chief medical officer at University Health in San Antonio, which is experiencing a 10% shortage of staff. “The surge we’re seeing isn’t particularly regional. So those crucial resources are in demand in many states, not just ours, and they’re all facing the same challenges that we are simultaneously.” The result is an overheated nursing labor market in Texas that some argue is paying nurses what they’re worth for the first time in their careers — but that, at the same time, threatens to shut out hospitals that can’t afford to compete for nurses.

I wonder who will staff the tents that are being built next to hospitals in Texas. For the sake of accident victims, cancer patients, heart-attack sufferers and the vaccinated who have breakthrough cases, I hope it’s well-paid traveling nurses and locum tenens doctors from states where our hospitals aren’t overflowing.

Anyway, enough happy talk. Steve M. has an interesting post today where he wonders about what Abbott and DeathSantis voters are thinking about their governors. (Recent polling on DeSantis, for example, is mixed.)

So I’m wondering whether Republican voters actually like the societal breakdown they’re experiencing under DeSantis and Abbott. Are they invigorated by it the way they seem to have been invigorated by the failed pandemic response of Donald Trump last year? (Recall that they responded to Trump’s COVID failures by giving him the second-highest vote total of any presidential candidate in history.)

His conclusion is that they might like it, as long as they’re not in the ICU. I have a bit of a different take. Whether or not they like it, their expectations have been met. Pre-COVID, Fox News and the associated media have convinced the most comfortable set of white people in the long history of comfortable white folks that they actually live in a hellscape that can barely be tolerated. As long as they can blame COVID on some non-white entity (China, migrants, you name it), overFoxed Texans and Floridians are just living in the world that Fox told them they live in. For them, Abbott and DeSatan are just white guys like them pushing their fingers into the dike, holding back the tide of the black, brown and gay hordes that will put an end to their comfortable lives.

Honestly, trying to understand these folks is tedious and perhaps pointless. All I really know is that the people who like DeathSantis and Abbott have votes that count, and everyone else in those states has to stand in line 5 hours without water to vote, so both of those assholes and the rest of their party will probably stay in power quite a bit longer. Abbott’s biggest disappointment today is probably that #DeathSantis has a hashtag from the libs, and he doesn’t.